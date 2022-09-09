Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers is pointing fingers after Packers 23-7 loss to Vikings | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. "Part of being a great leader who's trying to win another Super Bowl is not throwing everybody else under the buss."
Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
PREVIEW – Week 2: Bears @ Green Bay Packers
After an electric season opener at home, the Bears will travel north to take on Green Bay this Sunday. Unlike Chicago, the Packers fell flat in week one. Rodgers never got going on offense and the highly regarded defense allowed Kirk Cousins to run up 23 points. Could this be the turning of the tide Bears fans have been anticipating?
3 Packers takeaways after Week 1 win vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were completely outplayed in a 23-7 loss to NFC North rivals Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Last season demonstrated why it is critical not to panic after one game. Still, it is disappointing for the Packers to perform poorly against a division rival. This is the Packers’ third loss in the last four games against Minnesota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bears’ Legend Dick Butkus Takes Victory Lap After Packers Struggle
The NFL Hall of Famer tweeted about Green Bay’s offensive struggles before the season began.
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 23-7 loss to Vikings in Week 1
The Green Bay Packers opened the 2022 season with a disappointing 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Matt LaFleur’s team fell behind 17-0 at halftime and 20-0 at one point in the second half and failed to mount a comeback late despite a few opportunities to get back into the game.
Allen Lazard takes key steps towards Packers return in Week 2
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that wide receiver Allen Lazard is returning to practice on Wednesday, per Ari Meirov. The Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in Week 2. After dropping their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay has intentions of jumping into the win column this week. Lazard’s offensive presence would be crucial for their success.
Comments / 0