Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Usher To Release Reimagined Tracks From Iconic 1997 LP ‘My Way’
Usher is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his hit R&B album My Way with a special edition containing reimagined songs. Slated to drop this Friday, the expanded project will offer fans revamped versions of three tracks from the original LP, “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Nice & Slow” and the titular song, “My Way.”
hypebeast.com
Public Enemy's Chuck D Sells Major Stake in Songwriting Catalog
Chuck D, one half of Public Enemy, has sold a major stake in his songwriting catalog to Reach Music. According to Rolling Stone, Reach Music, the longtime publisher of Chuck D for over 20 years, acquired the writer’s share in the artist’s catalog but not the publisher’s share, which makes up the other half of songwriting royalties. The deal includes more than 300 songs and also features Public Enemy’s most celebrated releases from 1987 to 2012 — during which they dropped albums and tracks like It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back and “Fight the Power — but does not have all of Chuck D’s catalog.
hypebeast.com
NAV Reveals Why He Left Drake Off 'Demons Protected by Angels'
NAV has opened up about his decision to leave Drake off his latest album Demons Protected by Angels. Speaking on a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the XO Records artist first confirmed that he and The Boy actually had a collaboration in the works.“Drake’s an amazing person and we hang out all the time in Toronto,” NAV shared. “We did a song. I feel we could’ve done a better song and the timeframe was just not good, it didn’t work out.”
hypebeast.com
Essentials: ZHU
For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak with Grammy-nominated artist ZHU, the producer and singer behind the dancefloor classics “Faded” and “Working For It.” The artist currently joins the progressive house supergroup Swedish House Mafia on their Paradise Again tour and is fresh off the release of a new Musical Chairs Mixtape Vol. 1 mixtape which looks to remind fans of a more physical era when kids would rip songs off the radio. Having built his signature sound and character out of anonymity in the earlier parts of his career, wishing to be judged by his music alone, ZHU now looks to be more open and involved with the community.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
NAV Teams up With Future and Don Toliver in New Visuals for "One Time"
Following the release of his most recent album Demons Protected By Angels, NAV has dropped new visuals for his single “One Time” featuring Future and Don Toliver. The video, directed by Spike Jordan, sees the trio check in to the One Time Motel in the middle of a desert. While they are in the middle of nowhere, the hotel is not an ordinary hotel, but rather one with supernatural experiences that appear at every turn. The track, which only came out last Friday, was performed by the trio at last weekend’s inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto. “One time” is part of NAV’s new album, Demons Protected By Angels, which featured appearances from big names like Travis Scott, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller and more. The album is his first album since his 2020 project, Good Intentions.
hypebeast.com
Kenan and Kel Make Surprise 'Good Burger' Reunion at 2022 Emmy Awards
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell surprised viewers at the 2022 Emmy Awards with a Good Burger reunion. The nostalgic moment took place with Kumail Nanjiani as he “worked” behind the bar, with Thompson — who hosted the ceremony — telling Nanjiani to take the order of one of the guests seated at the bar. The guest turned around to reveal that he was Mitchell who responded to Thompson, “You know what, can I get a Good Burger?” Both Mitchell and Thompson went on to happily hug on stage with the former stating, “Make it two Good Burgers.”
hypebeast.com
Marvel's 'Werewolf by Night' Halloween Special Receives Spooky, Black-and-White Trailer
During Disney‘s D23 Expo on Saturday, Marvel Studios unveiled the trailer for its first television special: a black-and-white Halloweek horror flick, dubbed Werewolf by Night. Starring Gael Garcia Bernal, the scary movie takes cues from 1903s- and ’40s cinematic styles, telling the story of Jack Russell, a man who...
Comments / 0