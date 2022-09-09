ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars

We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Daily Voice

Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking

A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police release names of troopers involved in fatal shooting

TOWN OF WALLKILL – State Police have released the names of the two troopers involved in the fatal shooting incident on Friday, September 9 in the Town of Wawarsing. Trooper Elias Strickland initially deployed a Taser in an attempt to apprehend 41-year-old Daniel McAlpin, who was armed with a large knife while inside a residence on Clark Road in Pine Bush.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One in custody, another wanted in Hudson armed robbery

CITY OF HUDSON – Police in Hudson have one man in custody, and another remains at large in connection with an armed robbery in the city on Thursday, September 8. Cain Carothers, 22, of Hudson was arrested shortly after the incident. A second suspect, Eugene Cobbins, 42, also of Hudson, is at large and believed to be in the Albany area.
HUDSON, NY
