'Secret Invasion': Emilia Clarke Shares Excitement to Join the MCU
After Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer for Secret Invasion during the Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox showcase at Disney's D23 Expo, a brief shot of the Mother of Dragons touting guns instead of dragon fire sent shock waves among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, known best for her titular role as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen in the hit HBO show, shared her excitement to be taking on a role in the extensive MCU.
'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy Addresses the Possibility of Eddie Munson Returning for Season 5
Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.
'House of the Dragon': Matt Smith & Paddy Considine Weigh in on Their Complicated Relationship
House of the Dragon Episode 4, ‘King of the Narrow Sea,’ has brewed a Game of Thrones-level twisted conflict in Kings Landing, especially between Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his brother Daemon (Matt Smith). In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly Considine and Smith discussed the "really complicated" nature of their relationship and recognize the “mad and strange family” dynamics of the Targaryens.
It's Time to Embrace Targaryen Incest If You Truly Want to Enjoy 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon.Well, folks, it finally happened! After more than a decade of teasing and throwaway lines about historical marriages between brothers and sisters, the Game of Thrones TV universe gave us a real taste of that good and old Targaryen incest (and no, Jon and Dany don't exactly count). In Episode 4 of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) got a taste of the pleasures of King’s Landing with the help of her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). And then she got a taste of her uncle's lips as the two undressed each other at a pleasure house. Things heated up and cooled down in the blink of an eye as Daemon abandoned his niece high and dry for reasons yet to be explained. Performance issues? A sudden, unexpected pang of guilt? Who knows? What matters right now is that fans were excited to see the culmination of a sexual tension that had been building up since Episode 1. Some were also more than a little irked out. After all, we all just watched a young woman engaging in a pretty heavy make-out session with her uncle. There are, of course, ways to make this scenario worse, but they aren’t that many. It is understandable for fans to feel at least a bit uncomfortable. But should they?
'The Witcher' Wraps Production on Season 3
After some troubles and turbulence, Henry Cavill-led The Witcher has wrapped production on Season 3, a new report from Redanian Intelligence reveals. Bola Ogun, who directed the final two episodes of the season confirmed the wrap via her Instagram stories. Executive producer Steve Gaub also took to the social media site to post a picture from the set to confirm.
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
Quinta Brunson is the Second Black Woman to Win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC’s popular sitcom Abbott Elementary, has become the second Black woman to win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series. The Philadelphia native won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series on September 12 for her work on the hit sitcom series. She is the first Black woman to win solo, and the second Black woman to win the category after Lena Waithe won the award for Master of None in 2017. Waithe shared her 2017 win with Aziz Ansari for the episode “Thanksgiving.”
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and...
How to Watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
The Handmaid’s Tale has never been the most comfortable show to watch, but it definitely keeps us glued to our seats. The dystopian television series, an adaptation of the 1985 novel written by Margaret Atwood, is a gritty take on what happens when the United States collapses and is overruled by a totalitarian, theocratic government. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 picks up where Season 4 left off. Last time, in an epic plot twist of sorts, main protagonist June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) and her former Handmaids had their revenge on their ex-master Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). Without getting too much into details (and spoilers), let’s just say things didn’t end so well for Fred.
'The Lord of the RIngs: The Rings of Power': Who Is Miriel's Father, Palantir?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has made a habit out of ending on cliffhangers: in Episode 1, it was the arrival of The Stranger (Daniel Weyman); in Episode 2, it was the Dwarven box of mysteries; in the third episode, it was the arrival of the enigmatic Adar (Joseph Mawle). But one of the more curious questions hanging over Episode 3 was the distant presence of the actual king of Númenor. Despite the series of court scenes and pointed political maneuvering, the man who technically holds supreme authority in the island kingdom was nowhere to be seen. One of the final shots in the episode was of Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) climbing up the steps of a tower to confer with her father, but even then, the audience could not see or hear him. So who is he supposed to be? And why is Míriel consulting with him?
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is the First Black Actress to Win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 35 Years
When Abbott Elementary premiered last year, the series quickly become a well-loved and welcome hit, becoming a staple within the television landscape. After a successful first season, the show was nominated for six total Emmy awards. Included among the nominations was Sheryl Lee Ralph for Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Ralph won the category, making her only the second Black woman in Emmys history to do so. This win also marks the first-ever Emmy win for Ralph.
What Is Halbrand’s Heritage and Where Is He From in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.Viewers of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power learned quite a bit about the mysterious character Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) in Episode 3. This is an original character created for the show, so there are no mentions of him in J. R. R. Tolkien’s appendices from The Lord of the Rings that this show is heavily based on. There is, however, a lot of information we can infer about Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) newfound companion based on the events that take place in the region he’s from. The secrets we learned about his heritage this week may also hint at a darker tragic future for this charming warrior.
Who Is Pharazôn in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 and Middle-earth Lore.As the focus of Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power shifted from the continent of Middle-earth to the island of Númenor, audiences were introduced to a brand new set of characters: some new, and some familiar to fans of The Lord of the Rings books and films. The ancestors of Aragorn, Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen), were shown onscreen for the first time in the series, as well as a new character named Eӓrien (Ema Horvath), Elendil's daughter, and Númenor’s Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Another character introduced in the episode, though, is one who is likely to prove significant (and problematic) for a long time to come: the Chancellor, Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle).
'Barbarian' Ending Explained: The Horrors and Resilience of Womanhood
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Barbarian. Proceed with caution. Anyone even remotely familiar with horror movies knows the final girl trope. Our final girl is the badass who confronts the killer at the end of the film and lives on to fight another day, that is, if she doesn’t die in the sequel. Over time, many have become exasperated with the predictability of the final girl’s survival or have written long think pieces on how the trope serves to further subjugate women by attributing the final girl’s survivability as contingent to her virtuousness. So it’s not at all surprising that the last person left standing in Zach Cregger’s film Barbarian is our heroine Tess (Georgina Campbell). Despite all odds, Tess emerges from beneath the bowels of Barbary Street (mostly) intact– at least she keeps her eyes. But what’s a final girl without any cuts or bruises? After being held in captivity and relentlessly chased throughout the second and third acts of the film, Tess’ survival seems to almost beg the audience to suspend belief. The ending to Barbarian, however, isn’t the obligatory satisfaction of the final girl trope it seems to be. In fact, the finale relies on the fact that the last one standing is a woman. After all, it’s hard to believe that the Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis) would have ever willingly let a man kill her. Don’t worry, we’ll unpack this together.
Why ‘Gilmore Girls’ Resonates More During the Fall
Consensus shared amongst many fans of media from the early to mid-aughts, and certainly ones who color themselves as fanatics of a certain fast-paced, quick-witted, pop culture-laced dialogue found in the cozy small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut dictates that Gilmore Girls just hits different, and for some better, in the fall.
Emmy Winners 2022: 'Ted Lasso,' 'The White Lotus,' and 'Squid Game' Won Big
The Emmy Awards are back in full-swing this year, with a star-studded evening of laughs (courtesy of SNL funny man and Millennial icon Kenan Thompson) and stunning dresses. After last week's impressive slate of winners during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last week, which saw streaming shows (particularly from HBO Max) leading the way, there were no surprises to see the streamers reigning supreme this week as well.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Who is Elrond's Brother Elros?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Episodes 1-3.Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally introduced audiences to the island kingdom of Númenor: a place that, like so much else in Tolkien’s invented world, has a rich and layered story of art, artifact, and history. Of the many new characters strewn throughout the episode, some of the more obscure were the multiple references to the Númenorean noble known as “Elros," referenced by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen). So who is this Elros?
'Goodnight Mommy' Images Show an Unsettling Naomi Watts in Horror Movie Remake
Matt Sobel's unsettling remake of the Austrian horror film Goodnight Mommy is gearing up for its Amazon Prime Video premiere on September 16. Ahead of its streaming debut, we have an official gallery of stills to share showcasing Cameron (The Boys) and Nicholas Crovetti's (Big Little Lies) growing suspicions that the woman under those bandages claiming to be their mother may not be who she says she is. The photos give us a sneak peek at the supporting characters, as well as an intimate glimpse at Naomi Watt's starring role as the psychologically unnerving Mother.
'Entergalactic': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
From A Hard Day’s Night by The Beatles, Intersella 555 by Daft Punk to Lemonade by Beyoncé, more and more visual albums are being produced by musicians who want to tell their album's stories through the powerful medium of film. Rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, though, is trying...
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: A Clan of Two
Fans of The Mandalorian rejoiced on Saturday when the trailer for the Disney+ series' third season debuted during the Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios/20th Century Studios panel at the D23 Expo. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) had recently reappeared in The Book of Boba Fett, helping the titular bounty hunter turned crime lord (Temuera Morrison) to hold onto his seat of power. The Fett finale also saw Djarin reunited with his surrogate son Grogu, who turned from the ways of the Jedi to live with his armored father figure. Now, the Season 3 trailer shows the two traveling the galaxy once again, encountering familiar faces as Djarin learns more about his Mandalorian heritage.
