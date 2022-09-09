Read full article on original website
Trump's Claims Of Declassifying Seized Documents Not Supported By Evidence, DoJ Says
In what is seen a 'strong briefing,' the DoJ said Trump has no evidence to prove Mar-a-Lago records were declassified. On this grounds, the federal agency is seeking access to classified documents it recovered from Trump's Florida home. The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has asked the court to stay...
Kids are among our most frequent snackers
Snacking is a major source of nutrition for U.S. consumers. In a single year, the typical U.S. consumer devours 231 morning snacks, 283 afternoon snacks and 261 evening snacks, according to a report from an independent market analyst. Snacking is even more common among young consumers. Children, according to the...
Florida Saw a 50% Surge in Antisemitic Incidents Last Year, Report Says
Florida recorded a 50 percent surge in antisemitic incidents last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League. With a large presence of white supremacists and antisemitic hate groups that have sought to spread their ideology with rallies and propaganda, Florida had the third most antisemitic incidents of any state, the report warns. (The top two: New York and California.) In just over a year and a half, from January 2020 to August 2022, there were more than 400 reported instances of white-supremacist propaganda being circulated in Florida, the ADL’s Center on Extremism said. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Florida has also seen the highest number of people charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Read it at Miami Herald
