Following the release of his most recent album Demons Protected By Angels, NAV has dropped new visuals for his single “One Time” featuring Future and Don Toliver. The video, directed by Spike Jordan, sees the trio check in to the One Time Motel in the middle of a desert. While they are in the middle of nowhere, the hotel is not an ordinary hotel, but rather one with supernatural experiences that appear at every turn. The track, which only came out last Friday, was performed by the trio at last weekend’s inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto. “One time” is part of NAV’s new album, Demons Protected By Angels, which featured appearances from big names like Travis Scott, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller and more. The album is his first album since his 2020 project, Good Intentions.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO