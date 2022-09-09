BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fall sports are in full swing at both the high school and college levels in our area. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3. At number three, we head to Rutland for Friday’s football game against Burlington-South Burlington. The Seawolves would give the hosts a test in this one, but RHS was able to hold on to the win thanks to plays like this. Deep in Seawolves territory, Eli Pockette slung it across the middle to Jonah Bassett who laid out to make the grab! That would prove critical as Rutland would edge out a 34-21 win to get to 2-0.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT