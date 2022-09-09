Florida recorded a 50 percent surge in antisemitic incidents last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League. With a large presence of white supremacists and antisemitic hate groups that have sought to spread their ideology with rallies and propaganda, Florida had the third most antisemitic incidents of any state, the report warns. (The top two: New York and California.) In just over a year and a half, from January 2020 to August 2022, there were more than 400 reported instances of white-supremacist propaganda being circulated in Florida, the ADL’s Center on Extremism said. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Florida has also seen the highest number of people charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Read it at Miami Herald

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO