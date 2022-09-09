Read full article on original website
Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
Intel executives, Ohio leaders break ground for new semiconductor facilities in Licking County
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio leaders and executives on Friday officially broke ground on Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Licking County. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in New Albany with President Joe Biden, Governor Mike DeWine and other state and local leaders in attendance. "For an industry that...
Ohio Senator discusses impact Intel's factories will have on Licking County economy
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — President Joe Biden will arrive in Ohio Friday to welcome Intel to Ohio. The private event, which is closed to the public, was supposed to take place in June, but was delayed as Intel put pressure on Congress to pass the $52 billion CHIPS Act. Congress passed the semiconductor incentive package in July.
Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Joe Biden is putting the spotlight on a rare bipartisan down payment boosting U.S. manufacturing as he visits the Ohio groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. Biden went to suburban Columbus to take a victory lap just as voters in the state are...
Intel holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility in central Ohio - Live Coverage
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking for Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing facility in central Ohio has officially begun. The company is holding a ceremony in Licking County Friday, nine months after it announced its plans to invest $20 billion into the central Ohio area and build multiple factories in the county.
Ohio winner: $2 million powerball ticket sold in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A winning Powerball ticket, totaling $2 million, was sold in Columbus after a drawing on Saturday. The ticket was purchased at the Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in west Columbus with 5/5 numbers correct with the Powerplay. The Ohio Lottery said the winning Powerball numbers...
Woman arrested after enlisting help from 14-year-old to create fake Facebook accounts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Vinton County woman accused of harassing someone through Facebook was arrested by the Hocking County Sheriff's Office last week on three separate charges. Donna Hamler, 46, from McArthur, enlisted help from a 14-year-old relative to create more than eight fake Facebook accounts which were used to send death threats and inappropriate photos to an individual. The victim filed a report against the Facebook user and requested help in seeking a protection order from the sheriff's victim advocate.
Trump endorses DeWine in Ohio gubernatorial race
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted two months before the gubernatorial election. The former president announced the endorsement Wednesday evening, saying DeWine "quietly, but professionally and patriotically, goes about doing his job, and really well." DeWine and Husted...
Memorials held throughout central Ohio honor lives lost in 9/11 attacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As flags waved and trumpets played, communities throughout central Ohio gathered together to pay respects for the service members and the lives lost in the terrorism attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. In Worthington, the community members met on the Village Green with a ceremony organized by...
Ohio prosecutor: Family spent months planning slayings of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio — A custody dispute between two families that erupted into the massacre of eight people in rural southern Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them, a young mother refusing to give up her daughter, a prosecutor said Monday. But just months before the...
One-dozen women celebrate second chance at life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The atrium at the Ohio Statehouse was filled with hugs, tears and cheers on Thursday morning. Twelve women graduated from CATCH Court, a program that allows women who have been victims of human trafficking to break the cycle and start fresh. “I can’t believe I’m standing...
Man seriously injured after being struck by two vehicles in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, N.C. — A 33-year-old man was seriously injured after he was struck by two vehicles in Franklin County, just north of Easton, late Sunday night. Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a release that officers are investigating a hit-skip crash that took place at approximately 11:51 p.m. on Sunbury Road, near Hildebrand Road in Blendon Township.
