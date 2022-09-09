Rich countries such as the US and UK will fall short of their pledged climate finance commitment to poor countries for this year, according to new research.The countries have continued to fail on their annual $100bn commitments that was pledged to poor countries to deal with worsening impacts of the climate crisis.Analysis by the Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance published on Relief Web earlier this week showed “stark discrepancies between climate finance pledges by higher-income countries and what is being delivered”.The countries had promised annual financial assistance to poor countries in 2009’s Cop15 summit in Copenhagen to mitigate or reduce...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 29 MINUTES AGO