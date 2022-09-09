ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

EXCLUSIVE: Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Calls To Action On Cannabis Reform

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers shared that the company's growth went from 10 employees in one state to 11 states and 9,000 employees. What has separated Trulieve Cannabis Corp TCNNF from other multi-state cannabis operators is a strategy of penetrating a market and getting to the customer first, then wanting to be involved in every aspect of the transaction as possible, the company’s CEO Kim Rivers said Tuesday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.
FLORIDA STATE
