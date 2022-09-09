ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

99.9 KEKB

Best RV Parks and Resorts In Grand Junction Colorado

Grand Junction, Colorado is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts and there are a lot of great places to park your RV while you're out exploring and enjoying Colorado's west side. Grand Junction is A Fabulous Destination In Summer or Winter. Obviously, the summer and fall months are an excellent...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Afterglow of Cedaredge Colorado’s Unbelievable 9-11 Honor Run

Dedicated volunteers, some wearing full firefighter gear, completed an amazing ten-mile uphill run yesterday in Cedaredge, Colorado. In the end, people had a memorable time raising funds for the annual 9-11 Honor Run. September 11 Memorial Run in Cedaredge, Colorado. If you drove Highway 65 between the Gunnison River bridge...
CEDAREDGE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Plan Unveiled But Will Grand Junction Ever Get A Community Rec Center?

Is a community recreation center in Grand Junction's near future?. What is it that Montrose, Delta, Fruita, Durango, and Gunnison have that Grand Junction doesn't have? The answer, of course, is a community recreation center. Montrose was the latest western Colorado town to get a rec center when voters approved a measure in 2014 and the facility was completed in 2017.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Does This Telluride Home Look Like a Small Village to You?

This Breckenridge Cabin Has a Creek Running Under the Floor. This cabin in the mountains of Colorado has a creek running under the master bedroom. This Water Valley Mansion is Selling for $6.29 Million. This waterfront home located in Windsor's Water Valley has more than 8,000 square feet of living...
TELLURIDE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Go Full 1980s With These Soap Opera Shout Outs to Grand Junction

These videos are packed with enough 80's flashback culture shock to catapult Grand Junction, Colorado across the state line. Don't say we didn't warn you. These soap opera affiliate promos for Grand Junction television station KREX, as well as the other channels in the XYZ Television Network, pack more 80s hair and Aquanet than a New York disco. Viewer discretion is advised.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

All the Restaurants in Downtown Grand Junction + Their Food

What's for dinner tonight? Maybe let someone else do the cooking tonight, and head to downtown Grand Junction to see what's on the menu. The many restaurants that line downtown Main Street, 4th Street, Colorado Street, 7th street, and more. Discover a variety of food options that complement any trip downtown for any reason.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Former Grand Junction School Now Home of Elegant Wine Bar

A former historical schoolhouse in Grand Junction has found new life as a downtown hotspot with several new attractions. At the corner of 7th and grand is the former site of the Lowell Schoolhouse which has now been transformed into several new developments, including the 7th Grand Wine Bar. The...
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Flu Season May Start Earlier and Be More Severe This Year

As we say goodbye to summer in Colorado, we say hello to fall and all that comes with it - including the flu season. Typically the flu season starts around Thanksgiving and then peaks in December or January. This year things could be different according to Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director for infection prevention and control at UCHealth. Based on the pattern set in Australia, which was an earlier than normal flu season, Barron told the Denver Post that Colorado's flu season may begin to blossom in late October or early November.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Would Magically Master these Instruments

Being a musician is often a lifelong quest to become some level of a master of a certain instrument. However, any established musician will tell you that no matter how many hours you put into learning, practicing, and enriching your natural ability, you can never truly become a master of an instrument.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

