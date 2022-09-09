ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey continues to climb up the NFHCA rankings

Penn State moved up to No. 6 in the rankings after a pair of impressive performances against then-No.12 St. Joseph's and Delaware. Although the Nittany Lions are one of seven Big Ten teams nationally ranked, Northwestern, Maryland and Iowa all rank above them. Heading into its matchup with No. 7...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midway, PA
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Hawks#The Nittany Lions
Digital Collegian

Penn State football film review | The right side of the offensive line needs work

It’s challenging to find negatives within Penn State’s 46-10 victory over Ohio. However, there’s no such thing as perfect. Three of its quarterbacks combined to complete 31 of 42 pass attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns — none threw an interception. Its true-freshman running back, Nick Singleton, rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Collegian

Coach James Franklin praises quarterbacks’ performance against Ohio

The Nittany Lions’ victory against Ohio was greatly supported from the efforts of younger players on the team, including those in the quarterback room. True freshman Drew Allar showed off the depth of Penn State’s quarterback room, with Allar completing six of eight passes for 88 yards for two touchdowns, according to Daily Collegian reports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Sept. 12

After the first home football game, here are events happening at Penn State and the surrounding State College area. 10 a.m. — The department of African American studies will hold a forum at Foster Auditorium in the Pattee and Paterno Library, commemorating the 200th-year anniversary of the Denmark Vesey plot until 4 p.m.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy