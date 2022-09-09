Governor Ron DeSantis Commemorates 5th Anniversary of Hurricane Irma, Encourages Floridians to Prepare for Historical Peak of Hurricane Season

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis met with first responders from The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to deliver $1,000 bonuses that reward our first responders and recognize them for their dedicated public service. These recognition payments were a part of the Freedom First Budget signed by the Governor earlier this year, in addition to historic legislation that supports Florida’s law enforcement and first responders. Eligible recipients of the first responder recognition bonus payments are police officers, sheriff’s deputies, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and firefighters employed by local governments throughout the state.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO