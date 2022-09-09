ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Berkeley Wire: 09.13.22

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers. 2nd in-person Bizerkeley Food Festival celebrates veganism, advocacy (Daily Cal) Heat wave raises concerns over campus air conditioning, power grid stress (Daily Cal) UC Berkeley receives Queen Máxima of Netherlands (Daily Cal) Dressing on the gender spectrum:...
How a Berkeley startup is changing farming with a new kind of fertilizer

When it’s popcorn time in Alvin Tamsir’s household, he wants one brand and one brand only: yellow butterfly kernels from Connect. Granted, he is biased. After all, it is one of the showcase products of his West Berkeley startup, Pivot Bio. Plus, Connect popcorn checks all the right health and eco boxes that Berkeleyans hold dear. Whole grain. Non-GMO. Grown in the U.S. of A., on a Nebraska family farm. Nothing synthetic.
Update: Police arrest gunman in robbery near UC Berkeley

Update, Sept. 13: The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged an 18-year-old Oakland man in the armed robbery of two men near UC Berkeley Sunday. Around 7:44 a.m. Monday, a UC Police Department officer spotted a white pickup in the area south of the UC Berkeley campus and notified Berkeley police. When BPD officers arrived, they attempted to stop the vehicle on Telegraph Avenue near Blake Street. The suspect fled and officers pursued the vehicle through several streets in Berkeley until it reached the westbound dead-end of Russell Street near San Pablo Park. The suspect fled into the neighborhood but officers located him on a rooftop a few blocks away.
6 rescued from burning Berkeley apartment; 3 sent to hospital

Update, Sept. 13 Twenty-five adults and two young children were displaced by the fire on Berkeley Way on Monday, according to Berkeley Fire. The Red Cross provided vouchers to those without a place to stay. No cause for the blaze has yet been determined. Original story, Sept. 12 Firefighters rescued...
