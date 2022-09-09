Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte
DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
Bay News 9
Polio survivors in N.C. talk about severity of the illness after case detected in New York
HICKORY, N.C. — North Carolina polio survivors are concerned that the disease could make a comeback after seeing cases of it on the rise in New York. The New York state health officials say the person who tested positive for polio was not vaccinated. Polio was also detected in...
Bay News 9
Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
Bay News 9
'People are hungry for an opportunity': Siler City mayor happy about Wolfspeed coming
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina-based semiconductor company Wolfspeed is building a new materials plant about 5 miles outside Siler City. The plant is expected to bring at least 1,800 jobs to the area and be completed by 2030. Siler City Mayor Thomas "Chip" Price, says new investments like...
Bay News 9
Ohio universities make plans to prepare students to work at Intel
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio University student Md Mahmudul Hasan’s dream job is about to get one step closer. He is a Ph.D. candidate from Bangladesh who has a focus on fabrication and characterization of semiconductor electronics and tech giant Intel is bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. and into Ohio.
Bay News 9
Coloradans take housing into their own hands with initiative
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Fed up with sky-high housing prices, Coloradans are taking the issue into their own hands with a November ballot initiative that would direct a portion of the state's income taxes to affordable housing projects. As housing crises bubble up nationwide, Colorado's Proposition 123 is the...
Bay News 9
Opening statements Wednesday in trial of ousted Central Florida guardian
TAMPA, Fla. — Opening statements are scheduled to start on Wednesday in the trial of a former Central Florida guardian. Rebecca Fierle, the professional guardian ousted from hundreds of cases following the death of a ward in her care, is facing charges of abusing and neglecting an incapacitated client.
Bay News 9
2022 Hurricane Season: Halftime Report
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s the midway point of the hurricane season but many people are asking “what hurricane season?” so far this year. It has been a quiet start to this year’s hurricane season, with only five named storms so far and none striking land.
Bay News 9
Dry season may make pumpkin picking in New York state trickier
Art Soons has seen it all. This year marks the 65th season he’ll oversee his family’s century-old farm, Soons Orchards. Apples and pumpkins are the real money makers, so it’s a bit of a concern when the crops and profit growth are stalling. “People are unhappy with...
Bay News 9
Biden admininstration launches web portal to track extreme weather
The Biden administration is launching a new website to help communities see extreme weather and other hazards they are facing as a result of climate change. Kentuckians have seen the effect of natural disasters firsthand in recent months, with tornadoes that swept through western Kentucky last December and the historic flooding that devastated eastern parts of the state in July.
Bay News 9
Primary preview: Intrigue surrounds NH senator, RI governor races
After more than six months, Tuesday's contests will be the final midterm primaries before Election Day. After more than six months, Tuesday represents the final midterm primaries before Election Day. New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware are holding primaries Tuesday, and some races could help decide the balance of power...
Bay News 9
Minority-owned businesses looking to thrive continuously
OHIO — It’s not clear what will happen to 500,000 independent restaurants and bars after losing money during the pandemic. For Black-owned businesses, there’s an even greater struggle. “In the creation of a lot of Black businesses, a lot of businesses aren't able to earn capital to...
Bay News 9
The dirty secrets inside the campaigns
We want to pull back the curtain on candidates and campaigns. HOW do they decide to go after your vote? What goes into figuring out what you care about?. Our guest this week you could perhaps call a maverick of political marketing and campaigns. A longtime advisor for progressive candidates. His resume includes extensive work for the 2008 Obama presidential campaign, as well as a slate of state races including Charlie Crist for Governor in 2016 – Andrew Gillum in 2018, Nikki Fried here in 2022 – and there’s no slowing down.
Bay News 9
Bill Maher returns to ring in the new year on Maui and Oahu
HONOLULU — It’s probably safe to say Bill Maher — acclaimed stand-up comedian, author and host of HBO’s long-running “Real Time with Bill Maher” — likes Hawaii because he’ll be coming back for the 11th time to close out 2022 and ring in 2023 with shows on Maui and Oahu, “Bill Maher New Year’s Eve 11th Anniversary with Jeff Ross and Wendy Liebman.”
