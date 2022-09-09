ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Paradise Post

Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada is now California’s second biggest

The Mosquito Fire grew by 5,000 acres Sunday and became California’s second largest wildfire of the season. The fire, in Placer and El Dorado counties, was at 46,587 acres (73 square miles) and 10% containment, officials of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said at a virtual community meeting Sunday evening.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

The new face of No on 30: Gavin Newsom

The opponents of Proposition 30, a proposal to tax millionaires to fund electric car incentives and infrastructure, want California voters to keep one thing in mind when they decide how to vote on the measure:. Gavin Newsom’s face. A new “No on 30” ad features the governor — and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

