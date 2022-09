Illa Dean Whitfield Martindale born on October 12, 1940 in Giles County to James and JoAnna Whitfield. The 3rd child to this union of the 5 children of whom 1 preceded her in death, Curtis Whitfield the only son. She departed this life at Limestone Health Facility September 11, 2022. She accepted Christ at an early age in Prospect, TN. at Phoenix Chapel. She attended Davis Academy in her early years and Bridgeforth High School in Pulaski, TN. On October 24, 1959 was united to her true love, the late Shelly (Jitty) Martindale, Jr and to this union were 4 children born. Ila loved taking care of her family, neighbors and friends. She was well known for her cakes, pies and teacakes. She was affectionately known as “Ida”. She worked many years as a housekeeper, poll clerk and babysitter. She had a deep love for singing and her church.

GILES COUNTY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO