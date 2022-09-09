A Doting Grandmother! Inside The Queen's Special Relationships With Her Grandchildren

Source: mega

As a young woman with the burden of the world on her shoulders, Queen Elizabeth II was often forced to place duty before motherhood.

Prince Charles, who was 3-years-old when his mother was crowned, would make an appointment with her so she’d squeeze him in between meetings. Later he’d describe his mother as “not indifferent so much as detached.”

For her part, Princess Anne simply learned to be independent. By the time siblings Andrew and Edward came along, Elizabeth was more secure in her position and able to eke out more time to spend with them.

But it was as a grandmother and great-grandmother that Her Majesty really came into her own, maternally speaking, going from “Mother” to “Granny” to “Gan-Gan” with each successive generation of children.

When he was very young, Prince William had his own special name for his grandmother: Gary! British columnist Richard Kay revealed that he learned of the nickname when young Wills took a tumble one day.

“The queen was on hand after William fell over at Buckingham Palace, bawling ‘Gary, Gary,’” he wrote. “A guest who went to help asked who Gary was, assuming it must be a member of the royal household. ‘I’m Gary,’ explained the Queen, as she scooped him up. ‘He hasn’t learned to say Granny yet.’”

William’s son Prince George also has his own special moniker for Her Majesty. In a documentary to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday, William’s wife, Kate Middleton, spoke about George's relationship with his great-grandmother.

“George is only two and a half and he calls her GanGan,” she revealed. “She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for the family.”

And the royal brood continues to grow. The 92-year-old monarch had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren prior to her passing at the age of 96-years-old.