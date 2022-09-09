ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

A Doting Grandmother! Inside The Queen's Special Relationships With Her Grandchildren

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBylH_0hpFApxv00
Source: mega

As a young woman with the burden of the world on her shoulders, Queen Elizabeth II was often forced to place duty before motherhood.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GA3rS_0hpFApxv00
Source: mega

Prince Charles, who was 3-years-old when his mother was crowned, would make an appointment with her so she’d squeeze him in between meetings. Later he’d describe his mother as “not indifferent so much as detached.”

Article continues below advertisement

For her part, Princess Anne simply learned to be independent. By the time siblings Andrew and Edward came along, Elizabeth was more secure in her position and able to eke out more time to spend with them.

But it was as a grandmother and great-grandmother that Her Majesty really came into her own, maternally speaking, going from “Mother” to “Granny” to “Gan-Gan” with each successive generation of children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMoeg_0hpFApxv00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

When he was very young, Prince William had his own special name for his grandmother: Gary! British columnist Richard Kay revealed that he learned of the nickname when young Wills took a tumble one day.

“The queen was on hand after William fell over at Buckingham Palace, bawling ‘Gary, Gary,’” he wrote. “A guest who went to help asked who Gary was, assuming it must be a member of the royal household. ‘I’m Gary,’ explained the Queen, as she scooped him up. ‘He hasn’t learned to say Granny yet.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXGcu_0hpFApxv00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

William’s son Prince George also has his own special moniker for Her Majesty. In a documentary to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday, William’s wife, Kate Middleton, spoke about George's relationship with his great-grandmother.

“George is only two and a half and he calls her GanGan,” she revealed. “She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for the family.”

Source: OK!

And the royal brood continues to grow. The 92-year-old monarch had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren prior to her passing at the age of 96-years-old.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
The Independent

Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?

Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Why Kate Middleton isn’t traveling to Queen Elizabeth II’s bedside with William

Kate Middleton is putting her kids first. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, reportedly did not rush to Queen Elizabeth II’s bedside on Thursday alongside her husband, Prince William, in order to remain with their three children. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, started school on Wednesday with a preview day, looking too cute in matching uniforms while holding their parents’ hands. The little ones, who previously attended Thomas’s Battersea in London, have their first official day of class at Lambrook School in Windsor, England, on Thursday. With the royal siblings at school, William headed to Balmoral, Scotland, solo to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Prince Harry Reacts to Not Being Able to Wear Military Uniform to Queen's Funeral

It was previously reported that Prince Harry would not be able to wear a military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral or any corresponding events. Now, the Duke of Sussex is speaking out about the matter. Entertainment Tonight reported that a spokesperson for Harry delivered a message about the news, noting that he will be wearing "mourning suit" attire for the funeral.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

King Charles Goes Viral For Rudely Giving Orders To Palace Staff

Though King Charles III has been in his new position for less than a week, some of his actions are already rubbing people the wrong way. On Saturday, September 10, the father-of-two was preparing to sign the Accession Proclamation, but before he sat down at the table, he pointed and gestured for palace staff to clear the area.
WORLD
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

115K+
Followers
3K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy