I bathe with my cat daily: ‘Shower time is now a team effort’

There’s always an exception to the rule — and one woman’s fastidious feline is just that.

Cat owner Katie Behr has gone viral for sharing hilarious videos of her cat, Pym — one of the few known to enjoy a splash in the shower.

Behr, 31, adopted Pym when she was only seven weeks old, and was almost immediately curious about the substance cascading from their faucets.

“I was really shocked at first because I thought cats didn’t like water, but I was also concerned because I like the shower really hot,” the nurse practitioner told Caters News.

“However, now I’ve learnt it’s the temperature Pym likes too!” she added, gushingly. “Whenever she’s in the water she loves it, and I think maybe it calms her down.”

Now, Pym doesn’t go a day without showering with her.

“She gets in the shower with me every day, I’ll get ready to get in, look around, and Pym will be there waiting under the taps,” Behr said.

“Pym keeps track of my schedule so whether it’s day or night, she’s ready to get in there for some reason, she never wines, just waits.”

Behr admits it’s strange, but said there’s no way she can keep the hydrophilic kitty out.

“I’ve actually tried [shutting her out] and she responded by pawing at the door,” she said. “Shower time is now a team effort!”

Behr recently started posting videos online, attracting hundreds of thousands of views from baffled and bemused “shower cat” followers.

“I can’t believe the reaction online, it’s crazy but amazing!” she admitted. “I also get quite a lot of funny comments like, ‘What the hell is she doing?’ or, ‘Is your cat broken?’ — it’s funny because this is just the norm for us.”

“I really appreciate all the comments and messages I get, it’s so nice to know the videos brighten up people’s days,” she continued.

Behr said she does occasionally get people accusing her of posting the same video, but assures that Pym jumps in on her own volition every day.

“I can get a fresh video every day!” she claimed, adding that she ended up with her phone in the bathroom because she listens to music as she showers.

“Me and Pym love a bit of Celine Dion at the moment,” she joked.

Her friends and followers on social media can’t get enough of Pym’s odd antics.

“Everyone thinks it’s so funny!” she said. “All my friends and family do as well, they love Pym.”