Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
‘Pipe Classic’ competition draws top glassblowers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. Tuesday was day two of the week-long event featuring a dozen artists from across the country. Each gets 12 hours to make a glass from scratch and with no assistance. The only rule for the event is that the final pipe needs to be functional.
WCAX
Feeding Chittenden launches online ordering
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity Wednesday officially launched their Food Access Network, a program started during the pandemic that offers online ordering of food. Officials say the goal is to reach more people in the Champlain Valley with the food they need by offering...
WCAX
History reenactors to take over Champlain Expo
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - History will come to life this weekend in Essex Junction. The Vermont Living History Expo returns to the Champlain Valley Expo. The two-day event features reenactment encampments and live demos from medieval times to World War II and beyond. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with event organizer...
WCAX
Stolen “Champy” sign reinstalled
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Town of Plattsburgh has finally replaced the stolen Champy sign. Town officials unveiled the new sign Wednesday morning. The sign was stolen from its home on Cumberland Head last year. It’s still unknown who took the original sign. The William C. Pomeroy Foundation’s “Lores...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Williston’s Town Cobbler to close
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At the Town Cobbler in Williston, owner John Welsh has some time to contemplate life. “Every morning you get up, the world says, ‘Here, this is what you’re going to do,’ and you deal with it,” Welsh said. The shoe repair business...
WCAX
Burlington man says he was attacked in City Hall Park
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man says he was attacked in City Hall Park Tuesday. Long-time Burlington resident Jason Osterhout says he was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he was assaulted. “I’m in the town, I call home -- I should be able to walk through City Hall Park and feel safe,” Osterhout said.
WCAX
FEMA awards Vt. $1.9M for relocating VSH patients after Irene
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Eleven years after Tropical Storm Irene flooded the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, FEMA this week officially awarded the state nearly $1.9 million for relocating those patients. The funding is meant to reimburse the state for the costs of relocating patients to a temporary mental health...
WCAX
Frm. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials
Wildlife Watch: Training Vermont’s hunter educators. With deer season fast approaching, Vermont has a new generation of hunter educators learning the ropes. Periods of heavy rain Tuesday night will taper to showers by morning. New Hampshire primary voting underway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Granite Staters head to the polls...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Jack Hanson leaving Burlington City Council
A Burlington man is attacked in City Hall Park for trying to do a good deed. Fmr. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials. Fmr. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials. Industrial Hemp Company buys Proctor Facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. Industrial Hemp Company buys Proctor Facility. NH Primary results. Updated:...
WCAX
Former Williston cop stripped of credentials
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Williston Police officer has been stripped of his credentials for violating fair and impartial policing policies. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council announced Tuesday it voted nearly unanimously to revoke Travis Trybulski’s certification for a violation that happened in February 2021 involving a motor vehicle stop.
WCAX
Winooski School campus almost finished, including hundreds of solar panels
A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend. Vt. authorities search for missing Franklin County teen. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a...
WCAX
Growth in Hinesburg bat colony offers hope for endangered species
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The population of an endangered bat decimated by disease over the past decade appears to be coming back in Vermont, with a Hinesburg colony leading the way. The Indiana bat population took a dive back in 2008 and 2009 due to white-nose syndrome, but a recent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
12 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Malone prison
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend. New York State Police say eight of the suspects attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison on Saturday and were...
WCAX
Water boil order for parts of Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Three streets in Plattsburgh are under a water boil order. This time it’s for 104 - 154 Maryland Road, 51 & 53 Maine Road, and all of Baltimore Way. The boil water order is the result of emergency water main repair and will be in...
WCAX
No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve told you before about climate migrators, people fleeing climate change happening in real-time. Many find their way to Vermont, which doesn’t yet have severe wildfires, drought or flooding. Our Kevin Gaiss takes you to Corinth to meet one family who moved here almost...
WCAX
Vt. health care provider rolls out mobile clinic
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A health care company in Chittenden County is on a mission to bring health care directly to the workplace. “They’re literally bringing the doctor to our employees, " said Michele Asch, the vice president of Twincraft Skincare in Winooski, part of a new experiment in delivering health care directly to businesses.
WCAX
Industrial hemp company buys Proctor facility
PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - An industrial hemp company now owns the former Vermont Marble Company in Proctor. The deal, which has been in the works since last year, was made after the Preservation Trust of Vermont bought the 80,000-square-foot facility in Proctor a decade ago. Now, they are giving it to the owners of Zion Growers, cousins Brandon McFarlane and Travis Samuels.
WCAX
The Great Dane
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Playing at home each of the first two weeks, Rice was able to down Woodstock and Otter Valley thanks to great play on both sides of the ball. There are a lot of guys in Vermont high school football that play both sides of the ball, but none like Rice’s new number 22.
WCAX
Missing Franklin County teen found safe
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police say a missing Franklin County teen has been located. Police say they received a call at 1 a.m. that Nevaeh Sheridan, 14, of Georgia went missing Monday afternoon. Police say she was located around 1 p.m. Tuesday and is safe.
WCAX
Top 3 on 3 for Monday, September 12th
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fall sports are in full swing at both the high school and college levels in our area. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3. At number three, we head to Rutland for Friday’s football game against Burlington-South Burlington. The Seawolves would give the hosts a test in this one, but RHS was able to hold on to the win thanks to plays like this. Deep in Seawolves territory, Eli Pockette slung it across the middle to Jonah Bassett who laid out to make the grab! That would prove critical as Rutland would edge out a 34-21 win to get to 2-0.
Comments / 0