Collider
'The Marvels': First Trailer Teases an Unlikely Super Trio
We haven't seen Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, more commonly known as Captain Marvel, in her very own film since 2019's Captain Marvel, Marvel's very first female-led feature film that took Danvers on a mission to uncover the truth behind the ongoing war between the pompous Kree and the shapeshifting Skrulls. While the Skrulls don't seem to be all that perfect in the upcoming Secret Invasion series, the Kree turned out to be the real villains in the film, and Captain Marvel was able to stop them.
Collider
From 'Taxi' to 'Batman Returns': Best Danny DeVito Performances
Actor/producer/director Danny Devito has been one of the most prolific artists over the last fifty years. He has shined on both the big and small screens playing countless memorable characters. Known mostly for his black comedy films and leaving audiences in stitches, he has also ventured into dramatic roles that have left an indelible mark on the history of Hollywood. From performances like the irascible Louis DePalma in Taxi to the gentle and lovable John Leary in Jack the Bear, what the actor lacks in physical stature, he more than makes up for with his versatility. Here's a list of some of the highlights.
Collider
Michael Keaton Comments on ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation After Emmys Win
The chatter about Warner Bros.' Batgirl cancelation hasn’t died down. As the awards season goes underway, stars of the movie are responding to cancelation-related queries in their own way. While Brendan Fraser called the decision “disappointing” during the Toronto International Film Festival, former Batman Michael Keaton responded to it at Monday night’s Emmy Awards’ backstage, calling it a “business decision" on WB's part.
Collider
Shawn Levy Reveals a 'Stranger Things' & 'Deadpool' Crossover is "On the Table" [UPDATED]
Update: Levy has since clarified that his comments about a possible crossover were a joke, posting a tweet to confirm his thoughts:. The original article as it ran before this information is below:. Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy's collaboration is a gift that keeps on giving! After delivering Academy Nominated...
Collider
'Captain America: New World Order's Director Reveals When Filming Begins
With SDCC and D23 in the rearview mirror, Marvel fans are clamoring for new details about their most anticipated Phase 5 projects. During the Marvel Studios Showcase panel this weekend, Marvel's president Kevin Fiege rolled out a handful of cast announcements, including the upcoming Thunderbolts team-up and the cast joining Anthony Mackie in the fourth Captain America movie—Captain America: New World Order—which will see Mackie's first feature-length flight as Captain America, following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Solder. In the press line following the panel, Collider's own Christina Raddish caught up with the film's director Julius Onah to chat about the film and get one of the most pressing questions answered. When will Captain America: New World Order start filming?
Collider
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
Collider
'Secret Invasion': Emilia Clarke Shares Excitement to Join the MCU
After Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer for Secret Invasion during the Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox showcase at Disney's D23 Expo, a brief shot of the Mother of Dragons touting guns instead of dragon fire sent shock waves among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, known best for her titular role as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen in the hit HBO show, shared her excitement to be taking on a role in the extensive MCU.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
Collider
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and...
Collider
Quinta Brunson is the Second Black Woman to Win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC’s popular sitcom Abbott Elementary, has become the second Black woman to win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series. The Philadelphia native won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series on September 12 for her work on the hit sitcom series. She is the first Black woman to win solo, and the second Black woman to win the category after Lena Waithe won the award for Master of None in 2017. Waithe shared her 2017 win with Aziz Ansari for the episode “Thanksgiving.”
Collider
'Entergalactic': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
From A Hard Day’s Night by The Beatles, Intersella 555 by Daft Punk to Lemonade by Beyoncé, more and more visual albums are being produced by musicians who want to tell their album's stories through the powerful medium of film. Rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, though, is trying...
Collider
The Bizarre History of the Lost 'Kingdom Hearts' TV Pilot
The year is 2002. The biggest things in the world right now are the Star Wars prequels, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. All epic franchises of grand journeys, all super successful, and all major franchises that are still churning out new content to this day. While Fox, Warner Bros, and New Line were set for success in these franchises, every other production at the time was aiming to create something with a similar scope and demographic. For Disney, 10 years away from just outright buying Star Wars and Lucasfilm, had their answer for filling this gap right in front of them in an IP they already owned. That IP was their recent release, Kingdom Hearts, the first entry in a now long-running game series.
Collider
Zendaya Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series | Emmys 2022
Zendaya has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for her performance in Euphoria. In a category filled with talent, Zendaya beat out Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).
Collider
How to Watch ‘The Woman King’
Viola Davis has played such a variety of characters that it’s not surprising to see her do something new and different every single time. But The Woman King will see the Academy Award-winning actor in a never-seen-before role, and we can’t wait for it to land at the theaters this fall.
Collider
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is the First Black Actress to Win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 35 Years
When Abbott Elementary premiered last year, the series quickly become a well-loved and welcome hit, becoming a staple within the television landscape. After a successful first season, the show was nominated for six total Emmy awards. Included among the nominations was Sheryl Lee Ralph for Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Ralph won the category, making her only the second Black woman in Emmys history to do so. This win also marks the first-ever Emmy win for Ralph.
Collider
'Titans' Showrunner Says Titus Welliver Was a Giant Fan Before Joining Season 4
There are a lot of shows to look forward to in the upcoming fall season. On the superhero side of things, there’s Titans Season 4 which premieres this November. This season will see many exciting iconic DC villains going up against the Titans, but the most famous of all of them is Lex Luthor who will be played by Titus Welliver. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Titans showrunner Greg Walker has teased what to expect from the villain this season.
Collider
Who Is Pharazôn in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 and Middle-earth Lore.As the focus of Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power shifted from the continent of Middle-earth to the island of Númenor, audiences were introduced to a brand new set of characters: some new, and some familiar to fans of The Lord of the Rings books and films. The ancestors of Aragorn, Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen), were shown onscreen for the first time in the series, as well as a new character named Eӓrien (Ema Horvath), Elendil's daughter, and Númenor’s Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Another character introduced in the episode, though, is one who is likely to prove significant (and problematic) for a long time to come: the Chancellor, Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle).
Collider
'Elvis' Rocks Past $150 Million at the Domestic Box Office
Despite being available on both PVOD and the HBO Max streaming service, director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is still making noise at the box office. The maximalist music biopic has now passed the $150 million mark at the domestic box office, after over two months of release. It's currently the eighth-biggest film of the year, ahead of major titles such as Nope, Lightyear and Uncharted. Worldwide, the film has made more than $280 million, and has a shot at passing the $300 million mark when the dust settles. As they say, it ain’t over till the fat lady sings, or until Tom Hanks’ Colonel Tom Parker croaks.
Collider
Emmy Winners 2022: 'Ted Lasso,' 'The White Lotus,' and 'Squid Game' Won Big
The Emmy Awards are back in full-swing this year, with a star-studded evening of laughs (courtesy of SNL funny man and Millennial icon Kenan Thompson) and stunning dresses. After last week's impressive slate of winners during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last week, which saw streaming shows (particularly from HBO Max) leading the way, there were no surprises to see the streamers reigning supreme this week as well.
Collider
'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy Addresses the Possibility of Eddie Munson Returning for Season 5
Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.
