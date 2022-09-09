When you're hard up for space in an apartment or dorm room, finding ways to maximize said space can be a total gamechanger. Samsung's 43-inch M70B UHD smart monitor and TV is a great way to get the best of both worlds while saving much-needed in-home real estate – while saving some cash. Right now, you can save $100 on the monitor/TV and get it for only $399 thanks to the Discover Samsung event going on right now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO