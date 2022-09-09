BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Two adults were arrested Sunday evening after battering a deputy who was called to keep the peace. The reporting party, 55-year-old Carolelynn Williams, called for deputies to respond because people were removing items from her property. Deputies arrived, and Williams told them her daughter and son-in-law were there to remove their property, but the situation had escalated to a verbal disturbance. Williams requested the deputy stand by while her daughter finished loading up their belongings to keep the peace.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO