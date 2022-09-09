ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Joe Biden is putting the spotlight on a rare bipartisan down payment boosting U.S. manufacturing as he visits the Ohio groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. Biden went to suburban Columbus to take a victory lap just as voters in the state are...
New Albany, OH
Ohio winner: $2 million powerball ticket sold in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A winning Powerball ticket, totaling $2 million, was sold in Columbus after a drawing on Saturday. The ticket was purchased at the Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in west Columbus with 5/5 numbers correct with the Powerplay. The Ohio Lottery said the winning Powerball numbers...
COLUMBUS, OH
Woman arrested after enlisting help from 14-year-old to create fake Facebook accounts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Vinton County woman accused of harassing someone through Facebook was arrested by the Hocking County Sheriff's Office last week on three separate charges. Donna Hamler, 46, from McArthur, enlisted help from a 14-year-old relative to create more than eight fake Facebook accounts which were used to send death threats and inappropriate photos to an individual. The victim filed a report against the Facebook user and requested help in seeking a protection order from the sheriff's victim advocate.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Trump endorses DeWine in Ohio gubernatorial race

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted two months before the gubernatorial election. The former president announced the endorsement Wednesday evening, saying DeWine "quietly, but professionally and patriotically, goes about doing his job, and really well." DeWine and Husted...
Ohio prosecutor: Family spent months planning slayings of 8

WAVERLY, Ohio — A custody dispute between two families that erupted into the massacre of eight people in rural southern Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them, a young mother refusing to give up her daughter, a prosecutor said Monday. But just months before the...
PIKETON, OH
One-dozen women celebrate second chance at life

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The atrium at the Ohio Statehouse was filled with hugs, tears and cheers on Thursday morning. Twelve women graduated from CATCH Court, a program that allows women who have been victims of human trafficking to break the cycle and start fresh. “I can’t believe I’m standing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
