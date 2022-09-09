Update, Sept. 13: The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged an 18-year-old Oakland man in the armed robbery of two men near UC Berkeley Sunday. Around 7:44 a.m. Monday, a UC Police Department officer spotted a white pickup in the area south of the UC Berkeley campus and notified Berkeley police. When BPD officers arrived, they attempted to stop the vehicle on Telegraph Avenue near Blake Street. The suspect fled and officers pursued the vehicle through several streets in Berkeley until it reached the westbound dead-end of Russell Street near San Pablo Park. The suspect fled into the neighborhood but officers located him on a rooftop a few blocks away.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO