WATCH: Sunny Hostin blasts Queen Elizabeth II's crown for having 'pillaged stones'

The View host Sunny Hostin shared her thoughts about Queen Elizabeth II's death Friday, exhorting viewers to "mourn the queen and not the empire" for its colonization.

Hostin shared that she spent some time studying in London before she gave her thoughts on the queen's passing.

"I wanted to meet the queen because I think we all love glam and pageantry," Hostin said. "And I think, though, we can mourn the queen and not the empire."

"Because if you really think about what the monarchy was built on, it was built on the backs of black and brown people. She wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa," Hostin went on. "And now, what you are seeing, at least in the black communities that I’m a part of, they want reparations."

The lawyer then made a suggestion to King Charles III.

"Charles, now, is in a position, he, I think, has 14 colonies that he’s now head of state, including Australia and Canada, I believe, if I’m correct. It’s time for him to modernize this monarchy, and it’s time for him to provide reparations to all of those colonies," Hostin said.

Hostin was nominated by the Emmys for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host alongside her co-hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Meghan McCain, and Ana Navarro.