ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

I bathe with my cat daily: ‘Shower time is now a team effort’

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eo0dj_0hpF5keQ00

There’s always an exception to the rule — and one woman’s fastidious feline is just that.

Cat owner Katie Behr has gone viral for sharing hilarious videos of her cat, Pym — one of the few known to enjoy a splash in the shower.

Behr, 31, adopted Pym when she was only seven weeks old, and was almost immediately curious about the substance cascading from their faucets.

“I was really shocked at first because I thought cats didn’t like water, but I was also concerned because I like the shower really hot,” the nurse practitioner told Caters News.

“However, now I’ve learnt it’s the temperature Pym likes too!” she added, gushingly. “Whenever she’s in the water she loves it, and I think maybe it calms her down.”

Now, Pym doesn’t go a day without showering with her.

“She gets in the shower with me every day, I’ll get ready to get in, look around, and Pym will be there waiting under the taps,” Behr said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPLaD_0hpF5keQ00
Pym was almost immediately drawn to running water.
Katie Behr/ CATERS NEWS

“Pym keeps track of my schedule so whether it’s day or night, she’s ready to get in there for some reason, she never wines, just waits.”

Behr admits it’s strange, but said there’s no way she can keep the hydrophilic kitty out.

“I’ve actually tried [shutting her out] and she responded by pawing at the door,” she said. “Shower time is now a team effort!”

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0FNZ_0hpF5keQ00
Katie Behr is a nurse practitioner in New York City.
Katie Behr/ CATERS NEWS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXroo_0hpF5keQ00
Behr adopted Pym at seven weeks old.
Katie Behr/ CATERS NEWS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzXno_0hpF5keQ00
"This is the norm for us," Behr said of her shocked followers on social media.
Katie Behr/ CATERS NEWS

Behr recently started posting videos online, attracting hundreds of thousands of views from baffled and bemused “shower cat” followers.

“I can’t believe the reaction online, it’s crazy but amazing!” she admitted. “I also get quite a lot of funny comments like, ‘What the hell is she doing?’ or, ‘Is your cat broken?’ — it’s funny because this is just the norm for us.”

“I really appreciate all the comments and messages I get, it’s so nice to know the videos brighten up people’s days,” she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgpDo_0hpF5keQ00
“Me and Pym love a bit of Celine Dion at the moment,” Behr said of her shower tunes.
Katie Behr/ CATERS NEWS

Behr said she does occasionally get people accusing her of posting the same video, but assures that Pym jumps in on her own volition every day.

“I can get a fresh video every day!” she claimed, adding that she ended up with her phone in the bathroom because she listens to music as she showers.

“Me and Pym love a bit of Celine Dion at the moment,” she joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZF8p_0hpF5keQ00
Behr says she can’t get in a shower without Pym clawing at the door.
Katie Behr/ CATERS NEWS

Her friends and followers on social media can’t get enough of Pym’s odd antics.

“Everyone thinks it’s so funny!” she said. “All my friends and family do as well, they love Pym.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy