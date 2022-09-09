Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Food Lion Feeds donates $1,000 to Blacksburg senior living center
BLACKSBURG, Va. – One charity is showing love to a Blacksburg senior living center. The Warm Hearth Foundation received a $1,000 donation from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to provide food for seniors in need. Warm Hearth Village is a senior living home in Blacksburg. About one-third of...
WSLS
Local Office on Aging opens Roanoke center for health and wellness
ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging now has a new center for health and wellness in Roanoke. The facility located on Frontage Road will house Meals-on-Wheels, Star City Diners Club, and in-house nutrition staff. They will also offer education on healthy activities and other community events. “Well...
WSLS
Locally sourced butcher shop opens in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Crystal Springs area in Roanoke is continuing to add new businesses to grow and serve the community. Tuesday, they welcomed the grand opening of Yard Bull Meats. The full-service butcher shop focuses on supplying the community with locally sourced meats from nearby farmers. They also...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke community climbs to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –The 2022 Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place Saturday at the Wells Fargo Tower in Downtown Roanoke. First responders, firefighters, law enforcement, and community members all came together to honor those who sacrificed their lives so that others could live. “Everybody’s out here today to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
'I'm homeless now:' Lynchburg residents given 48 hours to find new living arrangements
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, dozens of people have no place to live after building 828 at James Crossing apartment was shut down for safety reasons. "They're treating us like we did something wrong. We've done nothing wrong. We've been living in hell," said Theresa Bryant, building 828 resident.
WSET
Helping Horses are Helping People in Bedford
These rescue horses get top quality care from at-risk youth with harsh home lives, senior citizens who benefit from the equine therapy, those with disabilities, or someone who’s in need of a friend. Brook Hill Farm, a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic riding organization, exists to provide rehabilitation focused...
WSLS
In Your Town: Visiting the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is in your town, this time, in the Roanoke Valley – showing all there is to love about the Star City and beyond. Whether you’re looking for a new adventure, a restaurant, or an incredible view, you can find it in Roanoke.
WSLS
Days Inn on Orange Ave. in Roanoke is closing
ROANOKE, Va. – Another business is closing on Orange Avenue in Roanoke. After Sheetz announced that they were relocating from their Williamson Road intersection, Days Inn just down the road announced that they are closing for good. The Days Inn by Wyndham on Orange Avenue will be closing sometime...
RELATED PEOPLE
wfirnews.com
A real butcher shop: Yard Bull Meats cuts the ribbon in South Roanoke
Those who remember the days of neighborhood butchers – and other who have just heard about them – can now find one in South Roanoke on Crystal Spring Avenue. Yard Bull Meats cut the ribbon today. Co-owner Elliott Orwick says Yard Bull features regionally produced meats and “whole animal butchery.” Orwick says he and fellow co-owner Tyler Thomas both started planning in earnest to open a local butcher shop like Yard Bull Meats several years ago. Thomas worked as a butcher in Charlottesville at one point and is also a chef at The River and Rail next door.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke leaders welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost 100 years, A. Duie Pyle has been serving the northeast area of the United States. “The business started almost 100 years ago, my grandfather bought two trucks and that was the beginning of what remains today of a third generation transitioning into a fourth generation,” said Pete Latta, chairman and CEO.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke acknowledging its violent past to heal wounds of racial injustice
Roanoke will become one of a handful of VA localities acknowledging its history of lynchings through the Equal Justice Initiative. The Chair of Roanoke’s EJI Community Remembrance Project says this is a step towards healing. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WSLS
AeroFarms celebrates ribbon cutting in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – The future of agriculture is planting roots in Southside. Monday marked the ribbon cutting of AeroFarms. At 140,000 square feet, the facility in Danville is the world’s largest indoor vertical farm. AeroFarms Co-founder and CEO David Rosenberg said his company is something the community can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
'They could care less:' residents frustrated after meeting with James Crossing management
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of people who lived at James Crossing Apartments are fighting against the clock, still trying to find a place to live after their building was shut down Sunday night. Management paid for a hotel for 48 hours, but that time is up. "I'm numb....
WSLS
Community honors legacy of Danville woman by holding engagement walk
DANVILLE, Va, – One step at a time, Danville Police continue to build relationships with their community by hosting engagement neighborhood walks. On Monday, they were in the Westmoreland Neighborhood in remembrance of a community activist who unexpectedly passed away last year. Chief Scott Booth determined that their September...
WSLS
No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County
Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
WSLS
Shine gold with Dunkin’ donuts to help bring joy to kids battling cancer
ROANOKE, Va. – A little joy can go a long way. On Monday, Dunkin’ announced their Shine Gold program, which gives donut-lovers the chance to support kids battling cancer. From Wednesday to Sept. 28, Dunkin’ said that guests at participating locations can donate $2 to the foundation and receive a free Gold Joy Donut, which is a traditional donut with gold icing, topped with a glazed donut hole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16 tires, 182 bags of trash collected during James River cleanup
Volunteers worked to scour the riverbanks and roadsides for trash by canoe, kayak, powerboat, and by foot, where they collected 16 tires, a metal safe and even a desktop copy machine.
AeroFarms debuts new facility in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — AeroFarms held its official grand opening ceremony on Monday afternoon in Danville. The company says the Danville operation is the “World`s Largest Aeroponic Smart Farm”. The facility utilizes vertical farming to grow micro-greens. Crops are raised in bins that are stacked vertically to make efficient use of space. They are misted […]
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Police community walk today
The Danville Police Department will host its monthly community engagement walk today, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. at the corner of Sycamore and Spruce. The focus of the department's community engagement walks is to build public trust and develop positive relationships between officers and community members. The DPD will go in a particular neighborhood, meet and greet residents, and let them know we are here to help. The department hopes to gain information from the neighbors about concerns in their neighborhood, for example, if there is littering in the area, a property nuisance, etc. The DPD will actively listen to citizens' issues and be problem solvers within the community.
WDBJ7.com
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
Comments / 0