PhantomFocus MixRooms drive home sales in Nashville. Nashville, TN: Having a Carl Tatz Design PhantomFocus MixRoom™ in your home has been a closer for the Nashville real estate market over the last year. Ear Candy is one of four properties, alongside The Blue Grotto, The Grip II and Hartwell Records (a private facility), that have sold quickly, driven by the desirability of having such an acclaimed professional audio facility in the home.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO