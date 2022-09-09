Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Vasiliy Lomachenko returns against Jamaine Ortiz with assurance of undisputed title challenge against Devin Haney or George Kambosos if he wins
Vasiliy Lomachenko will return to action on October 29 when he boxes Jamaine Ortiz at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. It will be the first time Lomachenko has boxed since December. Earlier this year he shelved plans to fight for all the lightweight world titles when he returned to Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
"History": Thousands come for last glimpse of queen
LONDON (AP) — When Rachel Brading was a child she waited hours to see Queen Elizabeth II pass by her hometown in the midlands of England. Forty years later she was waiting again, one among a crowd of thousands hoping to catch one last glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin before her burial. With tears in her eyes, Brading, now in marketing, recalled how the queen had waved to her that day decades ago. On Tuesday, her coffin whizzed passed, heading toward Buckingham Palace, the queen’s official London residence, in a blink of an eye. “It was surreal, just surreal,” she said. Her daughter, Ella, said they had come and waited in the rain to witness history. “This is something I will tell my children about,” she said. The coffin will be taken by horse-drawn gun carriage Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. Many are already queuing up to pay their last respects, erecting tents and preparing for many hours of waiting. Many thousands are expected.
U.K.・
King Charles, William and Harry to accompany Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession to see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
U.K.・
SkySports
English Football League to recommence on Tuesday following death of Queen Elizabeth II
The EFL programme will recommence on Tuesday September 13 following The Queen's death. A minute's silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in stadiums. The FA has confirmed the WSL and grassroots...
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
SkySports
Cazoo St Leger: Eldar Eldarov and David Egan claim Doncaster Classic as racing pays tribute to The Queen
Eldar Eldarov and David Egan won the Cazoo St Leger on an emotional afternoon at Doncaster as racing paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. In what turned out to be something of a sprint down the straight on Town Moor, it was the patiently-ridden contender from the Roger Varian yard who showed the best turn of foot to win by two lengths from Haskoy and Frankie Dettori, who finished second passing the post.
SkySports
Shane Lowry wins at Wentworth as golf celebrates 'a truly extraordinary monarch'
The tournament was immediately suspended on Thursday evening after Buckingham Palace announced the news of The Queen's death, with Friday's play also cancelled before the DP World Tour event - reduced to 54 holes - resumed on Saturday morning at Wentworth. A two-minute period of silence at 9.50am on Saturday...
SkySports
Anthony Joshua enters WBC heavyweight rankings ahead of possible Tyson Fury fight
Anthony Joshua has entered the WBC heavyweight rankings in the latest step towards a potential all-British showdown with champion Tyson Fury. The two-time world champion has been inserted at No 6 following successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, who retained the WBA, IBF and WBO belts by split decision in last month's rematch in Saudi Arabia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
The Queen's funeral: Trainer Chris Waller and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to attend
Group One-winning Australian trainer Chris Waller will attend The Queen's funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey. The Royal Ascot-winning handler will join Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley at Westminster Abbey with senior UK politicians and heads of state from across the world expected to attend. Writing...
Comments / 0