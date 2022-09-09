ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

NJ.com

2 police officers face additional charge in hotel lobby fight

Two Mercer County police officers have been charged with obstruction for allegedly giving a false name to Bordentown Township police during a disturbance at a hotel lobby last month. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton police officer, and Matt Sickler, a Mercer County sheriff’s officer, were previously charged with simple assault following...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged in fatal early-morning stabbing

A New Brunswick man was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing of another man in the city, authorities said Tuesday. Rahmaad Howard, 34, also faces a weapons charge after the attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo. Police were called...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Murder In Trenton Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a double-shooting that claimed the life of a man in Trenton earlier this month, authorities announced. Anthony Smith, 42, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release on Monday, Sept. 12.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Ewing Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old Ewing man was shot and killed in Trenton on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation on the 300 block of Garfield Avenue found Chron Jenks with a gunshot wound to the chest around 5 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Authorities announce arrest in Labor Day weekend killing

Mercer County detectives have charged a Trenton man with the Labor Day weekend shooting death of another city resident. Anthony Smith, 42, is charged with murder and related firearm possession crimes for the Sept. 2 killing of Rashee Barlow on Spring Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Barlow was 35.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Memorial Set For Central Jersey Shooting Victims

Two years after the worst mass shooting in New Brunswick history, in which two men lost their lives and seven others were injured, residents will gather to honor the lives of Anthony Robinson and Lionel Macauley. The memorial event, organized by the Charlie Kratovil For Mayor campaign and New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Probed In Somerset County

Two victims were expected to survive after a weekend shooting at a Somerset County home, authorities said. Both male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. One victim was found on South...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Judge revokes release of N.J. woman indicted in 2020 head-on crash that killed police officer

A judge has revoked the release from jail of a Trenton woman who was indicted on vehicular manslaughter charges following a 2020 car crash, officials said. Atlantic County Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the woman’s release after she allegedly fled the scene of a recent motor vehicle accident, on Aug. 19, which injured a bicyclist, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) --  A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WKTV

Police identify man killed in Trenton crash

TRENTON, N.Y.—The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the Saturday evening crash that killed a man in the town of Trenton. According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent was killed after he collided with a pickup truck driven by Mary Fanelli of Barneveld at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street. Investigators say Safin was traveling at a high rate of speed when the collision occurred.
mercerme.com

Police report luring incident at HVCHS

On Thursday, September 8, 2022 at approximately 12:30 hours, a Hopewell Valley Central High School student was walking not far from the school property on Pennington Titusville Road. As the female student stopped for a minute, a blue colored Honda CR-V stopped in the roadway near her. The driver of the Honda CR-V asked if she needed a ride. The student stated that she did not because she was walking to the school. The driver asked again and encouraged the student to get into his vehicle. The student refused a few more times and the driver sped away. The student returned to the school and informed staff of the incident.
HOPEWELL, NJ

