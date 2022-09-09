LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission voted Monday night to allocate more American Rescue Plan funds for the Loachapoka Park and the Environmental Services Fund. “During the pandemic, we noticed an increase in the amount of money that was spent in the transfer station bills from people cleaning up,” said County Administrator Holly Leverette. “Now we’re also seeing a continued hit on our budget with the curbside as well, so we are asking for you all to allocate an additional $500,000 from the ARPA funds to the Environmental Services Fund 140 to help offset some of those expenses.”

LEE COUNTY, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO