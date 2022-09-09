Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky wants his offense to change its mindset in Week 2 against the New England Patriots after its struggles in the season opener. "When your defense is playing that well and they're getting turnovers, you just want to take care of the football. But we've got to have that killer mindset, that aggressive mentality to really take teams out of the game and just not allow them to keep it close," Trubisky said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

