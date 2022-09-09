ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WATCH: Georgia Releases Samford Game Trailer

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHOZP_0hpEyEtL00

Check out the second game trailer of the season as Georgia prepares to host Samford inside Sanford Stadium Saturday.

We are under 24 hours away from the kickoff for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs as they take on Samford at home. As they've done in the years past, the official Georgia Football Twitter account has released its game trailer.

A week removed from the 49-3 dominating win over Oregon, the Georgia Bulldogs are moving onto its second game of the season, Samford; this game will couple as the home opener and will mark the first time the defending national champs have played a game inside Sanford Stadium since hoisting the trophy back in January.

Georgia, a 52-point favorite in this game, according to the Wynn Casino, should have the opportunity to play a lot of youth in the middle to late stages of the contest. Despite the weather forecasting stating there is a 52% chance of rain come kick-off at 4 PM eastern standard time.

How to Watch Samford @ Georgia

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.
  • Game time: 4:00 pm ET
  • TV: SECNetwork
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

DawgsDaily

What the Stats Tell Us About Stetson Bennett's Improvement

Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett defied plenty of odds in the football world long before he defied those who have cast doubt upon his capabilities as a starter.  It's been one defying act after another. So, to see him enter the third week of the college football season as a sudden ...
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Georgia Girls: Alex Polk

Family: Mother and father, Tammy and Allen Polk; sister, Adrienne Tondee; brother-in-law, Tyler Tondee; and boyfriend, Grant Neel. Not to mention my fur baby, Roscoe – the sweetest English Springer Spaniel you’d ever meet. Hometown: Griffin, Georgia. Current Town: Atlanta, Georgia. What Years at UGA: Graduated 2019. School/Degree:...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Former Gainesville gas station gets a delicious makeover

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The Good Day Atlanta team is always ready to "fuel up" with some good food. So when we heard about a restaurant located inside an old Gainesville gas station, we knew we needed to stop in for a bite to eat!. This morning, we spent a little...
GAINESVILLE, GA
DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

