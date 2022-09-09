Read full article on original website
250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl During Hudson Valley, NY Traffic Stop
One traffic stop in the Hudson Valley may have saved countless lives. Two people were arrested. On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office highlighted a heroin investigation that led to the arrest of two residents. Ulster County Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 From Saugerties After Traffic Stop In Town Of Ulster.
Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP
A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fleeing NYC suspects that wrecked a school bus in Wappinger given appearance tickets
FISHKILL – Two New York City residents who led police on a car chase on Route 9 on August 12 during a grand larceny investigation at Key Bank in Fishkill have been arraigned and released with appearance tickets. On August 12, 2022, the State Police and the Village of...
Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars
We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking
A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly caught driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York Claims 3rd Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley is claiming a third victim. New Yorkers are helping the family. The Long Island woman who jumped into White Lake near Bethel in Sullivan County last month to try and save two of her family members has died. Tragedy: 3 Pulled From Lake...
Rapist Caught After Assault On Putnam Trailway, Police Say
An alleged rapist was nabbed by police after he allegedly assaulted a woman on a popular Hudson Valley Trailway. The incident took place in Mahopac shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 on the Putnam Trailway. According to Lt. Michael Bodo, of the Carmel Police, the department was notified...
Police: Walden man indicted for crash that killed 3 people
Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Jones, from Walden, was arraigned Tuesday and will be in Orange County jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Truck Collision in Hudson Valley on Sunday
A 25-year-old Hudson Valley resident is dead and another driver was hospitalized after two early-morning accidents on Sunday. Just after midnight on September 11, there were two separate accidents in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County Truck Crash. A report of a rollover accident came in after 1:30 am on Sunday....
3 children dead after found unconscious on Coney Island beach; mother being questioned by police
Three children have died after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island beach Monday morning
Trooper who fatally shot Wawarsing man identified
The New York State Police have released the names of two troopers involved in a fatal shooting Friday in Wawarsing.
State Police release names of troopers involved in fatal shooting
TOWN OF WALLKILL – State Police have released the names of the two troopers involved in the fatal shooting incident on Friday, September 9 in the Town of Wawarsing. Trooper Elias Strickland initially deployed a Taser in an attempt to apprehend 41-year-old Daniel McAlpin, who was armed with a large knife while inside a residence on Clark Road in Pine Bush.
Do You Know How to Properly Stop for a School Bus in New York
I grew up on a mountain in Cornwall so going to school meant riding the school bus. I am not sure why but I think it had something to do with the terrain and the distance between driveways growing up my bus stopped at everyone's driveway to pick them up.
Paralyzing Polio Forces New York To Declare State Of Emergency
There are growing concerns about the spread of polio in New York. On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency over polio, which is spreading across New York State. “On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice,” New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett stated. “I...
One in custody, another wanted in Hudson armed robbery
CITY OF HUDSON – Police in Hudson have one man in custody, and another remains at large in connection with an armed robbery in the city on Thursday, September 8. Cain Carothers, 22, of Hudson was arrested shortly after the incident. A second suspect, Eugene Cobbins, 42, also of Hudson, is at large and believed to be in the Albany area.
Police: Several suspects wanted in violent robbery at West Indian American Day Parade
Police are looking for a group of about 12 people accused of viciously beating a paradegoer on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights. The NYPD says during the West Indian American Day Parade on Labor Day, a 44-year-old man was punched, kicked and slashed by a group of people. He was also robbed of his chains, wallet, phone and car keys.
