ZDNet
iOS 16 is out: How to install the latest iPhone software update
Apple on Monday released iOS 16, the latest major software update for the iPhone lineup. Alongside iOS 16, Apple also released WatchOS 9 for the Apple Watch and TVOS 16 for the Apple TV. iPadOS 16 and MacOS Ventura are expected to arrive in October. Included in iOS 16 are...
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
The Verge
How to quickly get the old Gmail look back
Not a fan of Gmail’s new look for the web? I feel you. Even though the changes rolled out were small, that side panel featuring apps like Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet has cluttered things up, making checking emails first thing in the morning feel more overwhelming. Sure, you...
How to switch from Samsung default apps to Google apps on Galaxy Watch 5
Thanks to Wear OS 3, you can finally ditch all of Samsung's apps and use Google's various apps as the default on the Galaxy Watch 5. Here's how you can make the switch on your own smartwatch.
Apple Insider
The best secure note apps for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to keep your thoughts private
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Secure note apps ensure that private thoughts or information remain confidential. These apps, from first-party to third-party apps, get the job done — but they're not all created equal.
technewstoday.com
How to Change Google Maps Voice?
With an in-built navigation voice on Google Maps, it has been more convenient for us to navigate through routes to reach our destination. However, when it differs from your native language, you might not clearly understand the map’s voice. Or you might be tired of listening to the same voice repetitively.
ZDNet
How to tighten your security in Microsoft Edge
Those of you who use Microsoft Edge want to make sure that your security is as tight as possible. And Edge offers a variety of settings to help you reach that goal. A SmartScreen option will protect you from malicious websites and files. An option for potentially unwanted apps blocks downloads of suspicious or low-reputation apps.
The Verge
Gmail’s iOS 16 lock screen widget looks great, but it’s not coming today
Google has revealed a series of new lock screen widgets for the iPhone, including one for Gmail, timed along with the release of iOS 16. A refreshed lock screen is the most obvious change to iOS in this latest update (even if it’s not a new thing for Android users), and Google’s major apps will support it, but you’ll have to wait a little while.
inputmag.com
How to mark messages as unread in iOS 16
With the deluge of notifications we receive on a daily basis, it’s not always easy to respond right away. Luckily, iOS 16 has your back with a new feature that allows you to mark an message as unread even after you’ve read it. The move is a departure...
Android warning for all users – three types of ‘dangerous app’ to delete from phone
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage. There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below. Not every...
Download the new BGR Chrome Extension, powered by Bing search
If you’re looking for all of your BGR news in one place, there’s a new way to get it. BGR has partnered with Microsoft Bing for a Google Chrome extension called BGR News & Search. Using this new extension, you’ll be able to read the latest tech news, daily deals coverage, and expert product reviews from BGR’s trusted team of journalists and product reviewers.
ZDNet
Facebook's PyTorch AI ignites at the Linux Foundation
If you're not involved in machine learning (ML) or artificial intelligence (AI), chances are you've never heard of PyTorch. If you are, however, it's a different story. Meta's open-source PyTorch ML is very popular in building all manner of AI applications. The one thing holding it back, according to some, was its close ties to Facebook. That's no longer a problem. Meta has released the code to a new, independent Linux Foundation group, the PyTorch Foundation.
itechpost.com
Apple Releases iOS 16: Here's What's New, How to Install Update
IPhone users can now download and enjoy the newest features Apple has to offer with iOS 16. Apple has just released iOS 16, the "biggest update" it brings to the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as the capability to edit iMessages. The free update for iPhone 8 and newer devices comes after the tech giant last week revealed the iPhone 14, which became the subject of many memes on the internet.
ZDNet
The best phones you can buy right now
Samsung and Apple have both released new versions of their flagship smartphones this year, and with so many other great models on the market, choosing the best phone for you may be a daunting task. Things like battery life, storage space, and even health and safety features factor into how well a new phone will fit into your existing lineup of mobile devices you need for work and entertainment.
ZDNet
How to use Google Keep as your virtual to-do list maker (and why you should)
Whether you're a student, a working professional, a parent, a combination of the three, or just a busy person, you more than likely have a to-do list -- or multiple. That to-do list, either mental or physical, can get overwhelming. As someone who likes to compartmentalize my tasks, I've recently...
ZDNet
Samsung's 43-inch M70B monitor doubles as a smart TV and is $100 off
When you're hard up for space in an apartment or dorm room, finding ways to maximize said space can be a total gamechanger. Samsung's 43-inch M70B UHD smart monitor and TV is a great way to get the best of both worlds while saving much-needed in-home real estate – while saving some cash. Right now, you can save $100 on the monitor/TV and get it for only $399 thanks to the Discover Samsung event going on right now.
ZDNet
iOS 16 just dropped: Here are all the improvements you asked for
Apple officially released iOS 16 on Monday. Included in the new operating system are countless changes to how your iPhone works and, at times, looks. For the last few months, I've been using iOS 16 on my iPhone 13 Pro Max during the developer beta program. With the official release of iOS 16 starting today, anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the new operating system.
Phone Arena
Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time
Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
makeuseof.com
How to Uninstall Microsoft Edge From Windows 11
Although Microsoft Edge has made significant progress in recent years, it still lags far behind its biggest rival—Google Chrome. If you’re someone who does not like using Microsoft Edge, you may want to get rid of the browser entirely. It’s no secret that Microsoft wants users to use...
ZDNet
What does iPhone 14's switch to eSIM mean for privacy, security, and travel?
SIM cards are small data cards, roughly the size of a Micro SD card. The SIM (subscriber identity module) contains, as the name implies, subscriber identity information that tells the telephone service carrier about who is using the phone. This is necessary to grant access to the carrier's network, as well as for billing. Law enforcement organizations also use SIM information to identify phones and their users.
