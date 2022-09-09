ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Here’s what’s on the agenda for Burien City Council’s Special Meeting Monday, Sept. 12

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzVnI_0hpF3OM800

The Burien City Council will be holding a Special Meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, starting with an Executive Session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at council chambers at Burien City Hall (map below).

Join virtually via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2LAgoW0, view on Comcast TV Channel 21, or online at https://burien.vod.castus.tv/vod.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

One of the big issues on the docket is to discuss an implementation plan to invest $10.8 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 pandemic recovery funding.

“The City Council expressed support for the high-level plan City of Burien staff presented to them in July to put funding into addressing community needs, public safety, economic development, support for local businesses, and infrastructure,” the city said.

Here’s the agenda:

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

  • Discussion of Potential or Threatened Litigation per RCW 42.30.110(1)(i); 5 minutes
  • Discussion of Potential Litigation per RCW 42.30.110(1)(i); 25 minutes

PUBLIC COMMENT ON AGENDA ITEMS

AGENDA TOPICS:

  • Approval and Authorization to Execute the Distributors Washington Settlement Agreement Participation Form and Allocation Agreement: Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney
  • American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Implementation Action Plan: Eric Christensen, Finance Director
  • Long Range General Fund Financial Forecast: Eric Christensen, Finance Director
  • Discussion of BEDP Recommendations to Enhance Communication and Collaboration between City Council and the Business Community: Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager
  • Approval of Limited Term Administrative Assistant Position: Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director
  • Rental Housing Policies: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager
  • Eviction Moratorium: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Burien, WA
State
Washington State
Burien, WA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Infrastructure#City Attorney#Politics Local#The Burien City Council#An Executive Session#Comcast Tv Channel 21#Pdf#American
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy