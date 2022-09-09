ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

KITV.com

Tag Heuer opening new store at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tag Heuer, a luxury Swiss watch company, plans to open a new store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. Public records show that the company filed a $300,000 building permit with the City and County of Honolulu on Tuesday for a new store on the second level of the mall.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You

Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Y. Hata introduces Kailua high schoolers to the culinary industry

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - One of Hawaii's largest family-owned food distributors teamed up with a Kailua high school to introduce the culinary industry to interested students. Working with Y.Hata Corporate executive chefs, sous chef, and branch manager, the group of a dozen students went on a tour of the Chef...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

2 vehicles stolen from UH Manoa campus over the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two vehicles have been stolen from the same area on the campus of the University of Hawaii – Manoa in as many days, according to the UH Manoa Department of Public Safety. According to UH DPS, someone stole a state-owned van from the driveway between Johnson...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

CrimeStoppers Honolulu's Sgt. Chris Kim discusses two recent crimes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers Honolulu spokesperson, Honolulu police Sgt. Chris Kim, appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Tuesday for a live interview. He provided some background information on CrimeStoppers, a non-profit organization, and explained how police often rely on the public's help to solve crimes.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Waianae Coast offers food distribution for westside community

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A food distribution is planned for the Waianae community this Sunday, September 18. Hosted in partnership with Elepaio Social Services and Hawaii Foodbank, the group will distribute shelf-stable food, fresh produce, and protein to families who preregister for the event.
WAIANAE, HI
KITV.com

Man files lawsuit against city of Honolulu in license plate debacle

The owner of a controversial license plate, which makes reference to the Black Lives Matter movement, is now suing the city and county of Honolulu. Owner of 'FCKBLM' license plate sues City and County of Honolulu. It's a been a years-long ongoing battle over an offensive license plate seen on...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HPD investigating 2 overnight arsons in Makiki, Manoa area

Honolulu Police (HPD) have opened two arson investigations after two overnight incidents just five minutes away from each other. HPD investigating 2 overnight arsons in Makiki, Manoa area. Honolulu Police (HPD) have opened two arson investigations after two overnight incidents just five minutes away from each other.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

DNA leads to arrest in 1972 Waikiki murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
HONOLULU, HI

