'Entergalactic': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
From A Hard Day’s Night by The Beatles, Intersella 555 by Daft Punk to Lemonade by Beyoncé, more and more visual albums are being produced by musicians who want to tell their album's stories through the powerful medium of film. Rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, though, is trying...
From 'Taxi' to 'Batman Returns': Best Danny DeVito Performances
Actor/producer/director Danny Devito has been one of the most prolific artists over the last fifty years. He has shined on both the big and small screens playing countless memorable characters. Known mostly for his black comedy films and leaving audiences in stitches, he has also ventured into dramatic roles that have left an indelible mark on the history of Hollywood. From performances like the irascible Louis DePalma in Taxi to the gentle and lovable John Leary in Jack the Bear, what the actor lacks in physical stature, he more than makes up for with his versatility. Here's a list of some of the highlights.
'Elvis' Rocks Past $150 Million at the Domestic Box Office
Despite being available on both PVOD and the HBO Max streaming service, director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is still making noise at the box office. The maximalist music biopic has now passed the $150 million mark at the domestic box office, after over two months of release. It's currently the eighth-biggest film of the year, ahead of major titles such as Nope, Lightyear and Uncharted. Worldwide, the film has made more than $280 million, and has a shot at passing the $300 million mark when the dust settles. As they say, it ain’t over till the fat lady sings, or until Tom Hanks’ Colonel Tom Parker croaks.
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
'The Marvels': First Trailer Teases an Unlikely Super Trio
We haven't seen Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, more commonly known as Captain Marvel, in her very own film since 2019's Captain Marvel, Marvel's very first female-led feature film that took Danvers on a mission to uncover the truth behind the ongoing war between the pompous Kree and the shapeshifting Skrulls. While the Skrulls don't seem to be all that perfect in the upcoming Secret Invasion series, the Kree turned out to be the real villains in the film, and Captain Marvel was able to stop them.
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and...
'Secret Invasion': Emilia Clarke Shares Excitement to Join the MCU
After Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer for Secret Invasion during the Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox showcase at Disney's D23 Expo, a brief shot of the Mother of Dragons touting guns instead of dragon fire sent shock waves among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, known best for her titular role as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen in the hit HBO show, shared her excitement to be taking on a role in the extensive MCU.
Michael Keaton Wins For Lead Actor in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Michael Keaton has won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Anthology Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, for his role in Hulu's critically acclaimed Dopesick series. The competition was steep, as he was up against Colin Firth in The Staircase, Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven, Oscar Isaac in Scenes from a Marriage, Himmesh Patel in Station Eleven, and Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy.
Emmy Winners 2022: 'Ted Lasso,' 'The White Lotus,' and 'Squid Game' Won Big
The Emmy Awards are back in full-swing this year, with a star-studded evening of laughs (courtesy of SNL funny man and Millennial icon Kenan Thompson) and stunning dresses. After last week's impressive slate of winners during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last week, which saw streaming shows (particularly from HBO Max) leading the way, there were no surprises to see the streamers reigning supreme this week as well.
Zendaya Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series | Emmys 2022
Zendaya has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for her performance in Euphoria. In a category filled with talent, Zendaya beat out Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).
Shawn Levy Reveals a 'Stranger Things' & 'Deadpool' Crossover is "On the Table" [UPDATED]
Update: Levy has since clarified that his comments about a possible crossover were a joke, posting a tweet to confirm his thoughts:. The original article as it ran before this information is below:. Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy's collaboration is a gift that keeps on giving! After delivering Academy Nominated...
How to Watch ‘The Woman King’
Viola Davis has played such a variety of characters that it’s not surprising to see her do something new and different every single time. But The Woman King will see the Academy Award-winning actor in a never-seen-before role, and we can’t wait for it to land at the theaters this fall.
Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood on Going Big as Weird Al & Madonna in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
Just as Weird Al is a one-of-a-kind creator and artist, you’ve never seen a biopic quite like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. This exaggerated biopic features Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic, a young man expected to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a factory worker — that is until he gets his hands on an accordion. His father may not support his dream, but that doesn’t stop Al from embracing his passion and talent for whipping up brilliant song parodies, a craft that turns him into a chart-topping sensation.
'Captain America: New World Order's Director Reveals When Filming Begins
With SDCC and D23 in the rearview mirror, Marvel fans are clamoring for new details about their most anticipated Phase 5 projects. During the Marvel Studios Showcase panel this weekend, Marvel's president Kevin Fiege rolled out a handful of cast announcements, including the upcoming Thunderbolts team-up and the cast joining Anthony Mackie in the fourth Captain America movie—Captain America: New World Order—which will see Mackie's first feature-length flight as Captain America, following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Solder. In the press line following the panel, Collider's own Christina Raddish caught up with the film's director Julius Onah to chat about the film and get one of the most pressing questions answered. When will Captain America: New World Order start filming?
'Goodnight Mommy' Images Show an Unsettling Naomi Watts in Horror Movie Remake
Matt Sobel's unsettling remake of the Austrian horror film Goodnight Mommy is gearing up for its Amazon Prime Video premiere on September 16. Ahead of its streaming debut, we have an official gallery of stills to share showcasing Cameron (The Boys) and Nicholas Crovetti's (Big Little Lies) growing suspicions that the woman under those bandages claiming to be their mother may not be who she says she is. The photos give us a sneak peek at the supporting characters, as well as an intimate glimpse at Naomi Watt's starring role as the psychologically unnerving Mother.
'Emily the Criminal': Theo Rossi on Connecting With Aubrey Plaza and Exploring His Heritage
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Emily the Criminal.]With student debt looming and the lack of job opportunities when you have a minor criminal record ever-present, Emily (Aubrey Plaza) is becoming more frustrated about her situation. Desperate for money, she takes a middleman named Youcef (Theo Rossi) up on his offer of quick cash, even though it means pushing past the line of legality as a means to an end, and quickly realizes that together they could devise a plan to take the next step towards a goal that could set them up even bigger and better.
'Succession' Wins Best Drama Series | Emmys 2022
Succession has won the Emmy for Best Drama Series at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 74th awards ceremony. In the Golden Age of Television, the competition at the Emmys only gets tougher every year. This year's ceremony was filled with incredible talent across the board as Hollywood gathered to celebrate television's best and brightest.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: A Clan of Two
Fans of The Mandalorian rejoiced on Saturday when the trailer for the Disney+ series' third season debuted during the Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios/20th Century Studios panel at the D23 Expo. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) had recently reappeared in The Book of Boba Fett, helping the titular bounty hunter turned crime lord (Temuera Morrison) to hold onto his seat of power. The Fett finale also saw Djarin reunited with his surrogate son Grogu, who turned from the ways of the Jedi to live with his armored father figure. Now, the Season 3 trailer shows the two traveling the galaxy once again, encountering familiar faces as Djarin learns more about his Mandalorian heritage.
Jean-Luc Godard, Iconic French Filmmaker, Dead at 91
Jean-Luc Godard, the iconic French filmmaker who revolutionized cinema and had a huge influence on filmmakers the world over has passed on. Godard was the last living member of the French New Wave class, a group of incredibly talented individuals who daringly pushed the boundaries of cinema in post-war Paris in the 1960s. His works greatly influenced many iconic American filmmakers of our time including Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, the latter of who named his production company A Band Apart after one of Godard's films. Godard was 91 at the time of his death.
Julia Garner Deserved Her Last 'Ozark' Emmy, Even When the Show Discounted Her
After the very first season concluded, it was very clear that Julia Garner’s Ruth Langmore was the standout character on Ozark. Given the dark, relentless nature of the show, it required a character who could call attention to the twisted nature of the story. While the Byrdes slowly begin to lose their humanity as they continue in their dark venture, Ruth begins to open up and notice the consequences of her actions. Although she adds a bit of comic relief now and then, Ruth ultimately becomes the heart of Ozark.
