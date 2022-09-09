Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC’s popular sitcom Abbott Elementary, has become the second Black woman to win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series. The Philadelphia native won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series on September 12 for her work on the hit sitcom series. She is the first Black woman to win solo, and the second Black woman to win the category after Lena Waithe won the award for Master of None in 2017. Waithe shared her 2017 win with Aziz Ansari for the episode “Thanksgiving.”

