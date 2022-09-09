Read full article on original website
On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low “Chlorophyll”
Following the reveal of a Dunk Low “Kumquat” with Safari-style Swooshes earlier this summer,. now offers the silhouette in an alternate “Chlorophyll” colorway. The upcoming pairs arrive in a white leather base with bright green suede overlays. “Cave Stone” speckles are imprinted across the side Swooshes and italicized Nike embroidery makes its way across the heel tabs. Rounding out the look are Nike logos decorating the tongue tabs and insoles, white midsoles, and green rubber outsoles.
Nike Air Force 1 Low Receives Crisp White Iteration With Reflective Swooshes
Another crisp, white iteration of ‘s classic Air Force 1 silhouette has surfaced, this time adding just enough subtle details to separate it from the rest. In line with the 40th anniversary of the shoe, Nike has released a clean pair of the Air Force 1 Low, featuring a white leather upper and mesh tongues. Details of the branding are highlighted in blue, including the heel tabs, the tongue label and the mini Swoosh on the lateral toe on the upper and the “AIR” branding on the midsole. The main Swoosh is made with reflective 3M material where many mini-Swooshes fill up the larger Swoosh. The shoe sits atop a solid white rubber outsole to round out the design.
J Balvin Adds Light Up Tongues to His Air Jordan 2 Collab in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
The middle of September is always a buzzing time for the world of fashion as thousands of people flock to the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week. And in the thick of the madness, a bevy of popular sneaker brands from. to. to New Balance are contributing to the...
Jeffstaple Brings Streetwear to the NFL, Launching a Collection That Will Withstand the Test of Time
With over 25 years of experience, jeffstaple continues to cement himself as the OG influential figure in the world of streetwear. In almost three decades, the designer has created his own cult following, known for his infamous STAPLE brand and “Pigeon” logo. With ample collaborations under his belt, including the widely discussed STAPLE x Nike SB “Pigeon” Dunk and his most recent collaboration with Crocs, Jeff continues to prove that he is a force to be reckoned with, in the sneaker space. While that is the case, the founder of the quintessential streetwear brand is only scratching the surface of what he can bring to the culture.
Devin Booker Auctions His Iconic Game Worn Nike Kobe 4 Protro Sneakers
The 2021-22 NBA season saw the Phoenix Suns defeat the LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to cement themselves as the Western Conference Champions, before ascending to the Finals that year. This was the same year, star shooter Devin Booker made his NBA playoffs debut, which saw the young player finish the playoffs with 601 points.
Real Madrid Colors Hit the Jordan Luka 1
European basketball superstar Luka Dončić has already made a statement in the NBA as an elite talent. Having lived in Europe until joining the NBA, Dončić was able to gain professional experience in the EuroLeague with Real Madrid prior to hitting the NBA courts. Having won the EuroLeague in his final season with the team in ‘17-’18 alongside earning countless accolades including league MVP, Dončić let the world know he was legit. Now, Jordan Brand has outfitted Dončić’s first signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 1, with a Real Madrid-themed colorway.
New Balance Outfits the 550 in "Argon"
For New Balance, the 550 has become such an essential silhouette in the brand’s offerings that it serves a similar role to Nike’s classic Air Force 1. As a result, a steady stream of colorways continue to hit the sneaker alongside collaborations with the likes of COMME des GARÇONS HOMME and Jack Harlow.
Netflix Drops Trailer for 'The Redeem Team' Team USA Documentary
The 2008 Beijing Olympics was Team USA Basketball’s opportunity to regain the throne when it came to the international hoops scene. The squad — which featured NBA superstars LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Jason Kidd and others — was fittingly called “The Redeem Team” and Netflix is releasing a documentary that’s centered around their historic quest for the gold.
Nike Dunk Low Gets a Clean "Peach Cream" Makeover
You can say what you want about the Dunk and how keeps releasing too many colorways, flooding the market with the “Panda” makeup and dropping a plethora of collaborations, but note that the Swoosh is going to keep this train moving along as long as it’s raking in the big bucks. In this second half of 2022 and beyond, the Swoosh team will be pushing out a variety of fresh Dunk styles, one being this Nike Dunk Low “Peach Cream” installment that has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" Is Releasing in Preschool Sizes
Since spotted on-foot via Travis Scott himself, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” has been one of the most anticipated drops of the year. Various supporting on-foot and detailed looks have surfaced since, revealing the ins and outs of the sneaker. Now, Nike has shared official images of the sneaker in preschool sizing, including a look at its custom box and sockliner.
Nike Dunk High Receives the "Vachetta Tan" Treatment
When it comes to , it’s no secret that it’s collaborations and classic revivals tend to garner the most attention, but every so often the brand will bust out a general release that has the potential to make some noise. In the coming weeks, the Beaverton imprint is going to release a brand new “Vachetta Tan” colorway of its beloved Dunk High, and the pair’s official images have landed in our lap.
New Balance Unveils Two New 650 Colorways in "Triple White" and "White/Green"
New Balance continues to expand its colorways to their latest 650 lineup with the addition of the “Triple White” and the “White/Green.”. The first pair of the high-tops to surface includes the all-white color scheme that drapes the classic leather upper with perforated overlays. The shoe features New Balance’s signature puff and stitch collar, with the additional grey detailing that highlights the rubber outsole. Staying true to its “Triple White” colorway, the use of the grey color is minimal and seen on the branding on the mesh tongue and insole branding.
Meet B.I.L.L., Nike's New Robot-Powered System That Extends the Life of Your Sneakers
‘s efforts toward creating a more sustainable planet have been widespread across its various apparel and footwear launches, but the brand is taking things a step further by providing a new in-store experience that could change the sneaker maintenance game forever. The brand has announced B.I.L.L. — which stands for Bot Initiated Longevity Lab — which is a robot-powered system that is manufactured to extend the lifespan of your kicks.
