Here’s what’s on the agenda for Burien City Council’s Special Meeting Monday, Sept. 12

The Burien City Council will be holding a Special Meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, starting with an Executive Session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at council chambers at Burien City Hall (map below).

Join virtually via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2LAgoW0, view on Comcast TV Channel 21, or online at https://burien.vod.castus.tv/vod.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

One of the big issues on the docket is to discuss an implementation plan to invest $10.8 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 pandemic recovery funding.

“The City Council expressed support for the high-level plan City of Burien staff presented to them in July to put funding into addressing community needs, public safety, economic development, support for local businesses, and infrastructure,” the city said.

Here’s the agenda:

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Discussion of Potential or Threatened Litigation per RCW 42.30.110(1)(i); 5 minutes

Discussion of Potential Litigation per RCW 42.30.110(1)(i); 25 minutes

PUBLIC COMMENT ON AGENDA ITEMS

AGENDA TOPICS: