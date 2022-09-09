Read full article on original website
Related
Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
Tour The 10 Least Expensive Apartments in Grand Junction Colorado
Are you searching for an apartment in Grand Junction, Colorado? Check out the least expensive rentals on the market as of September 14, 2022. The word on the street is the housing market is starting to take a turn. With that in mind, I would like to present the ten least expensive rentals on the market in Grand Junction.
Best RV Parks and Resorts In Grand Junction Colorado
Grand Junction, Colorado is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts and there are a lot of great places to park your RV while you're out exploring and enjoying Colorado's west side. Grand Junction is A Fabulous Destination In Summer or Winter. Obviously, the summer and fall months are an excellent...
Afterglow of Cedaredge Colorado’s Unbelievable 9-11 Honor Run
Dedicated volunteers, some wearing full firefighter gear, completed an amazing ten-mile uphill run yesterday in Cedaredge, Colorado. In the end, people had a memorable time raising funds for the annual 9-11 Honor Run. September 11 Memorial Run in Cedaredge, Colorado. If you drove Highway 65 between the Gunnison River bridge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montrose Colorado Bucket List: 7 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once
Ever since that movie The Bucket List came out back in '07, I swear that I haven't been able to go an entire day without hearing someone talk about their own bucket list. Which is really morbid when you stop and think about it, but whatever. I'm not here to judge.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Advice When Stepping Into Adulthood
If you could share one piece of advice with your younger self, what would it be? Is this advice something you would share with everyone in Grand Junction?. I asked on social media, "What's one piece of advice you'd give someone stepping into adulthood?" Here's what you had to say.
Plan Unveiled But Will Grand Junction Ever Get A Community Rec Center?
Is a community recreation center in Grand Junction's near future?. What is it that Montrose, Delta, Fruita, Durango, and Gunnison have that Grand Junction doesn't have? The answer, of course, is a community recreation center. Montrose was the latest western Colorado town to get a rec center when voters approved a measure in 2014 and the facility was completed in 2017.
Does This Telluride Home Look Like a Small Village to You?
This Breckenridge Cabin Has a Creek Running Under the Floor. This cabin in the mountains of Colorado has a creek running under the master bedroom. This Water Valley Mansion is Selling for $6.29 Million. This waterfront home located in Windsor's Water Valley has more than 8,000 square feet of living...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Rut is on the Way: Watch Two Bull Moose Spar in Silverton Colorado
*clears throat, begins Game of Thrones impression* The rut is coming. You might be thinking: "The rut? What?" Don't worry — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has your back. According to the agency, the rut is the breeding season for animals like elk, deer, and moose. The moose's rut...
Go Full 1980s With These Soap Opera Shout Outs to Grand Junction
These videos are packed with enough 80's flashback culture shock to catapult Grand Junction, Colorado across the state line. Don't say we didn't warn you. These soap opera affiliate promos for Grand Junction television station KREX, as well as the other channels in the XYZ Television Network, pack more 80s hair and Aquanet than a New York disco. Viewer discretion is advised.
Charming Grand Junction Colorado House is Super Affordable
There's a house on the market in Grand Junction that could possibly be the perfect combination of rustic and affordable. If you're looking for a home, or possibly an investment, you have to check this place out. This house, located in Orchard Mesa, just went on the market on September...
Who is the Most Famous Person Grand Junction Graduated With?
Who was the most famous person you graduated high school alongside in Grand Junction? Did you happen to know this person while in school or find out you were classmates much later in life?. Scroll on to see some of the famous names you dropped. You find some surprising A-listers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your Picks For Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Concrete Contractors
My Grand Junction, Colorado home is in desperate need of concrete work. At times like these, the wise thing to do is reach out to you via social media for your recommendations. A few days ago a post went out on Facebook, "I'm needing concrete work done on the front...
Colorado State Patrol is Asking for the Public’s Help
A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and the driver.
All the Restaurants in Downtown Grand Junction + Their Food
What's for dinner tonight? Maybe let someone else do the cooking tonight, and head to downtown Grand Junction to see what's on the menu. The many restaurants that line downtown Main Street, 4th Street, Colorado Street, 7th street, and more. Discover a variety of food options that complement any trip downtown for any reason.
This Colorado City Has One of the Highest Gun Suicide Rates in the Country
The laws surrounding guns are highly debated in Colorado and the U.S. and startling new data is sure to add more fuel to an already powerful fire. NYU Langone Health recently released a new report illustrating a rise in firearm suicides here in Colorado and across the country. Vetting the...
Former Grand Junction School Now Home of Elegant Wine Bar
A former historical schoolhouse in Grand Junction has found new life as a downtown hotspot with several new attractions. At the corner of 7th and grand is the former site of the Lowell Schoolhouse which has now been transformed into several new developments, including the 7th Grand Wine Bar. The...
Colorado Flu Season May Start Earlier and Be More Severe This Year
As we say goodbye to summer in Colorado, we say hello to fall and all that comes with it - including the flu season. Typically the flu season starts around Thanksgiving and then peaks in December or January. This year things could be different according to Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director for infection prevention and control at UCHealth. Based on the pattern set in Australia, which was an earlier than normal flu season, Barron told the Denver Post that Colorado's flu season may begin to blossom in late October or early November.
Grand Junction Would Magically Master these Instruments
Being a musician is often a lifelong quest to become some level of a master of a certain instrument. However, any established musician will tell you that no matter how many hours you put into learning, practicing, and enriching your natural ability, you can never truly become a master of an instrument.
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1