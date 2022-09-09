As we say goodbye to summer in Colorado, we say hello to fall and all that comes with it - including the flu season. Typically the flu season starts around Thanksgiving and then peaks in December or January. This year things could be different according to Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director for infection prevention and control at UCHealth. Based on the pattern set in Australia, which was an earlier than normal flu season, Barron told the Denver Post that Colorado's flu season may begin to blossom in late October or early November.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO