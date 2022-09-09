Read full article on original website
Penn State field hockey continues to climb up the NFHCA rankings
Penn State moved up to No. 6 in the rankings after a pair of impressive performances against then-No.12 St. Joseph's and Delaware. Although the Nittany Lions are one of seven Big Ten teams nationally ranked, Northwestern, Maryland and Iowa all rank above them. Heading into its matchup with No. 7...
Around the Big Ten|How Penn State women’s soccer stacks up against the rest of the conference
With Penn State’s 2022 nonconference campaign concluded, the squad is off to a hot start. The Nittany Lions opened the season with a 5-1-1 record, including securing points against ranked opponents in Georgetown and West Virginia. However, the blue and white sits tied for the third-best record in the...
Penn State women’s volleyball still focused on perfecting little things, despite hot start to season
Finding ways to win is crucial, and that’s just what Penn State did last weekend. With a pair of five set matches against Stanford and Oregon, the Nittany Lions relied on one another even more to stay true to their game and pull out victories against ranked opponents. The...
Penn State men’s soccer cancels match against Lehigh due to inclement weather
Penn State had a chance to get back to its winning ways on Monday, but Mother Nature had other plans. The Nittany Lions’ match against Lehigh was canceled due to inclement weather in the area. The blue and white were leading the Mountain Hawks by a score of 2-0...
Players to watch | Tough runners, strong pass rush in store for Penn State football against Auburn
Just days remain before Penn State heads to Auburn for the second leg of a home-and-home series between the two programs. While both teams will enter Saturday at 2-0, many have given the Nittany Lions the edge despite the historically tough road environment that is Jordan-Hare Stadium. Despite nearly falling...
Penn State women's soccer moves back up in United Soccer Coaches poll after victory over Liberty
Penn State has reentered the top 10 ahead of its conference opener. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 8 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released Tuesday. The blue and white moved up three spots from No. 11 after defeating Liberty 2-1 last week, after dropping those same three spots the week prior.
8th-ranked Penn State field hockey beats Delaware on road, gathers 3rd straight win
Penn State started out Sunday's game against Delaware strong following a big win over Saint Joseph’s, but almost lost it in the second half. Led by a notable, dominant performance by senior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie, the Nittany Lions took down the Blue Hens 4-2 on the road. Penn State...
Penn State football announces noon kickoff for Week 4 home game against Central Michigan
After beating Ohio in a noon game on Saturday, Penn State announced its next noon kickoff on Monday. As most may have already expected, the Nittany Lions will take on Central Michigan at noon on Sept. 24 in their Week 4 return to Beaver Stadium. Penn State is currently 2-0...
Penn State men’s soccer looks to return to winning ways in upcoming games against Lehigh, Wisconsin
Penn State is looking to get back into the win column with two tough matches this week. The Nittany Lions are coming off a high-intensity game, which resulted in a 2-1 loss to Princeton. Up next for the blue and white is another match at Jeffrey Field against a winless...
PHOTOS: Penn State football vs. Ohio University
Penn State football opened up their first home game against Ohio University on Saturday, Sept 10, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Bobcats 46-10.
James Franklin, Ji’Ayir Brown reflect on Nick Singleton performance in Ohio matchup
James Franklin expresses confidence in Penn State’s running back room after two touchdowns by freshman Nick Singleton. Franklin commended Singleton for breaking off "big runs" in the Nittany Lions’ matchup against the Ohio Bobcats. Speaking to the media after the game, Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown comments further...
Penn State football film review | The right side of the offensive line needs work
It’s challenging to find negatives within Penn State’s 46-10 victory over Ohio. However, there’s no such thing as perfect. Three of its quarterbacks combined to complete 31 of 42 pass attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns — none threw an interception. Its true-freshman running back, Nick Singleton, rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts.
Penn State women's hockey receives top-15 ranking in initial USCHO poll
With 10 days until its first matchup of the year, Penn State was picked as a top-15 team in the nation. The blue and white was ranked No. 14 in the nation by USCHO in its preseason poll. After finishing last year with an 18-10-5 record, the blue and white...
Coach James Franklin praises quarterbacks’ performance against Ohio
The Nittany Lions’ victory against Ohio was greatly supported from the efforts of younger players on the team, including those in the quarterback room. True freshman Drew Allar showed off the depth of Penn State’s quarterback room, with Allar completing six of eight passes for 88 yards for two touchdowns, according to Daily Collegian reports.
Penn State football recruiting roundup | A few future Nittany Lions turn in good performances in quiet weekend
Although it wasn’t a quiet weekend for Penn State, the class of 2023 commits were relatively quiet this week thanks to a few early-season bye weeks. There were still a few notable performances, though, as several future Nittany Lions were able to produce some numbers. Here are some of...
Reviewing the Nittany Lions’ performance against Ohio with special guest Adith Gopal | The 1-0 Podcast
In this special edition of “The 1-0 Podcast,” our co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle welcome PSU Sports Analytics Club president Adith Gopal to consult on statistics from Saturday’s game against the Ohio Bobcats. The trio first addresses the running back core, specifically quantifying freshman Nick Singleton’s...
Let’s Be Frank | Nick Singleton needs to be Penn State football’s starting running back
Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column written by The Daily Collegian’s football editor, Max Ralph. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game. Let’s be Frank, there’s at least one former 5-star Penn State signee who should be...
Penn State football lands at No. 22 in AP Poll for 1st top-25 appearance of 2022
With a wave of chaos in the top 25, Penn State cracked the AP Poll for the first time this season. The Nittany Lions ranked in at No. 22 after beating the Ohio 46-10 Saturday afternoon to advance to 2-0 in 2022. The blue and white is the fourth Big...
Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Sept. 12
After the first home football game, here are events happening at Penn State and the surrounding State College area. 10 a.m. — The department of African American studies will hold a forum at Foster Auditorium in the Pattee and Paterno Library, commemorating the 200th-year anniversary of the Denmark Vesey plot until 4 p.m.
‘Your voice is your vote’ | Penn State alumnus Nick Miller runs for Pennsylvania State Senate seat
Many Penn State students might have a chance to vote for one of their own in November. Penn State graduate Nick Miller is running for a state Senate seat representing Pennsylvania’s 14th state Senate district. The newly redrawn Senate district encompasses parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties, which includes...
