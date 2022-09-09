Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
DeFi Platform PennyWorks Doubles User Acquisition, Announces New Advisory Board
PennyWorks, a DeFi-based platform that “tames the turbulence” of investing with a secure and stable experience, announced “major” milestones in its first few months of operations, including “a 205% month-over-month increase in user acquisition following the company’s $2 million pre-seed funding round led by Hi2 Global.”
Cannabis Industry Lender, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Declares Dividend For Q3 2022
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.’s REFI board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.88 per common share, is payable on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.
Anchorage Digital Joins with GMO-Z.com to Provide Custody, Trading of Yen Backed Stablecoin GYEN
Anchorage Digital has announced that it will provide custody services and trading for a Japanese Yen-based stablecoin GYEN. The service is being offered in partnership with GMO-Z.com Trust Company. GYEN is said to be the world’s first yen-backed stablecoin. GYEN is also said to be the first JPY stablecoin...
BIGG Digital Assets Subsidiary Netcoins Reveals Plans for US Expansion
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), a developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to “announce initial launch plans for Netcoins US operations.”
Digital Asset Trading Network Apifiny Integrates with Fireblocks
Apifiny, the global cross-exchange digital asset trading network, announced its integration with the Fireblocks network, a digital asset transfer network for institutions. This integration now enables Apifiny users to “have access to a simple and secure solution for settlements, by connecting with the Fireblocks Network.”. Launched in 2018, Fireblocks...
Mysten Labs Secures $300M to Onboard More Users to Web3
Mysten Labs, a web3 infrastructure company and developer of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain, announced the initial close of its $300 million Series B funding round. This new capital “values the company at more than $2 billion.” The company intends “to use the proceeds from the round to continue building out the core infrastructure to power web3’s next wave of applications and accelerate the adoption of the Sui ecosystem.”
Euler Finance Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds to Get Ready for the Merge
Euler Finance — a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol — is pleased to announce that it has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on Ethereum mainnet. Operating as a risk-averse protocol, Euler claims it places “a strong emphasis on the protection of users’ funds.” Through its “unique” risk management framework, users have exposure “to a new approach to lending and borrowing markets.”
Digital Assets: Tokenization Predicted to Hit $16 Trillion by 2030
Tokenization, the process of making an asset digital typically by leveraging blockchain technology, is predicted to hit $16 trillion by 2030, according to a report by ADDX and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The report, “Relevance of on-chain asset tokenization in ‘crypto winter’” is available here. ADDX...
XDC Network to Integrate DeFi, Compliance Tech from Securrency
Securrency, a blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a blockchain “with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance.”. Digital Asset Composer is “a unique no-code platform...
First Block Trade of CME’s ETH Options Completed by Genesis
Genesis has executed its first-ever block trade of CME’s newly listed large ETH options contract with Cumberland DRW, according to a statement by the company. According to Genesis, via an affiliate, a trade of CME’s large ETH options contract affirms Genesis’ support of CME’s latest addition to its crypto derivative products as well as its position as a leading provider to institutional clients.
Slice Teams Up with ZEBEDEE to Let Consumers Earn Bitcoin While Browsing the Web
Slice, an “innovative” startup in the AdTech space and ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced the launch of an integration that “lets anyone earn Bitcoin simply by browsing the web, with the help of Slice’s browser extension.”. While passive income...
NFT Checkout by Banxa Powers AtomicHub to Bring NFTs to Masses
AtomicHub, the high-scale NFT platform, has officially implemented Banxa’s NFT Checkout. Through the partnership, AtomicHub users will “benefit from a seamless, frictionless and faster process to purchase NFTs.”. Built on the WAX blockchain, AtomicHub’s NFT marketplace “enables users to explore, purchase, trade, and list NFTs.” AtomicHub aims “to...
ETC Group to Introduce ETP based on Upcoming Ethereum (ETH) Hard Fork
ETC Group, which claims to be one of Europe’s leading specialist providers of institutional-grade digital asset-backed securities, has announced that it will “list a new exchange traded product on XETRA based on the imminent hard fork of Ethereum and ETHW (the native asset to the new ETHPoW chain).”
