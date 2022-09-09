ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roads flood as storm passes through RI, Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a line of intense storms Tuesday morning, many roadways were flooded across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. A Flash Flood Warning for part of the area has been dropped, but additional street flooding is possible. Don’t try to drive through a flooded roadway. The showers and downpours are expected […]
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. All 43 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $280,814 over the last 12 months.
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island For $800,000

The real estate market is headed into the fall buying season. Inventory is low, and interest rates are creeping up. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a range of homes -- all for about $800,000. If you need to see what your home is valued at in...
Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
