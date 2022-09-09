Read full article on original website
Evergreen Place hosting Fall Open House
September 22nd from 10:00AM-12:00PM. We will feature all of our apartment styles along with the opportunity to meet the Evergreen Place Team and tour our beautiful community. We provide worry free living for seniors while allowing them to thrive with independence and inspire them with satisfying lives. Evergreen Place Assisted...
Champaign native Ludacris coming to perform for UI Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming. The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public...
Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Champaign-Urbana Area
Summer, we love you, but fall fairs and festivals in Champaign-Urbana are awesome in their own special, pumpkin-filled ways. The weather may be getting (a little) cooler but the fall festivals in Central Illinois are heating up! The fall festival season includes events starting with Labor Day weekend and running through early November.
STEP Recovery opens new facility
DANVILLE, Ill. — A recovery group officially opened the doors to its new facility in Danville over the weekend. STEP Recovery is an organization with a mission to help people struggling with substance abuse. It helps them find freedom and a new way of life. The group held its open house ceremony Saturday at the […]
New building means growth for innovative high school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Academy High has a new home in Champaign. The non-profit college preparatory school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location on Tuesday. The new building is near Fox and Devonshire Drive. The new building was needed because the school needed more room. Academy High opened in 2017 with only nine […]
When will leaves change color in Illinois?
(WTVO) — The first day of Fall 2022 is a little over a week away, and as the season changes so will the color of leaves. While fall will begin soon, that does not mean that leaves will change colors right away. As people across the state might be wanting to rake leaves into a […]
Ludacris set to perform at U of I Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rapper with Champaign connections will be returning to the city for the University of Illinois’ Homecoming festivities. State Farm Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Bridges, known by his stage name Ludacris, will be performing at the venue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. to wrap up Homecoming Week. […]
Charleston Fire: ‘Do not paint hydrants’
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department said on Tuesday that while it can appreciate artistry, it asked people not to paint fire hydrants adjacent to their properties. This request comes as firefighters conduct hydrant testing this month. Officials said hydrants in town are supposed to be painted yellow and blue and are color-coordinated […]
Housing Authority of Champaign County uplifting area youth with YouthBuild program
HACC YouthBuild is a community-based pre-apprenticeship program designed to offer a unique second chance to young people. We serve exclusively at-risk and disadvantaged youth between the ages of 16 and 24 who have dropped out of high school or those who high school may no longer be a viable option for by providing basic education, occupational training and leadership development while addressing several core issues important to low-income communities: affordable housing, education, employment, and leadership development.
How to put together a bento box with Lisa Lewey-Shields
In our CI Kitchen today, guest chef Lisa Lewey-Shields is talking all things Bento Boxes. From what they are and where they came from to how to assemble your own.
Fire recruits should ‘realize the true importance’ of 9/11, Chief says
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – 21 years ago, nearly 3,000 people died in the 9/11 terror attack. “It is not only a day of remembrance, but it’s also a day of sadness as I think about all those who lost their life on that day,” Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig said. Many of those were first […]
‘Broomcorn Capital of the World’: Arcola to host annual Broomcorn Festival
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year. Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race. There is also an opportunity to join a […]
Light up the night at Glo Bingo
Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing. Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville. Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16. $25 in advance. $30 at...
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
CIL-Con 2022 haunts Mattoon this weekend
MATTOON — Cross County Mall was home to CIL-Con 2022 throughout the weekend as vendors, cosplayers, speakers and everything in between came to get their supernatural fix. Dozens of tables were set up around the mall for those with paranormal products, crystals, card readings and more to engage with cosplayers and fans of the occult.
Oh Look, the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile is in Illinois
It's the pop culture equivalent of a presidential visit. OK, so maybe not, but it is a big deal to many when the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile pays a visit to their town and that just happened in a small town in Illinois. This fun video was just dropped on...
When could the Fall foliage colors peak in Central Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The recent stretch of cool weather in Central Illinois gave us a taste of fall for a few days, and while these cooler temperatures are not expected to stick around long, it is a reminder that fall is certainly on the way. While not everyone is in love with the idea of summer coming to an end, most can appreciate the beauty that comes with the changing foliage.
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
Here are the signs of chronic wasting disease in deer
THOMSON, Ill. — For the first time in over four years, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will speak directly to hunters about a deadly disease infecting deer and elk — chronic wasting disease. The first meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, is one of five the IDNR will...
Parkland College receives multi-million dollar grant, expands programming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One college in Central Illinois is working to re-vamp its curriculum, hoping to make it easier for students who may already have experience. Parkland College in Champaign received a $4.99 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, and they’ll be spreading it to six other community colleges in the state. […]
