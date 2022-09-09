ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, KY

Jennifer Knotts
3d ago

I feel so bad for the dad! You know he is going through it right now! Also we don't know all the details of what happened. We don't know if someone was or was watching his son. The mom or whoever might have been outside and the boy took off over by dad really quick and bam! It's not our place to judge! This father is feeling more pain right now than we could ever imagine. Lord Jesus lift up this family and hold them close! In Jesus name Amen.

AnthonyTiff Mackly
3d ago

Let's don't judge because we don't know how the kid got away from whoever was watching him. Plus you got to realize that little ones can get away quickly before you know it So let's just keep this family in prayer 🙏

Brenda Missaggia
3d ago

yes absolutely because someone should be watching him wtf was he doing there ? yes it was an accident and the father isn't to blame cause he was working where's the mother or guardian to watch him or her? point blank that baby should NOT have been there by him or herslef

