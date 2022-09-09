Read full article on original website
Cannabis In Arkansas: Gov. Says 'Vote NO' To Legalization, But That's Up To The Supreme Court
In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he will vote no on a ballot measure to legalize recreational cannabis in November, reported Little Rock TV station KATV. "The science is clear," Hutchinson tweeted. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." “This November, I’m voting NO...
Not In My Back Yard? New Study Points To Why Municipalities Choose To Ban Or Allow Cannabis Sales In NJ
While adult-use cannabis was legalized in New Jersey, municipalities can still decide whether to veto or allow cannabis sales. A new study conducted by Rutgers University and found that the municipalities in New Jersey that are most likely to allow cannabis-related businesses in their jurisdictions are also those with:. Larger...
EXCLUSIVE: Why Rep. David Joyce Says 'Education Is The Key' To Cannabis Reform
What does the future hold for the cannabis industry in legislative terms?. “We've made tremendous progress and I like to say we're getting closer and closer,” U.S. Rep. David Joyce, an Ohio Republican, said Tuesday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. As co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis...
EXCLUSIVE: Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Calls To Action On Cannabis Reform
Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers shared that the company's growth went from 10 employees in one state to 11 states and 9,000 employees. What has separated Trulieve Cannabis Corp TCNNF from other multi-state cannabis operators is a strategy of penetrating a market and getting to the customer first, then wanting to be involved in every aspect of the transaction as possible, the company’s CEO Kim Rivers said Tuesday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.
