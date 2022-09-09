ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
PREVIEW – Week 2: Bears @ Green Bay Packers

After an electric season opener at home, the Bears will travel north to take on Green Bay this Sunday. Unlike Chicago, the Packers fell flat in week one. Rodgers never got going on offense and the highly regarded defense allowed Kirk Cousins to run up 23 points. Could this be the turning of the tide Bears fans have been anticipating?
CHICAGO, IL
3 Packers takeaways after Week 1 win vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were completely outplayed in a 23-7 loss to NFC North rivals Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Last season demonstrated why it is critical not to panic after one game. Still, it is disappointing for the Packers to perform poorly against a division rival. This is the Packers’ third loss in the last four games against Minnesota.
GREEN BAY, WI
Allen Lazard takes key steps towards Packers return in Week 2

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that wide receiver Allen Lazard is returning to practice on Wednesday, per Ari Meirov. The Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in Week 2. After dropping their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay has intentions of jumping into the win column this week. Lazard’s offensive presence would be crucial for their success.
GREEN BAY, WI

