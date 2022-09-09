ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King County Fire Chiefs issue Stage 2 burn ban for entire county

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arWJh_0hpF2sMN00

Effective Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, the King County Fire Chiefs have issued a ‘Stage 2’ Fire Safety Burn Ban, which prohibits recreational fires until further notice.

This means all outdoor fires, including recreational campfires, cooking fires, and ceremonial fires, are prohibited until further notice due to critical fire weather.

The Stage 2 Fire Safety Burn Ban is in response to the fire safety Red Flag Warning issued today by the National Weather Service covering all of King County and the Puget Sound Region.

The King County Fire Chiefs, King County Fire Marshals, and jurisdictions throughout King County have joined together to issue this Stage Two burn ban covering all parts of King County.

“This ban will be in place until further notice due to the continuing hot and dry weather conditions we are experiencing,” said Kirkland Fire Marshal Mark Jung, speaking on behalf of the King County Fire Marshals Association. “The Fire Marshals are carefully monitoring the fuel moisture content and energy release component of wildland fuels in the area. When these measures return to more typical values, the ban will be terminated.”

While all outdoor fires are banned, propane or natural-gas fired grills, fireplaces, fire tables, other gas-fired appliances and charcoal grills may continue to be used. Fire Marshals urge caution when disposing of charcoal remains.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
City
Kirkland, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wildfire evacuations, Stevens Pass closure remain amid Bolt Creek fire

A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect. The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, had rapidly grown to 7,600 acres by Sunday. The cause of...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Officials give update on Bolt Creek Fire

Peter Mongillo with the Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue gave an update on the Bolt Creek Fire on Good Day Seattle. The fire has burned about 7,600 acres as of Monday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Propane#Fire Safety#Kirkland Fire#Fire Marshals
nypressnews.com

WA wildfire evacuees include horses, ponies brought to state fairgrounds

MONROE — Evacuees from a wildfire burning west of the Cascade Mountains include a cadre of horses and ponies forced to spend a nervous night in barn stalls at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds. The staff of an equine rescue organization, Chez Chevaux, and the Golden Owl Riding School brought...
MONROE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
KOMO News

Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance

TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

King County welcomes Simon P. Foster as new Housing, Homelessness and Community Development Division Director

The King County Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS) proudly announces and warmly welcomes Simon P. Foster as the new Division Director for Housing, Homelessness, and Community Development. Foster brings more than a decade of experience leading strategic initiatives, operationalizing programs and policies, and connecting with communities. Foster led...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Teen taken to hospital after tree limb falls on her in U-District

SEATTLE - A teen was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a tree limb fell on her in Seattle's University District. Crews initially responded to reports of a tree falling onto a car with a person trapped inside near Northeast 45th Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 12:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy