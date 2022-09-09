Read full article on original website
‘Fall’ing for Girl Scouts Munchies and Mags￼
LEE COUNTY — The Munchies and Mags Program is an awesome opportunity for local girls to enhance their Girl Scout Leadership experience. Much more than a money-earning activity, Munchies and Mags teaches Girls Scouts skills that will help them grow into leaders and prepare them for the future. Participating...
A Safer Kind of Party￼
AUBURN — It’s a familiar conundrum: How do friends go out and have a good time, as well as a few drinks, without having to worry about getting home safely?. Leah and Jonathan Gamel, co-owners of Gamel’s Magic School Bus, offer a solution: a party bus service with an emphasis on both fun and safety. The business opened last January and has been helping people have a blast in a safe environment since.
Bruce Pearl to Speak at First Responders Breakfast in Opelika￼
OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is hosting an appreciation breakfast to honor the sacrifices and courage of first responders in the area on Sept. 30, 2022, from 8 to 9 a.m. “Our first responders are essential to this community,” said Opelika Chamber President and CEO Ali Rauch....
YFC Announces Comedy Café For November￼
AUBURN — Youth for Christ will present its 8th annual Comedy Café fundraiser on Monday, Nov. 14, and Tuesday, Nov. 15, at First Baptist Church of Opelika. Both nights are set to begin at 6:30 p.m. The event is supported by sponsors and table hosts. All guests will...
September Rolls Out Special Days
The Classroom Observer has been focusing on our early childhood population the past few weeks. Our community offers so many wonderful learning opportunities for young children. As a community, we are beginning to get glimpses of autumn with some cool breezes, leaves showing autumn colors and squirrels bustling around for...
LCAR Presents Check to Habitat for Humanity￼
LEE COUNTY — Last Thursday, Sept. 8, the Lee County Association of REALTORS (LCAR) presented Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity (AOHFH) with a check to help build more affordable homes in our community. The sponsorship donation kicked off AOHFH’s Capital Campaign Drive. • Front Row (left side): Dan...
SHEILA MARIE DOSS
Mrs. Sheila Marie Doss was born May 10, 1957, in Cumming, Georgia, and she went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at age 65. She is survived by her daughters: Cheryl Doss of McDonough, Georgia, and Mandy (Scott) Quinn of Opelika; grandchildren: Brittany Ferguson of Opelika, Molly (James) Quinn of Canton, Georgia, and JayciMarie Quinn of Opelika; great-granddaughter, Makayla LeGear of Opelika; brothers: Lee (Karen) Lummus, Billy Lummus, Rick (Connie) Lummus all of Cumming, Georgia; sister-in-law: Belinda Lummus of Powder Springs, Georgia, and several nieces and nephews.
W. SAM PRIDGEN
A memorial service for W. Sam Pridgen was held Sept. 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Opelika, 301 S. 8th St. Dr. Jeff Meyers presided. W. Sam Pridgen was born May 20, 1943, in Enterprise, Alabama, to parents Betty Irene Pridgen and Willie Christian Pridgen. He began his heavenly journey surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 7, 2022.
SHIRLEY ANN FOSTER STRICKLAND
Shirley Ann Foster Strickland was born in Chambers County, Alabama, on Aug. 22, 1949. She peacefully passed away in Auburn, on Sept. 10, 2022, with family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and loved to spend her free time in the kitchen or feeding the many wild animals around her house. If she wasn’t home, she was with her beloved hair clients, helping them look their very best.
‘Running Up the Score’ is Done in Politics as Well as Sports
OPINION — Many but not all Auburn and Alabama sports fans dislike “running up the score.” It occurs when a team plays to get added points although the contest’s outcome is clearly theirs. Chasing a higher score with overkill can result in injuries to players, including team stars. Many call it poor sportsmanship at sports events.
Leaders Talk State of Local Education
OPELIKA — Local education at every level is moving in a positive direction, according to the leaders of Auburn University, Southern Union State Community College and Opelika City Schools. The Opelika Chamber of Commerce hosted professionals at a “Business Over Breakfast” event Sept. 7 to hear a panel discussion...
Lee County Continues Designation of ARPA Funds
LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission voted Monday night to allocate more American Rescue Plan funds for the Loachapoka Park and the Environmental Services Fund. “During the pandemic, we noticed an increase in the amount of money that was spent in the transfer station bills from people cleaning up,” said County Administrator Holly Leverette. “Now we’re also seeing a continued hit on our budget with the curbside as well, so we are asking for you all to allocate an additional $500,000 from the ARPA funds to the Environmental Services Fund 140 to help offset some of those expenses.”
Making the Grade: Pizza D’Action￼
When I was growing up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), we didn’t have many restaurants at which to dine. We had Cecil’s (now closed), Lake Hill Restaurant (now closed), Pizza Hut, Western Sizzlin’, Hardee’s and various other local fast food establishments.
OHTS to Stage Disney’s ‘Frozen’
OPELIKA — Disney has opened the door for Opelika High School to become the only school in Alabama to bring the magic of “Frozen” to life on stage this school year. Opelika won the sole spot for the state as part of the “United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door” competition, a partnership of the Disney Theatrical Group, Educational Theatre Association and Music Theatre International. The contest awarded a total of 51 schools across the nation and its territories the rights to produce three performances of “Frozen: The Broadway Musical.”
Lowder Center to Host Auburn Ideas Jam￼
AUBURN — The Lowder Center for Family Business and Entrepreneurship will host the Auburn Ideas Jam, giving businesses an opportunity to win $1,000 on Thursday Sept. 29. This event is an opportunity for people to pitch a business idea or a creative solution to a problem, and contestants could win $1,000 for their business startup. Neither a formal business plan nor pitch deck is required.
Alabama School of Fine Arts Accepts Three Auburn-Opelika-Area Students
BIRMINGHAM — The Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA) recently announced the addition of three Auburn-Opelika-area students to its enrollment for the 2022-23 school year. The three Auburn-Opelika-area students accepted into the school this year are as follows: Chloe Floyd of Opelika, and Lily Wilson of Auburn, in Creative Writing; Suzanna Friedlander in Dance.
Opelika Chamber Issues Quarterly Business Awards￼
TOP: The Minority Business of the Quarter award, sponsored by Alabama Power, was presented to Dani’s Cheesecake Owner Danielle Moore, center. The awards ceremony took place at the chamber’s Business Over Breakfast event Sept. 7 at Southern Union State Community College. BOTTOM: East Alabama Nutrition received the Small...
BRIAN MATTHEW ROBERSON
Brian Matthew Roberson, 48, of Smiths Station, Alabama, entered the gates of Heaven where he joined his son Matthew on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. A funeral service was held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Philadelphia Baptist Church with the Rev. Clay Duck officiating. Interment followed at Philadelphia Baptist Church...
Serve Make-Ahead Dishes For Tailgating On The Plains￼
During fall months in East Alabama, life for many folks revolves around Auburn Tigers’ football with plenty of good food for tailgating on game days. Since Saturday’s game against Penn State kicks off at 2:30 p.m., plan on serving a variety of hearty dishes for lunch. Whether tailgating on the Plains or watching the Tigers at home with friends, relax and enjoy the party with scrumptious dishes that can be prepared ahead.
Sundown Concerts Return This Month￼
AUBURN — The fall Sundown Concert Series returns this September. Auburn Parks and Recreation invites everyone to Kiesel Park for free music in the park. Concerts will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and a picnic dinner. The Chill Spot will be on location serving gourmet hotdogs, chicken tacos, drinks, chips and frozen treats. This year’s music lineup is as follows:
