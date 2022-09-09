Read full article on original website
Bruins Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider
As we get closer to training camp, teams around the league are signing free agents to professional tryout (PTO) contracts. With the Boston Bruins dealing with a variety of injuries, they should consider inviting some players to camp because it will give them more potential options to start the season.
4 Fun Facts About Devils’ Miles Wood
Today Miles Wood turns 27 years old. The second longest-tenured New Jersey Devils forward made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 campaign and has appeared in 326 career games and collected 121 points (65 goals, 56 assists). Sadly he missed last season after having surgery on his right hip. He attempted to come back in late March and played three games before the decision was made to shut him down for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. There is a lot of excitement about getting a healthy Wood back on the ice, as his presence was missed last season. Here are four fun facts about the Devils’ winger.
Oilers Failed to Execute These 2 Trades This Offseason
The Edmonton Oilers would have required more than just two much-needed trades if it weren’t for the retirement of Duncan Keith and Mike Smith landing on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Ken Holland already dealt Zack Kassian at the 2022 NHL Draft along with draft picks to move him and clear space. There is little time left before training camp opens and it may be too late in the offseason to cap off the final moves that would do the Oilers well.
Red Wings’ 2022 Trade Targets: Montreal Canadiens
Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made several changes to the team’s roster, and they look noticeably better because of it. However, the Red Wings also have over $8 million of cap space and are in a position to make a late-summer move because of it. One team that Yzerman should consider doing business with is the Montreal Canadiens, as these three players stand out as excellent trade targets worth pursuing.
Bruins: 3 Players With Most to Prove in 2022-23
The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2022-23 season with high expectations but also many obstacles due to significant injury problems. With players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk set to miss the beginning of the season, they will need the entirety of their roster to play their best hockey. Yet, there are three specific players with the most to prove this season. Here’s a look at why.
5 Must-Watch Ducks Games in 2022-23
The Anaheim Ducks aren’t done rebuilding yet, but their new stars demand an audience. With the recent release of the NHL’s United States national television schedule, the Ducks were awarded with 14 broadcasts across ESPN and TNT platforms. While that may be a lot for a team that ultimately finished in the bottom 10 of the league last season, their ascending star power is hard to ignore. Trevor Zegras finished second in the Calder Trophy voting last year and is now on the cover of a video game. Mason McTavish just tore up the World Junior Classic and will be a Calder front-runner this season. Throw in the breakout potential of Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, and Max Comtois, and suddenly the Ducks are a compelling team to watch, even if the roster isn’t completely fleshed out. Here are five can’t-miss Ducks games that will appear on national television this season.
4 Things to Know About Oilers PTO Signing Justin Bailey
Last Thursday (Sept. 8), Justin Bailey signed a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract with the Bakersfield Condors, just one day after reportedly signing a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Edmonton Oilers. The 27-year-old right wing, who has spent the last few years in the Vancouver Canucks organization, will look to showcase his abilities during Oilers training camp and prove in the preseason that he belongs on their roster.
3 Penguins in Tough to Make 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
The 2022-23 NHL season is just around the corner and the excitement is building for the Pittsburgh Penguins. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall did a fine job this past offseason, ensuring the core of the team stayed intact while also managing to refresh his defense. However, training camp is going...
Blues Lock Up Breakout Star Jordan Kyrou
The St. Louis Blues locked up another breakout star to a long-term extension. Jordan Kyrou was an All-Star last season, earning him an eight-year extension with an annual average value (AAV) of $8.125 million. This is the exact same deal as his counterpart Robert Thomas. The Blues have now locked...
Blackhawks’ 3 Worst Contracts Entering the 2022-23 Season
Entering the first full season of a rebuild, the Chicago Blackhawks will almost certainly miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons. After many unsuccessful attempts to contend since their last championship in 2015, Kyle Davidson pulled the plug and began a long overdue rebuild shortly after he was named permanent general manager in March.
Devils’ Success in 2022-23 Will Again Come Down to Goaltending
The New Jersey Devils and poor goaltending: a tale as old as time, at least it’s felt that way over the last few seasons. In 2021-22, the team finished with a save percentage (SV%) of .881, the second-worst mark in the league; only the Seattle Kraken had a worse team SV%.
Bruins’ Lysell & Beecher Headline Prospects Challenge Roster
For the second straight season, some Boston Bruins prospects will head to Buffalo to participate in the 2022 Prospects Challenge from Sept. 15-19, ahead of training camp later this month. There are some prospects on the list that can use the extra practice and game situation as they look to crack first-year coach Jim Montgomery’s opening night roster.
Devils 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Centers
This week, Prudential Center will be filled with hopeful rookies looking to earn a spot on the New Jersey Devils’ opening-night roster. It’s an exciting week for the youngsters because the 2022 Prospects Challenge kicks off later this week at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. The next...
Senators’ Expected Production for 2022-23 – Forwards
With Tim Stützle’s eight-year extension in the books, the Ottawa Senators’ core is locked up long-term and ready to start winning games. While there are still questions surrounding the team’s defence and whether general manager Pierre Dorion will be able to acquire another top-four blueliner before the beginning of the season, there’s no debate that the Senators’ forward corps is one of the best young groups in the NHL. But how much did they improve this year?
10 Boston Bruins Reachable Milestones in 2022-23
In just a couple weeks, the Boston Bruins will begin training camp for the 2022-23 season at Warrior Ice Arena. There will be a lot of familiar faces in late September with general manager (GM) Don Sweeney running it back with basically the same roster that lost Game 7 of their first-round playoff series to the Carolina Hurricanes last May.
Canucks’ 3 Best Contracts For The 2022-23 Season
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2022-23 season pressed against the cap ceiling. In fact, one of the ways they will stay under the cap is by placing Micheal Ferland on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) once the season starts. That means the organization will need to rely heavily on value contracts to ensure it can stay competitive and make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 bubble.
Blues’ Franchise Faces Changing with Kyrou & Thomas Extensions
The St. Louis Blues franchise has been through many franchise faces during its existence. From the inaugural team with four straight Stanley Cup Final appearances led by the Plager Brothers, the Bernie Federko-led teams of the ’80s, the Brett Hull & Al MacInnis ’90s teams, to the many faces during the Doug Armstrong era (David Backes, Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Pietrangelo), the Blues have had no shortage of players that represent who and what the team is. I know I’ve left a few names out like Keith Tkachuk, Chris Pronger, and Pavol Demitra, etc., but that just goes to show how many special players have worn the Blue Note during their careers that are deserving of being a “Face of the Franchise.”
Blues’ Ripple Effects from Kyrou & Thomas Extensions
The St. Louis Blues have officially locked up two of their cornerstone pieces in Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou after extending both to identical eight-year, $65 million contracts. Kyrou and Thomas have been connected at the hip since they were in junior hockey together. During the 2017-18 season, the two represented Team Canada in the U20 tournament, scoring a combined 17 points in seven games. The Blues organization opted to keep the duo together and sign both players to identical contracts showing equal confidence in them to help carry the franchise moving forward. This past season, they combined for 47 goals and 152 total points in a year that saw both players make a name for themselves in the NHL. While the future looks bright for these players, it is the ripple effect of two large contracts that could provide obstacles for the club’s front office moving forward.
Montreal Canadiens’ 3 Untouchable Prospects
The Montreal Canadiens have been building a deep prospect pool for the past three seasons, and in that pool, they have some very skilled up-and-coming prospects who should greatly help the club in the future. Most of them will be NHL players, but very few will be top stars in the league; most will play pivotal roles on the team in the middle-six for forwards or the bottom-four for defence. However, there are a few who could be future NHL stars, and they are the ones the Habs can’t afford to let go. Here is a look at Montreal’s three untouchable prospects.
4 Candidates for Red Wings’ Alternate Captain Vacancies
For the second season in a row, the Detroit Red Wings will need to name at least two new alternate captains to support captain Dylan Larkin. Last year’s alternates, Marc Staal and Danny DeKeyser, are both no longer with the team. This shift towards a new leadership group is just another way that the Red Wings’ are receiving a makeover after a disappointing 2021-22 season.
