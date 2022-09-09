Read full article on original website
Related
2 police officers face additional charge in hotel lobby fight
Two Mercer County police officers have been charged with obstruction for allegedly giving a false name to Bordentown Township police during a disturbance at a hotel lobby last month. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton police officer, and Matt Sickler, a Mercer County sheriff’s officer, were previously charged with simple assault following...
N.J. man charged in fatal early-morning stabbing
A New Brunswick man was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing of another man in the city, authorities said Tuesday. Rahmaad Howard, 34, also faces a weapons charge after the attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo. Police were called...
Accused Catalytic Converter Thief Busted With Burglar’s Tools, Crack Cocaine In Ewing: Police
A Trenton man previously accused of stealing catalytic converters was busted with a variety of burglar’s tools and crack cocaine by officers investigating even more catalytic converter thefts around Ewing, police said. Ewing Police Officer David Massi saw Anthony Riggins, 49, crouching behind a vehicle while patroling Troy Avenue...
Man Charged With Murder In Trenton Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a double-shooting that claimed the life of a man in Trenton earlier this month, authorities announced. Anthony Smith, 42, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release on Monday, Sept. 12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man at Bucks County Wawa sought by police, authorities say
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone at a Bucks County Wawa. According to police, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Stanley Wilson on attempted homicide and related charges. Authorities say he assaulted and stabbed a...
Victim pepper-sprayed after chasing down Brooklyn car robber: NYPD
A 44-year-old man was pepper-sprayed after he tried to chase down a man who stole from his car in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday as they released video of the suspect.
Ewing Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old Ewing man was shot and killed in Trenton on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation on the 300 block of Garfield Avenue found Chron Jenks with a gunshot wound to the chest around 5 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
Authorities announce arrest in Labor Day weekend killing
Mercer County detectives have charged a Trenton man with the Labor Day weekend shooting death of another city resident. Anthony Smith, 42, is charged with murder and related firearm possession crimes for the Sept. 2 killing of Rashee Barlow on Spring Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Barlow was 35.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Memorial Set For Central Jersey Shooting Victims
Two years after the worst mass shooting in New Brunswick history, in which two men lost their lives and seven others were injured, residents will gather to honor the lives of Anthony Robinson and Lionel Macauley. The memorial event, organized by the Charlie Kratovil For Mayor campaign and New Brunswick...
Police: Man Dies from Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a man recently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials with the Jackson Township Police Department say their officers responded to a home on Jackson Mills Road near the border with Freehold for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon...
Double Shooting Probed In Somerset County
Two victims were expected to survive after a weekend shooting at a Somerset County home, authorities said. Both male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. One victim was found on South...
Testimony begins in trial of former Philly officer charged in 2017 death of unarmed Black man
The trial begins against a former Philadelphia police officer, Eric Ruch, who is accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man after a car chase in December 2017. The case comes down to whether Ruch was justified in his use of deadly force.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlantic County Prosecutor: Release Re: Vehicular Homicide Revoked
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds is continuing to demonstrate his no nonsense approach in his role as Atlantic County, New Jersey’s top law enforcement official. Reynolds has confirmed that Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant has revoked the release of Taquaysha Bell of Trenton, New Jersey. Bell was involved in the June...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCEAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECOGNIZES FEMALE OFFICERS ON NATIONAL POLICE WOMAN’S DAY
On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we salute all of the these strong women and so many more that continue to provide public safety for all. Their exemplary worth ethic serves as a role model for all women. Happy National Police Women’s Day!
Judge revokes release of N.J. woman indicted in 2020 head-on crash that killed police officer
A judge has revoked the release from jail of a Trenton woman who was indicted on vehicular manslaughter charges following a 2020 car crash, officials said. Atlantic County Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the woman’s release after she allegedly fled the scene of a recent motor vehicle accident, on Aug. 19, which injured a bicyclist, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
fox29.com
Watch: Video shows suspected targeted shooting of teen girl in North Philadelphia
New video shows the moments before police say a 17-year-old girl was shot to death while out walking a dog with a friend. Police believe the victim, identified by family members as Teryn, was targeted by a shooter who remains on the loose.
Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
2 out of 3 N.J. cops convicted of robbing residents sent to federal prison
One of the former officers had dreams of being a police chief. Another was living his dream of being a cop, something he always wanted after moving to New Jersey from the Dominican Republic. The third didn’t think twice about his illegal conduct because he said it was all around him.
WKTV
Police identify man killed in Trenton crash
TRENTON, N.Y.—The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the Saturday evening crash that killed a man in the town of Trenton. According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent was killed after he collided with a pickup truck driven by Mary Fanelli of Barneveld at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street. Investigators say Safin was traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.
mercerme.com
Police report luring incident at HVCHS
On Thursday, September 8, 2022 at approximately 12:30 hours, a Hopewell Valley Central High School student was walking not far from the school property on Pennington Titusville Road. As the female student stopped for a minute, a blue colored Honda CR-V stopped in the roadway near her. The driver of the Honda CR-V asked if she needed a ride. The student stated that she did not because she was walking to the school. The driver asked again and encouraged the student to get into his vehicle. The student refused a few more times and the driver sped away. The student returned to the school and informed staff of the incident.
Comments / 1