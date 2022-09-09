ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Thousands of runners rally around US to 'Finish Eliza's Run'

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001GnC_0hpExp4f00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Catie Grusin didn’t know Eliza Fletcher, but she woke up at 3:20 a.m. and put on a pink top before attending a vigil and running event honoring the slain kindergarten teacher who was kidnapped during a pre-dawn jog in Memphis, Tennessee.

Thousands of people like Grusin, in cities across the U.S., finished Eliza’s run on Friday morning.

Holding a candle in the early-morning Memphis darkness, Grusin gathered with others and sang “This Little Light of Mine” — the tune associated with Fletcher, who softly sang it to her students in a video posted on the internet. Grusin then stood along Central Avenue to cheer on hundreds of runners as they set out to complete the 8-mile (13-kilometer) run Fletcher started exactly one week earlier.

Grusin didn’t participate in the 4:20 a.m. run but felt compelled to do something in the wake of a tragedy that hit home with runners across the nation.

“In the moment, it’s just beautiful and you’re thinking about the people around you that are maybe in a different circle of grief than you are,” Grusin said during an afternoon interview with The Associated Press.

Wearing a pink top and purple shorts, Fletcher was forced into a vehicle after a struggle last Friday, and her body was later found Monday behind a vacant duplex after a massive police search lasting more than three days. A suspect was swiftly identified and has been charged with her kidnapping and murder.

The killing of the 34-year-old mother of two and avid runner shocked people nationwide, and was particularly upsetting to women runners. An obituary described Fletcher as a “born athlete” who enjoyed spending time outside with her husband and children.

As a tribute to Fletcher, groups of runners decided to “Finish Eliza’s Run” on Friday morning. Groups also ran in Dallas, Nashville, Chattanooga, Tupelo, Mississippi, and many other cities and towns around the country. Hundreds logged their runs on a website dedicated to the event.

Fletcher was taken while running on the University of Memphis campus. Grusin, a 21-year-old advertising and social media marketing student at the school, lives near the spot where Fletcher was attacked.

The university sent out a safety alert to students, and media seized on the story and the resulting search for Fletcher.

“Seeing the news story that morning, with it being so random, and so violent, and so close to home, was terrifying,” said Grusin, a Memphis native.

Many female athletes fear working out alone, at night or in secluded places, and while crime statistics show such killings are exceedingly rare, many report being harassed or worse, even in well-populated areas.

“In a way, a lot of the women that were there relate to her story,” Grusin said. “Looking back, that is the most emotional part for me, as a woman. We do have to watch our back, and my head is on a swivel. It’s just a terrible feeling.”

Emotions have run high this week in Memphis, a city reeling from Fletcher’s killing and a shooting rampage on Wednesday that forced people to shelter in place and led to a city-wide manhunt for a man who shot seven people, apparently at random. Four people were killed.

Like other U.S. cities, Memphis has a problem with violent crime. In recent weeks, the city also has seen other kidnappings, as well as the non-fatal shooting of a Memphis police officer who was looking for stolen cars, the fatal shooting of a church pastor in her driveway during a daytime carjacking, and the shooting death of a community activist during an argument about money.

But most people in the city and surrounding Shelby County are neither victims of crime, nor perpetrators of it. They see Friday’s scene of compassion, unity, and hope as a beacon of good in the city.

“The incredible turnout at this morning’s event shows that there are good people in Memphis, and that these incidents are not representative of Memphis,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.

In a tweet, county Mayor Lee Harris added: “We will not recede into the shadows. We’re going to let it shine.”

___

Associated Press writer Rebecca Reynolds contributed to this report from Louisville, Kentucky.

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

House for families of veterans set for Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., (AP) — Officials at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Memphis say a house where families can stay while their relative is being treated will be built at the facility. The Memphis Veterans Affairs Health Care System Medical Center is among the sites selected to establish a Fisher House, officials said in a news release Monday. A Fisher House provides temporary accommodations for families and caregivers of veterans and will serve as a “home away from home” for them while the patient is receiving care at the hospital, the news release said. The Memphis facility had been approved for a potential 2024-2025 Fisher House opening, but it has been moved up on the schedule, officials said. Groundbreaking is planned for November or December, with a target opening in fall 2023, officials said.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. The news followed an exhaustive search throughout the long weekend with dogs, ATVs and a helicopter in a case that has drawn national media attention and is already becoming a source of partisan controversy over criminal sentencing and parole. U.S. Marshals arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near to where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit. Police did not find Fletcher’s body until just after 5 p.m. on Monday and did not publicly confirm that the body was Fletcher’s until Tuesday morning. The 34-year-old Fletcher was a school teacher and the granddaughter of a prominent Memphis businessman. Abston was released from prison in 2020 after serving 20 years for a previous kidnapping. On Tuesday morning, he made his first court appearance on charges of kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy