First Arena hosts 2022 PBLA Combine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some of the best pro prospect lacrosse players in the country have gathered in Elmira this weekend.

First Arena is hosting the inaugural 2022 PBLA Combine. The event began on Friday and runs thru Sunday and fans can attend for free. The Elmira Renegades will make their franchise debut in the first year of the PBLA in January.

PBLA Commissioner Steve Donner is excited to host the first-ever combine in Downtown Elmira. “To be able to host the first combine in league history here in Elmira in Chemung County is such a source of pride for our organization,” said Donner.

Lacrosse players from around the country will be attending in hopes of getting drafted in the upcoming draft and earning a roster spot for their eventual hometown professional lacrosse team or another

team within the league. Players went thru specific testing and drills on Friday. Drills and a scrimmage will be held at First Arena on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

