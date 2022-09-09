Read full article on original website
'Avatar' Gets Two Stunning New Posters as Tickets Go On Sale for Theatrical Re-Release
Fans can return to the world of Pandora in a way they have never seen before as tickets for the theatrical re-release of James Cameron's Avatar are now on sale via an announcement from the film's official Twitter account. With the launch of ticket sales, two exclusive posters for the movie have been released to celebrate its triumphant return to theaters.
'The Marvels': First Trailer Teases an Unlikely Super Trio
We haven't seen Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, more commonly known as Captain Marvel, in her very own film since 2019's Captain Marvel, Marvel's very first female-led feature film that took Danvers on a mission to uncover the truth behind the ongoing war between the pompous Kree and the shapeshifting Skrulls. While the Skrulls don't seem to be all that perfect in the upcoming Secret Invasion series, the Kree turned out to be the real villains in the film, and Captain Marvel was able to stop them.
'Entergalactic': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
From A Hard Day’s Night by The Beatles, Intersella 555 by Daft Punk to Lemonade by Beyoncé, more and more visual albums are being produced by musicians who want to tell their album's stories through the powerful medium of film. Rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, though, is trying...
How to Watch ‘War of the Worlds’ Season 3
After two successful seasons, the highly acclaimed sci-fi series, War of the Worlds, is returning this fall. A re-imagination of the eponymous classic, the series is set in contemporary Britain and France but builds on the same premise. The series is created and written by Howard Overman, who is best known for his earlier projects like the BAFTA-winning series, Misfits.
'Secret Invasion': Emilia Clarke Shares Excitement to Join the MCU
After Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer for Secret Invasion during the Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox showcase at Disney's D23 Expo, a brief shot of the Mother of Dragons touting guns instead of dragon fire sent shock waves among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, known best for her titular role as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen in the hit HBO show, shared her excitement to be taking on a role in the extensive MCU.
'The Lord of the RIngs: The Rings of Power': Who Is Miriel's Father, Palantir?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has made a habit out of ending on cliffhangers: in Episode 1, it was the arrival of The Stranger (Daniel Weyman); in Episode 2, it was the Dwarven box of mysteries; in the third episode, it was the arrival of the enigmatic Adar (Joseph Mawle). But one of the more curious questions hanging over Episode 3 was the distant presence of the actual king of Númenor. Despite the series of court scenes and pointed political maneuvering, the man who technically holds supreme authority in the island kingdom was nowhere to be seen. One of the final shots in the episode was of Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) climbing up the steps of a tower to confer with her father, but even then, the audience could not see or hear him. So who is he supposed to be? And why is Míriel consulting with him?
How to Watch ‘The Woman King’
Viola Davis has played such a variety of characters that it’s not surprising to see her do something new and different every single time. But The Woman King will see the Academy Award-winning actor in a never-seen-before role, and we can’t wait for it to land at the theaters this fall.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: A Clan of Two
Fans of The Mandalorian rejoiced on Saturday when the trailer for the Disney+ series' third season debuted during the Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios/20th Century Studios panel at the D23 Expo. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) had recently reappeared in The Book of Boba Fett, helping the titular bounty hunter turned crime lord (Temuera Morrison) to hold onto his seat of power. The Fett finale also saw Djarin reunited with his surrogate son Grogu, who turned from the ways of the Jedi to live with his armored father figure. Now, the Season 3 trailer shows the two traveling the galaxy once again, encountering familiar faces as Djarin learns more about his Mandalorian heritage.
'Barbarian' Ending Explained: The Horrors and Resilience of Womanhood
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Barbarian. Proceed with caution. Anyone even remotely familiar with horror movies knows the final girl trope. Our final girl is the badass who confronts the killer at the end of the film and lives on to fight another day, that is, if she doesn’t die in the sequel. Over time, many have become exasperated with the predictability of the final girl’s survival or have written long think pieces on how the trope serves to further subjugate women by attributing the final girl’s survivability as contingent to her virtuousness. So it’s not at all surprising that the last person left standing in Zach Cregger’s film Barbarian is our heroine Tess (Georgina Campbell). Despite all odds, Tess emerges from beneath the bowels of Barbary Street (mostly) intact– at least she keeps her eyes. But what’s a final girl without any cuts or bruises? After being held in captivity and relentlessly chased throughout the second and third acts of the film, Tess’ survival seems to almost beg the audience to suspend belief. The ending to Barbarian, however, isn’t the obligatory satisfaction of the final girl trope it seems to be. In fact, the finale relies on the fact that the last one standing is a woman. After all, it’s hard to believe that the Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis) would have ever willingly let a man kill her. Don’t worry, we’ll unpack this together.
What Is Halbrand’s Heritage and Where Is He From in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.Viewers of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power learned quite a bit about the mysterious character Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) in Episode 3. This is an original character created for the show, so there are no mentions of him in J. R. R. Tolkien’s appendices from The Lord of the Rings that this show is heavily based on. There is, however, a lot of information we can infer about Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) newfound companion based on the events that take place in the region he’s from. The secrets we learned about his heritage this week may also hint at a darker tragic future for this charming warrior.
'Captain America: New World Order's Director Reveals When Filming Begins
With SDCC and D23 in the rearview mirror, Marvel fans are clamoring for new details about their most anticipated Phase 5 projects. During the Marvel Studios Showcase panel this weekend, Marvel's president Kevin Fiege rolled out a handful of cast announcements, including the upcoming Thunderbolts team-up and the cast joining Anthony Mackie in the fourth Captain America movie—Captain America: New World Order—which will see Mackie's first feature-length flight as Captain America, following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Solder. In the press line following the panel, Collider's own Christina Raddish caught up with the film's director Julius Onah to chat about the film and get one of the most pressing questions answered. When will Captain America: New World Order start filming?
'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy Addresses the Possibility of Eddie Munson Returning for Season 5
Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Who is Elrond's Brother Elros?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Episodes 1-3.Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally introduced audiences to the island kingdom of Númenor: a place that, like so much else in Tolkien’s invented world, has a rich and layered story of art, artifact, and history. Of the many new characters strewn throughout the episode, some of the more obscure were the multiple references to the Númenorean noble known as “Elros," referenced by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen). So who is this Elros?
Shawn Levy Reveals a 'Stranger Things' & 'Deadpool' Crossover is "On the Table" [UPDATED]
Update: Levy has since clarified that his comments about a possible crossover were a joke, posting a tweet to confirm his thoughts:. The original article as it ran before this information is below:. Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy's collaboration is a gift that keeps on giving! After delivering Academy Nominated...
Larry Hama's 'G.I. Joe' Run Comes to an End With Final Recording-Breaking IDW Cover [Exclusive]
IDW Entertainment shared with Collider today some exciting and bittersweet news. Fans of the long-running G.I. Joe comic book saga can look forward to a legendary treat. After a 40-year run that spanned across two different publishing houses, the franchise will come to an end with G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero! #300. Written, as always, by Larry Hama, the final issue of the comic book saga will send the G.I. Joes out with a bang: The cover image, which Collider can now show you, is set to be a record-breaking wraparound art that features no less than 313 (!) named characters that populated the stories across the years.
'The Witcher' Wraps Production on Season 3
After some troubles and turbulence, Henry Cavill-led The Witcher has wrapped production on Season 3, a new report from Redanian Intelligence reveals. Bola Ogun, who directed the final two episodes of the season confirmed the wrap via her Instagram stories. Executive producer Steve Gaub also took to the social media site to post a picture from the set to confirm.
Who Is Miriel, Queen-Regent of Númenor, in 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.As each episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released, more characters and storylines have had their moment in the spotlight as the story has fleshed out in spectacular detail the nuances of the world of Middle-earth. In Episode 3, it was finally Númenor’s turn, as the focus shifted to the great island kingdom in the west of the world and its complex political power dynamics. The council scene brought the issue of rulership front and center, as Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) came face-to-face with the Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and a chancellor named Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle). The political situation seems complex even at a glance: Míriel’s father is still alive and king, though seemingly in name only. Míriel herself seems to hold practical legal authority, but Pharazôn also has no trouble making significant decisions on behalf of the kingdom, either. So what led to this point? Who is Míriel, and how did she come to be in this situation? What is her backstory, and why are her motivations so cryptic in Episode 3?
'Gotham Knights' Season 1 Begins Production at The CW
The CW's latest superhero endeavor is taking off as production begins on Gotham Knights. The news was confirmed by Natalie Abrams via Twitter, who serves as a writer and executive producer for the series. She also included a photo in her announcement featuring one of the set chairs branded with the show's name.
The Mandalorian and Grogu Arrive in Galaxy's Edge in First Image
Just when you think your love Din Djarin can't get any worse, Disney goes ahead and adds him to Galaxy's Edge. The Mandalorian is one of the biggest entries into the Star Wars franchise on Disney+ so it wasn't a surprise when it was announced back at Star Wars Celebration that we'd get to see the Mandalorian himself (and obviously with Grogu at his side) come to Galaxy's Edge. It was then announced at D23 that we'll see the duo in parks sometime this November!
New 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Previews a Violent Royal Wedding
War is coming to the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, this we know for certain and every episode since the premiere of the House of the Dragon has been preparing us for the clash. The fourth episode of the series seems to have been the calm before the deep plunge. Titled King of the Narrow Sea, episode 4 saw the return of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) to King’s Landing where he reaffirms his loyalty to his king and brother, Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Daemon’s return has caused a bit of an upset in the delicate balance of perception in King’s Landing. His late-night adventure with his niece, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) has seen the heir’s virtue called into question and now she must marry.
