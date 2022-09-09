Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 and Middle-earth Lore.As the focus of Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power shifted from the continent of Middle-earth to the island of Númenor, audiences were introduced to a brand new set of characters: some new, and some familiar to fans of The Lord of the Rings books and films. The ancestors of Aragorn, Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen), were shown onscreen for the first time in the series, as well as a new character named Eӓrien (Ema Horvath), Elendil's daughter, and Númenor’s Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Another character introduced in the episode, though, is one who is likely to prove significant (and problematic) for a long time to come: the Chancellor, Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle).

