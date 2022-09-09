Read full article on original website
Von Miller: Fournette's block on Parsons must be eliminated from NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette's viral hit on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during Sunday's game didn't sit well with some around the NFL. Fournette hit Parsons during a pass play when the Cowboys pass-rusher was already engaged with Bucs offensive tackle Josh Wells. No penalty was called.
Seahawks' Adams suffers quad injury in win over Broncos
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a "serious" quad injury in Monday's 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos, head coach Pete Carroll said postgame, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Adams was carted to the locker room in the second quarter and did not return. The star safety limped off the...
49ers' Mitchell to miss 8 weeks with sprained MCL
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will be out approximately eight weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. The injury will not require surgery, Shanahan adds. Mitchell rushed for 41 yards...
Jerry Jones: Cowboys can win with Cooper Rush at QB
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is optimistic his team can succeed with Cooper Rush at quarterback over Dak Prescott, who's reportedly expected to miss at least six weeks due to a hand injury. "He can play at a level that we can win ballgames," Jones said of Rush, according to...
Fantasy Podcast: Week 1 takeaways for every NFC team
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone discusses his Week 1 takeaways for every NFC team and...
How Matt Ryan can amplify his NFL legacy with the Colts
How would history remember Matt Ryan if the Atlanta Falcons didn't blow that 28-3 lead?. Ryan was the league's MVP in 2016 and maintained that form in Super Bowl LI, when he threw touchdowns on either side of halftime to push Tom Brady's New England Patriots to the brink of embarrassment. A six-yard swing pass to Tevin Coleman gave Atlanta its 25-point edge midway through the third quarter. Ryan raced to mob Coleman in the end zone, justifiably thrilled.
Report: Bucs' Godwin could miss a few weeks due to hamstring strain
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin could be sidelined for a few weeks after he suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. There's optimism the ailment isn't serious, Pelissero adds. The 26-year-old was playing in his first game...
Report: Prescott to miss 6-8 weeks after hand surgery
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be out six-to-eight weeks following surgery on his throwing hand due to an injury suffered in Sunday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources told ESPN's Todd Archer. Prescott, who sustained a fracture near his thumb, underwent successful surgery Monday to...
Fantasy: Week 2 Rankings - Wide Receivers (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 2.
NFL Week 1 betting takeaways: Where oddsmakers rate the teams
How much importance do you put on one game? Sure, it's currently each NFL team's only on-field data point, but would you react as aggressively with leagues that play 82 or 162 contests? Just ask last season's Packers and Titans whether their first game was indicative of their quality. Reliable ratings don't care about the result of one matchup.
Wilson shrugs off boos from Seahawks crowd: 'It's a hostile environment'
Russell Wilson is the winningest quarterback in Seattle Seahawks history, owns every major franchise passing record, and he led the team to its lone Super Bowl win. But none of that mattered to the Seahawks crowd Monday night. Wilson, now a member of the Denver Broncos after a blockbuster offseason trade, was welcomed back by his former fans with a chorus of boos as he exited the tunnel and when he took the field for the first time.
Keenan Allen ruled out for TNF vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers confirmed Wednesday that wide receiver Keenan Allen won't play Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury. Allen suffered the ailment in the Chargers' season opener last Sunday. Team officials are optimistic following tests that the injury isn't serious, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFL Week 2 teasers: Crossing key numbers is a 2-way street
There's a theory that you should never tease in Week 1 because there's so much uncertainty for a bet that relies on an accurate point spread. On Sunday, the final scores were just over nine points off of their closing point spreads on average. As a result, the six-point teasers in Week 1 were unsuccessful due in large part to upsets by the Steelers, Bears, Giants, and Seahawks, as well as a tie by the Texans. In order to make your -270 teaser legs valuable, you need to win 75% of the time.
Seahawks spoil Wilson's return, beat Broncos in MNF opener
SEATTLE (AP) — It was a familiar scene in Seattle: Russell Wilson leading his team downfield for a game-winning score late in the fourth quarter. This time, he wasn’t given a chance by his new coach in Denver, pulled off the field in exchange for a 64-yard field goal attempt that left plenty of confusion and the Seattle Seahawks celebrating an unexpected season-opening, 17-16 victory over the Broncos on Monday night.
Trubisky: Steelers' offense needs 'killer mindset'
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky wants his offense to change its mindset in Week 2 against the New England Patriots after its struggles in the season opener. "When your defense is playing that well and they're getting turnovers, you just want to take care of the football. But we've got to have that killer mindset, that aggressive mentality to really take teams out of the game and just not allow them to keep it close," Trubisky said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
Toney not concerned about lack of snaps, happy Giants won opener
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney isn't upset that he wasn't much of a factor in his team's 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. "Disappointed in victory? Disappointed in a victory?" he said, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "That sounds crazy." The second-year wideout played just...
Broncos' Simmons to miss at least 4 games with quad injury
The Denver Broncos placed safety Justin Simmons on injured reserve with a quad injury, the team announced Wednesday. The move will sideline Simmons for at least four games. He'll be eligible to return for Denver's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Simmons sustained the ailment in the second...
Report: Watt not believed to require pec surgery, could return in October
Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt's pectoral injury is not believed to be season-ending and he will not require surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Watt, who is still gathering additional opinions, could return before the end of October, Pelissero adds. He tore a pectoral muscle but did...
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 1 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. The Chiefs trading away Tyreek Hill was one of the biggest stories of the offseason. With the high-powered offense losing its best big-play threat and one of the most explosive players the game has ever seen, it was only natural to assume they might drop off.
MNF best bets: Straight, no chaser as Wilson returns to Seattle
Each Monday we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
