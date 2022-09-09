Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Kearney drivers will have limited access to indoor tennis center, KPR office
KEARNEY — A portion of University Drive will be closed for 4-6 weeks because of construction. Access on University Drive, north of the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center and the City of Kearney Park and Recreation Office in University Village, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for approximately the next 4-6 weeks due to construction of university buildings.
Kearney Hub
Michael Martin Murphey to perform at Merryman Performing Arts Center
KEARNEY — Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey credits girls’ love of horses for keeping alive the 1975 hit, “Wildfire.”. “All during my career, young women have come up to me and said, ‘I love my horse and I named him “Wildfire” and I cry every time I hear that song,’” Murphey said in an interview from his home in Texas. “I think it’s kept this song alive. It’s not really a love story; it’s not about a break-up between lovers. It’s something more than that — it’s something mystical that I can’t explain.”
Kearney Hub
After decades in business in Kearney, Franca's to hold retirement sale
KEARNEY — A longtime downtown business is saying goodbye with a retirement sale this weekend. Franca’s Jewelry Manufacturing and Repair at 2019 Central Ave., owned by Franca Fullmer, closed in late July after nearly 40 years in business. Wendy Spencer, owner of Sort My Stuff, will organize and...
Kearney Hub
Hub Territory football highlights
— Elm Creek held Loomis to 41 yards of total offense in a 56-0 victory over the Wolves. The Buffaloes’ Isaiah Quintana scored on runs of 18, 2 and 31 yards and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass. Quintana, Beau Knapp, Carter Erickson and Jaxson Smith all ran for more than 70 yards.
Kearney Hub
Looking for a job? Kearney Regional has job fair Wednesday
KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center will hold a job fair 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the adjoining Platte Valley Medical Center at 804 22nd Ave. Free hot dogs will be served, and prizes will be awarded. Sara Fecht, the hospital’s senior recruiter, said the hospital has about 60 vacant...
Kearney Hub
Pioneer Village to sell excess inventory in online auction
MINDEN — Nearly 400 pieces of history that have been stored away for decades can now be purchased via an online auction. Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden is selling about 395 items in order to build capital for the museum. “It’s nothing out of the museum. It’s all...
Kearney Hub
Bearcats go 2-2 in own volleyball invitational
KEARNEY — Kearney High finished fourth in its own volleyball invitational Saturday, going 2-2 with wins over Scottsbluff and Omaha Westview. The Bearcats had losses to Millard North and in the third-place game against Elkhorn North. The Bearcats opened up at the crack of dawn with a 9 a.m....
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium
COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people ages 12 and older. The Moderna bivalent booster shot is recommended for people ages 18 and older. “If you […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Kearney Hub
Kearney street plans to boost access to hotel zone
KEARNEY — Access to south Kearney’s hotel district and the future indoor sports complex are atop the list of Kearney’s proposed street projects for fiscal year 2022-2023. Those projects and others show where the city is growing and where maintenance is necessary. The projects will be reviewed...
Kearney Hub
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Woman hospitalized after duplex fire Monday night in Kearney
KEARNEY — Smoking materials are believed to be the cause of a duplex fire Monday in Kearney. At 9:27 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire at a duplex at 1018 Ave. F. Capt. Tyler Vlasin said a neighbor reported a person was possibly in the apartment.
Kearney Hub
Police rescue man from car after it plunges into Kearney Canal
KEARNEY — A motorist was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital Sunday after the vehicle he was driving went into Kearney Canal. Sunday, Kearney emergency responders received a report of an occupied car in the canal by the Kearney Country Club at 2800 19th Ave. The Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and paramedics from Good Sam all responded to the scene.
