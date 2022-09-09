Read full article on original website
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
‘It’s Not an Army Here’: Russian Soldier Warns of Battlefield Collapse
Russia is said to be canceling plans to send new troops to Ukraine as more of its service members are reportedly refusing to fight following humiliating losses on the battlefield.Ukrainian intelligence reported Wednesday that members of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are surrendering their military benefits in order to resign for their refusal to fight.“At the same time, a catastrophic shortage of personnel is seen in the units taking part in the war against Ukraine,” the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said.The agency did not specify how many service members have reportedly opted...
Zelensky says Ukraine has retaken 3,000 square miles from Russia, moving 'toward victory'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that his country is moving in the right direction, "toward victory," following a highly successful counteroffensive this month that has retaken thousands of square miles of territory from Russian forces. Zelensky made the remarks during a surprise trip to...
Voice of America
Ukraine Presses New Offensive as Russian Troops Retreat From Kharkiv Region
Ukrainian forces advanced their counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine Sunday, looking to take advantage of Russian troop withdrawals from the northeastern Kharkiv region in a retreat that may have changed the course of the nearly seven-month conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy derided the Russians in his nightly video address Saturday, saying,...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia’s “Operational Defeat” in Kharkiv
Ukraine continues making gains on the ground as Russian forces withdraw. So what’s the biggest takeaway from this weekend’s developments? Also, a group of friends is using food to raise funds to help those affected by the war.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 12
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:15 a.m.: The Ukrainian Agrarian Council said Monday that Ukrainian farmers are likely to cut the winter grain sowing area by at least 30% because of a jump in prices for seeds and fuel combined with a low selling price of their grain, Reuters reported.
Voice of America
Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say
Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.
Voice of America
Xi to Meet Putin in First Trip Outside China Since COVID Began
LONDON/BEIJING — Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin, just a month before he is set to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
Voice of America
Ukraine War Overshadows SCO Summit in Uzbekistan
TASHKENT — Excitement is building in Uzbekistan ahead of this week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be the most prominent among more than a dozen world leaders visiting the Central Asian nation. “The world is coming to Samarkand”...
Voice of America
Ukraine Says Goal Is to Retake All Its Territory in War with Russia
Ukraine’s leaders say they want to retake all the territory occupied by Russian forces. Ukrainian officials have called on the West to speed up providing weapons systems to support their offensive. Russian forces withdrew from areas they held in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday. Ukrainian troops have recaptured many towns....
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Rebuilding After the War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his forces have liberated over 6,000 square kilometers from Russian control. Plus, what’s it going to take to rebuild Ukraine after the war? And, how a tragedy over 20 years ago turned into a mission to help those in need around the world.
Voice of America
‘Spend With Ukraine’ - New Online Platform Promotes Ukrainian Companies Amid War
In addition to fighting on the front lines, Ukrainians are fighting on the economic battlefront. Businesses are trying to survive, and with a bit of help, succeed. A new online platform helps them do just that. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by Andre Sergunin.
Voice of America
Iran Says Ready to Cooperate With IAEA, But 'Has Rights'
Iran expressed a readiness Monday to cooperate with the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, saying that while the country does have obligations, “it also has rights.”. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters that Iran "expects constructive actions" from the International Atomic Energy Agency and its governing board. The...
Voice of America
Twitter Whistleblower Bringing Security Warnings to Congress
Washington — Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, the Twitter whistleblower who is warning of security flaws, privacy threats and lax controls at the social platform, will take his case to Congress Tuesday. Senators who will hear Zatko’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee are alarmed by his Twitter allegations...
Voice of America
Lithuania Deepens Relations With Taiwan Amid China Tensions
Taipei, taiwan — Lithuania’s new representative office in Taiwan has begun operations although it has yet to physically open its doors due to delays, according to media reports. Lithuania’s representative to Taiwan had only recently finished quarantine procedures and was still preparing the new trade office, local media...
Voice of America
Central African Farmers Say Hunger Looms as Ukraine War Disrupts Imports
Yaounde, Cameroon — Farmers’ associations from 11 Central African countries say disruptions in food supplies caused by Russia's war in Ukraine have deepened the struggles of millions of Africans to survive. The farmers, meeting Tuesday in Cameroon’s capital, called on the region's governments to help people cope with food shortages.
Voice of America
Alarming Rise in Human Rights Violations, Violence Worldwide
Geneva — Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashif highlighted the growing desperation of millions of people trapped in a never-ending cycle of human rights violations, violence, and political instability in dozens of countries around the world. She addressed the worsening situation in numerous countries in Africa, including...
Voice of America
Reporters Call Taliban Media Reforms ‘Censorship’
Taliban leaders of Afghanistan are praising the effects of their restrictions on the country’s broadcasters. The new laws bar state and private television channels from showing programs considered offensive. This includes foreign movies and performances by female singers, as well as any material critical of Islam or the Taliban.
Voice of America
Trump Lawyers Oppose Letting FBI Use Seized Classified Documents
Washington — Former President Donald Trump's attorneys asked a U.S. judge on Monday to deny the Justice Department access to the more than 100 classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an investigation into his handling of government records. The Justice Department says without...
Voice of America
7 Fighters from Kurdish-led Force Killed in Syria IS Attacks: Monitor
Beirut, Lebanon — At least seven fighters from a Kurdish-led force were killed Sunday in two Islamic State group attacks in eastern Syria, a war monitor said. "Six fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed" in an IS attack along the road linking Deir Ezzor province with Hasakeh, said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
