Upscale, adult-only miniature golf destination rolls into Houston with cool courses and nightlife vibe

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Mo' Better Blues Services Impressive Vegan Chicken in HoustonLia Jane JohnsonHouston, TX
Related
New Italian restaurant rolls out housemade pasta and pizza in Highland Village
A new Italian restaurant with roots in New York has opened in Houston. Numero 28 is the latest location of a concept with sister locations in Austin and Dallas. Located in the former Drexel House/Alma space behind the Crate & Barrel store in Highland Village, Numero 28 comes to Houston courtesy of co-owner and operator Bernardo Nolfo along with his partners Marco Borghi and Rolando Biamonte. Diners may recognize Borghi from his time as a manager at the original Oporto wine bar in Greenway Plaza.
Red-hot Houston crowd revs up posh Porsche palace's grand opening
The highly anticipated opening of an luxurious automotive and lifestyle brand’s landmark locale recently revved up Houston’s social season. More than 500 partiers and car enthusiasts joined Dr. Kjell Gruner, president of Porsche North America, and Sonic Automotive CEO Dave Smith and president Jeff Dyke to pack the posh new Porsche River Oaks.
Veteran Houston restaurateur shakes up downtown with new tequila-fueled Mexican destination
Downtown office workers will soon have a new happy hour option serving Houstonians' favorite spirit. Real Agave opens this Wednesday, September 14, on the first floor of 1100 Louisiana St. As its name implies, Real Agave is a bar and lounge devoted to tequila and other agave spirits along with...
Lady Gaga takes adoring Houston Little Monsters to the edge of glory in dazzling Minute Maid Park concert
Global pop sensation, Academy and Grammy Award-winner, fashionista, modern day provocateur, and downright talented artist, Lady Gaga brought her acclaimed Chromatica Ball tour to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, September 13 and took fans on a thrill ride of lights and sound. It’s been a long five years since Stefani...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ken Hoffman meets the tattooed, tough HGTV star who demolishes home sellers in advance of his Houston visit
Recently, I was in for my semi-annual teeth cleaning (Editor’s note: About time, Ken.) and nitrous oxide session when the dental hygienist leaned me back in the barber’s chair and asked if I’d like to watch the TV mounted on the ceiling. I asked, “What channel do...
Top Mexican chef returns to Houston for intimate tasting menu pop-up
A chef who led one of the world’s best restaurants will soon return to Houston for a week-long tasting menu pop-up at one of the city’s most exclusive dining venues. Alex Bremont will collaborate with Neo, the innovative, omakase-style concept in Montrose, on a series of intimate dinners.
Spellbinding Harry Potter ball's exclusive U.S. debut in Houston leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston lands only Harry Potter holiday Yule Ball celebration in U.S. The festive experience boasts music, dancing, several Wizarding World elements (naturally), treats and sips, all in a veritable wintry wizard wonderland. 2. Swanky...
New craft beer bar taps into Rice University's Midtown innovation district
Innovative Houstonians will soon have a place to collaborate over a beer or two. Second Draught opens Monday, September 12 inside The Ion, Rice University's new innovation district in Midtown. Customers will be able to select from 18 beers taps that draw upon Houston's community of 70-plus craft beer breweries...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend's welcoming weather sees a ton of fun. Look for some hot concerts, one featuring Mr. Worldwide. An edgy comic hits downtown, and speaking of downtown, Friday at Minute Maid Park sees a chance to score a jersey of a red-hot Astros star and Nancy's Hustle fan. Families and...
6 perfect weekend trips from Houston for a true Texas getaway
With the end of this brutal summer finally (hopefully?!) in sight, it is time to start planning for fall. Call it second summer, as in still plenty warm for enjoying the outdoors but no longer hot enough to melt pavement. Here are six places perfect for a much-needed autumn getaway....
The steamy details on Montrose's hot ramen restaurant, plus can’t-miss Nikkei in West Houston
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Shion Aikawa joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Ramen Tatsu-ya. The conversation begins with Aikawa, now the senior vice president of culture for a restaurant group that includes four locations of Ramen Tatsu-ya plus three affiliated concepts, recalling the process of opening the company's first location in north Austin 10 years ago this month.
Inventive and upscale Texas taco restaurant delivers signature WTF faves and boozy beverages to Memorial
A Dallas-based chain known for its gourmet tacos is coming to Memorial. Velvet Taco will open its seventh Houston-area location on October 3. For those unfamiliar, Velvet Taco serves an eclectic menu in a lively, fast-casual environment. Instead of limiting itself to traditional Mexican-inspired fillings, the menu offers a variety of globally inspired fillings such as tikka masala chicken tenders with cilantro basmati rice, falafel with tahini crema, and shrimp and grits with Cajun remoulade. Brunch offerings, such as chicken in a waffle taco and a taco filled with bacon, eggs, and tater tots, are also available all day. The restaurant keeps things lively with its WTF, a weekly taco feature that's only served for seven days before it changes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 vivid and eye-catching Septmeber art events no Houstonian should miss
September brings a festival of art — a Fotofest that is — as the biannual celebration of the art of photography spreads across the city. Even galleries and museums not specifically a part of Fotofest have their art eye on photography. Beyond all the photo festivities, the month...
New Houston app is your passport to tasty deals and fave restaurants
If you're looking to create a change in your current restaurant rotation, you can whet your appetite in the meantime with a new Houston-based app called Savve. Designed to quickly match hungry users with great savings at local restaurants and bars, Savve was created with the revitalization of the Houston restaurant scene in mind, especially as it recovers from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Buc-ee’s car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world’s longest
Today, the Buc-ee’s convenience store in Katy is home to the world’s longest car wash. But could a new Buc-ee’s car wash in Baytown soon knock the Katy operation off its pedestal next year?. A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration shows Lake...
José Altuve, Lance McCullers, Jr., and Kyle Tucker team up for grand-slam charity event at Tootsies
As Houston Astros fans are aware, José Altuve was just nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, Major League Baseball’s most prestigious individual honor. Lance McCullers Jr. has made his wildly anticipated return to the mound. And Kyle Tucker, one of MLB’s quietest superstars, just keeps hitting home runs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston tops Texas as No. 1 city for growth in tech jobs, says new report
While a certain city tends to draw all the buzz as the top Texas tech hub — especially since Elon Musk moved there — Houston has just emerged as No. 1 in the Lone Star State regarding tech jobs. A new report from Dice, an online platform for...
Houston swerves onto list of worst cities in U.S. to be stuck in traffic
If you’ve been trapped on I-69/Southwest Freeway or pretty much any other highway in Houston, you can appreciate a new ranking of the worst U.S. cities to be stuck in traffic. Houston ranks 10th on the list, compiled by auto insurance company HiRoad. The company judged cities based on...
Globally renowned cultural festival returns to Houston with top stars of food, literature, politics, and more
A cutting-edge and star-studded arts and cultural festival is making a triumphant in-person comeback. JLF Houston, the local iteration of the global Jaipur Literature Festival (held annually in Jaipur in India’s Rajasthan state) returns to Asia Society on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 with tasty events, provocative panel discussions, and even debates surrounding today’s most pressing issues.
Uber and national tech company roll out self-driving delivery service in Houston
Houstonians will soon be able to get completely autonomous delivery of their dinners, groceries, and more thanks to a new 10-year partnership. Uber Technologies, Inc. and Nuro have cut a deal that will provide autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in Houston and Mountain View, California, beginning his fall, according to a news release. A Bay Area expansion will follow, but Houston's no stranger to Nuro-powered deliveries.
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0