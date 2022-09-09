ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pjanic and Dzeko lead backlash over planned Bosnia friendly with Russia

The Guardian
 4 days ago
Miralem Pjanic (left) and Edin Dzeko, pictured in 2021, have both spoken out against plans for Bosnia to play Russia in November.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina men’s national football side are set to play a friendly against Russia in November, sparking fierce criticism from two of the nation’s most high-profile players, Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic.

The game is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg on 19 November, the day before the 2022 World Cup is scheduled to start in Qatar. The Bosnia Football Association announced the fixture on its official website on Friday, but Pjanic, one of the Balkan nation’s best-known players, was quick to make his feelings known.

“The decision is not good. I am speechless,” Pjanic was quoted as saying by Bosnian media. “In the national FA, they know what I think.” Russia’s national teams were barred from international competition earlier this year over the invasion of Ukraine.

Pjanic, who is 32, has made 107 international appearances since his debut in 2008. Following spells with Roma, Juventus and Barcelona, he joined Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates at the end of the summer transfer window.

Dzeko, the current national team captain, also appears to have ruled himself out of the match. “I am against the playing of this match; I am always and only for peace,” the forward said in quotes reported by the Bosnian news website Klix.

“I have my position which is clear and which does not include playing this match, while innocent people are suffering,” added the former Manchester City and Roma forward, who is currently at Inter. “I stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in these difficult times for them.”

The mayor of Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo, also reacted negatively on social media to the decision. Benjamina Karic tweeted: “Sarajevo, as the city which has been under the longest siege from aggressors, and me as a mayor strongly condemn the decision by the national FA to play a friendly match with Russia.”

Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic all said they would not play men’s World Cup qualifiers against Russia in March, before Russia’s national teams were banned from international competition. Bosnia did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Fifa and Uefa then decided in February that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in their competitions after the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

Russia have not played a senior men’s international match since the World Cup qualifying loss to Croatia last November. The Russian football federation has recently announced friendlies in Kyrgyzstan on 24 September, and against Iran in November.

#Barcelona #Russia #Balkan #Bosnian #Roma #Juventus
The Guardian

Being a republican in Britain used to be perfectly respectable. So why are people now getting arrested for it?

A woman in Edinburgh was arrested at the weekend for holding a sign that said: “Fuck imperialism, abolish monarchy.” In Oxford, an even milder protest resulted in the arrest of Symon Hill. He emerged from church as the proclamation for King Charles III was being read, and called out: “Who elected him?” There is a question mark over how disruptive that was, in the great scheme of things, but it was enough for the police to arrest and handcuff him, later to de-arrest him on the understanding that he would be questioned in the future. Hill says that, at the time, they told him they were acting under the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act (2022), though they later described it as a potential public order offence.
The Guardian

Guess what, women can vote! Is that why even hardline anti-abortion Republicans are backtracking?

Want to know a fun fact about women in the US? They comprise half the population and they’ve got the right to vote. Pissing them off en masse is a risky political move –as Republicans are quickly finding out. A few months ago it looked like Republicans would decimate the Democrats in the midterm elections in November; now they are on much shakier ground. A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that 60% of voters support abortion rights in most or all cases, and that the supreme court overturning Roe v Wade earlier this year is “the single issue most likely to make them vote this November”. In the two weeks after Roe was overturned, the number of people registering to vote increased by 10%, new women voters far outnumbering men.
The Guardian

Exit the king: remembering Uncle Jack Charles

In Jack Charles v The Crown, Uncle Jack stood on stage and called for the crown to take responsibility for the years of abuse and oppression he had experienced throughout his life. He demanded there be reparations for the pain and sacrifice our people had endured at the hands of the British monarchy and their colonial project. Like the consummate actor and storyteller he was, Uncle Jack has left us with his trademark impeccable timing, a final exit that can be read as yet another call to put things into perspective, to understand the importance of First Nations stories and people and to truly value our elders’ voices.
