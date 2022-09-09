With over 25 years of experience, jeffstaple continues to cement himself as the OG influential figure in the world of streetwear. In almost three decades, the designer has created his own cult following, known for his infamous STAPLE brand and “Pigeon” logo. With ample collaborations under his belt, including the widely discussed STAPLE x Nike SB “Pigeon” Dunk and his most recent collaboration with Crocs, Jeff continues to prove that he is a force to be reckoned with, in the sneaker space. While that is the case, the founder of the quintessential streetwear brand is only scratching the surface of what he can bring to the culture.

