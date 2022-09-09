Patriots Offensive Depth Chart: Who Are Jones' 11?

Who will the Patriots send out on offense against the Dolphins?

By now everyone's fully aware of the New England Patriots' quarterback situation, as Mac Jones enters a vital second season. But who will join him when New England descends upon South Beach to battle the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET, CBS)?

With the release of the Patriots' depth chart, there's a far clearer picture on the road ahead ...

(Starters in Bold )

QB: Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

RB: Damien Harris, Pierre Strong Jr.

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson , Ty Montgomery

WR: Jakobi Myers , DeVante Parker

WR: Nelson Agholor , Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Slater

TE: Hunter Henry , Jonnu Smith

LT: Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste

LG: Cole Strange , James Ferentz, Chasen Hines

C: David Andrews , James Ferentz

RG: Mike Onwenu , Chasen Hines

RT: Isaiah Wynn , Justin Herron

All-in-all, there aren't too many surprise on the Patriots' first lineup of the new campaign. By now, everyone's aware that New England mostly kept its 2021-22 band together, and that should remain mostly unchanged until second-round choice Tyquan Thornton is ready to contribute.

The starting lineup, in fact, is remarkably similar to the one the Patriots sent out against the Dolphins last season. That should give Jones a bit of continuity heading into his sophomore season and, while it doesn't entirely relieve the pressure he's facing, it ensures that he's not the only member of the offense facing a potential make-or-break campaign. Of note, the Patriots are listing two rushers at the top of their depth chart as opposed to two tight end as they did last year.

With Thornton out, amateur and professional rookie observers' primary focus will turn to Strange, who takes over the interior left in for Onwenu (now at right in place of Shaq Mason). Strange faces a tall road ahead, as many saw the Chattanooga alum's selection as a reach at 29th overall . He has a great opportunity to prove himself in the early going against a solid Dolphins front seven, one that will look to stop the dual rushing attack of Harris and Stevenson.

Elsewhere in the rookie class, Zappe likely won't dress as the third stringer while Hines will provide depth on the interior. It's a little surprising not to see Kendrick Bourne or former Dolphin DeVante Parker at the top but they could become relied upon if Jones cashes in on his potential new deep-ball ability. Miami's last line of defense is packed with potential but is relatively short on experience. Their ability to get open could be the difference and help Jones shed the game-manager label , one that dominated last year's opening matchup, one where he and Tua Tagovailoa united for 483 yards on 63 attempts.

View Kevin Tame, Jr.'s analysis on the Patriots' defensive depth chart here.

