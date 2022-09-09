Read full article on original website
Tag Heuer opening new store at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tag Heuer, a luxury Swiss watch company, plans to open a new store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. Public records show that the company filed a $300,000 building permit with the City and County of Honolulu on Tuesday for a new store on the second level of the mall.
KITV.com
City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action
LIST: Most popular fast food in Honolulu
Yelp came out with their list of popular fast-food eateries in and around Honolulu for the summer.
Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You
Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
KITV.com
Y. Hata introduces Kailua high schoolers to the culinary industry
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - One of Hawaii's largest family-owned food distributors teamed up with a Kailua high school to introduce the culinary industry to interested students. Working with Y.Hata Corporate executive chefs, sous chef, and branch manager, the group of a dozen students went on a tour of the Chef...
Last week to visit popular Hawaii landmark before repair work
The 80-year-old submarine will be towed from Pearl Harbor to Honolulu Harbor for repair work.
KITV.com
2 vehicles stolen from UH Manoa campus over the weekend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two vehicles have been stolen from the same area on the campus of the University of Hawaii – Manoa in as many days, according to the UH Manoa Department of Public Safety. According to UH DPS, someone stole a state-owned van from the driveway between Johnson...
KITV.com
Owner of 'FCKBLM' license plate sues City and County of Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's a been a years-long ongoing battle over an offensive license plate seen on Oahu roads. And now the owner is finally taking a stand. Edward Odquina, the owner of the "F-C-K-B-L-M" license plate, is now suing the City and County of Honolulu.
flashpackingamerica.com
Waikiki to Hanauma Bay bus in 2022? Can you still get to Hanauma Bay by bus? Oahu travel blog
Is there a direct bus that goes to Hanauma Bay in 2022?. No, there is not a bus that goes directly to Hanauama Bay from Waikiki. There used to be a direct bus from Waikiki to Hanauma Bay, but this Oahu bus route 22 has since been “permanently discontinued.”
KITV.com
CrimeStoppers Honolulu's Sgt. Chris Kim discusses two recent crimes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers Honolulu spokesperson, Honolulu police Sgt. Chris Kim, appeared on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Tuesday for a live interview. He provided some background information on CrimeStoppers, a non-profit organization, and explained how police often rely on the public's help to solve crimes.
KITV.com
Waianae Coast offers food distribution for westside community
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A food distribution is planned for the Waianae community this Sunday, September 18. Hosted in partnership with Elepaio Social Services and Hawaii Foodbank, the group will distribute shelf-stable food, fresh produce, and protein to families who preregister for the event.
KITV.com
Man files lawsuit against city of Honolulu in license plate debacle
KITV.com
University of Hawaii to lift remaining mask mandates on September 17
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All remaining mask mandates for University of Hawaii campuses and properties will be lifted on Friday, September 17, school officials announced in a statement. Masks are currently required in classrooms, shared laboratory spaces and confined educational spaces.
KITV.com
New Kaneohe restaurant moves into former Dean's Drive Inn location
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -A Kaneohe restaurant made its new home in the former Dean's Drive Inn location. Cafe Kalawe, owned by the husband and wife team, Raymond and Kalawe, moved their tiny restaurant from Kawa Street down the street on William Henry Road.
Hawaii Loa Ridge house sold for $80k over asking price
The home where Honolulu Police found a body encased in concrete inside a bathtub was sold on Friday, Sept. 9.
KITV.com
HPD investigating 2 overnight arsons in Makiki, Manoa area
Honolulu Police (HPD) have opened two arson investigations after two overnight incidents just five minutes away from each other. HPD investigating 2 overnight arsons in Makiki, Manoa area. Honolulu Police (HPD) have opened two arson investigations after two overnight incidents just five minutes away from each other.
DNA leads to arrest in 1972 Waikiki murder
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
KITV.com
Never give up! KITV4 producer inspires others after growing up homeless on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It takes a lot of people to put on a newscast including many people behind the scenes. The producer of the new KITV4 Island News at 4 has quite a story to tell -- one of hope, inspiration, and success.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police Department promotes 17 officers and 14 civilians
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) held a promotion ceremony on Tuesday at the Neal Blaisdell Center’s Pikake Room. HPD promoted 17 officers and 14 civilians.
KITV.com
Annual 9-11 ‘Remembrance Walk’ held in Honolulu for first time since COVID-19
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sunday marked 21 years since the 9-11 terrorist attacks on the US, killing nearly 3,000 people. In Honolulu, local leaders, firefighters, and residents commemorated those who were killed during the annual Remembrance Walk. One step after the other, one person after another taking part in Honolulu's Remembrance...
