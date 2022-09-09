Read full article on original website
Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke urges patience on NBA expansion to Seattle
The SuperSonics may eventually return, but the man who would help bring the NBA back to Seattle is urging fans to be patient. Tod Leiweke, CEO of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, told Aaron Levine of Fox 13 that the city is ready to welcome back professional basketball, but he’s willing to do it on the NBA’s timetable.
Kevin Durant's Message To NFL Players Before The First Football Sunday Of The Season
Sunday, September 11, is the first NFL weekend of the new season. Before the games began, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet.
NBC Sports
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
Lakers News: Jerry West Could See The Greatness In His Fateful '96 Moves
The Hall of Famer knew his 1996 additions were headed for the rafters.
Memphis Grizzlies Land Julius Randle In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s hard to set out criteria for who qualifies as a star player in the NBA. Sometimes, it’s obvious. There are players in the NBA whose stardom cannot be denied. These are your perennial All-NBA candidates. People who are otherwise indifferent to basketball probably know who they are.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss
CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
Yardbarker
Bears Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended, fined $10 million following NBA investigation into workplace misconduct
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is being hit with a year-long suspension and is being fined a maximum of $10
PREVIEW – Week 2: Bears @ Green Bay Packers
After an electric season opener at home, the Bears will travel north to take on Green Bay this Sunday. Unlike Chicago, the Packers fell flat in week one. Rodgers never got going on offense and the highly regarded defense allowed Kirk Cousins to run up 23 points. Could this be the turning of the tide Bears fans have been anticipating?
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 2 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. The Packers are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Green Bay is -475 on the...
NBC Sports
Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins
Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
NFL・
Chicago Bulls Land Fred VanVleet In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Nobody wants to write an NBA player off – especially not a young one. Luckily, we have no intentions of doing so here. After all, with advancements in sports medicine, no injury has to be career-ending. These days, it feels like there’s always an avenue to a comeback for an oft-injured player.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL
The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
NBC Sports
Cardinals respond to claim of Chiefs injuries due to loose turf at State Farm Stadium
Chiefs coach Andy Reid blamed the sod at State Farm Stadium for injuries to kicker Harrison Butker and defensive back Trent McDuffie. The Cardinals have responded. “The entire field was replaced on Monday, August 22nd — the day after the last home preseason game vs. Baltimore — so it had it almost three full weeks before the Week One game vs. Kansas City,” Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton told PFT via text message. “That’s more than enough time for the Tifway Bermuda 419 hybrid sod to take root, especially in 109 degrees and abundant sunshine.”
Playoff-bound Dodgers look to sweep Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers checked off the National League West title from their to-do list and now will look for
Nazareth Academy coach suspended after attacking Marist player on sideline
LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. — A Catholic high school football coach was suspended after a video captured him attacking a player on the opposing team. Nazareth Academy, located in La Grange Park, played host to Marist High School on Friday. Late in the second quarter, Nazareth’s quarterback scrambles toward his team’s sideline and was tackled […]
Power Rankings Soak Bears with Disrespect
In almost all power rankings for Week 1, the Bears gained little respect by beating San Francisco in a game largely perceived as a fluke due to the weather.
NBC Sports
Lions player ejected after cheap shot on Hurts, ensuing skirmish
DETROIT — Lions safety and captain Tracy Walker was ejected from Sunday’s game at Ford Field following a cheap shot on Jalen Hurts and an ensuing scuffle. In the third quarter, Hurts slid on the tail end of a scramble and Walker gave him a head shot. When...
Chicago Bears Celebrate Win By Sliding Through the Lake in the Soldier Field End Zone
VIDEO: Bears celebrate in water.
NBC Sports
Eagles put Barnett on IR, sign former 4th-rounder to replace him
The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon placed veteran defensive end Derek Barnett (ACL tear) on Injured Reserve and already brought in his replacement. Replacing Barnett on the roster will be edge rusher Janarius Robinson, whom the Eagles signed off the Vikings’ practice squad. Robinson (6-5, 260) was a fourth-round pick...
