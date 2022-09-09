ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

ZDNet

iOS 16 is out: How to install the latest iPhone software update

Apple on Monday released iOS 16, the latest major software update for the iPhone lineup. Alongside iOS 16, Apple also released WatchOS 9 for the Apple Watch and TVOS 16 for the Apple TV. iPadOS 16 and MacOS Ventura are expected to arrive in October. Included in iOS 16 are...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to quickly get the old Gmail look back

Not a fan of Gmail’s new look for the web? I feel you. Even though the changes rolled out were small, that side panel featuring apps like Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet has cluttered things up, making checking emails first thing in the morning feel more overwhelming. Sure, you...
INTERNET
Apple Insider

The best secure note apps for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to keep your thoughts private

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Secure note apps ensure that private thoughts or information remain confidential. These apps, from first-party to third-party apps, get the job done — but they're not all created equal.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Change Google Maps Voice?

With an in-built navigation voice on Google Maps, it has been more convenient for us to navigate through routes to reach our destination. However, when it differs from your native language, you might not clearly understand the map’s voice. Or you might be tired of listening to the same voice repetitively.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

How to tighten your security in Microsoft Edge

Those of you who use Microsoft Edge want to make sure that your security is as tight as possible. And Edge offers a variety of settings to help you reach that goal. A SmartScreen option will protect you from malicious websites and files. An option for potentially unwanted apps blocks downloads of suspicious or low-reputation apps.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Gmail’s iOS 16 lock screen widget looks great, but it’s not coming today

Google has revealed a series of new lock screen widgets for the iPhone, including one for Gmail, timed along with the release of iOS 16. A refreshed lock screen is the most obvious change to iOS in this latest update (even if it’s not a new thing for Android users), and Google’s major apps will support it, but you’ll have to wait a little while.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

How to mark messages as unread in iOS 16

With the deluge of notifications we receive on a daily basis, it’s not always easy to respond right away. Luckily, iOS 16 has your back with a new feature that allows you to mark an message as unread even after you’ve read it. The move is a departure...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Download the new BGR Chrome Extension, powered by Bing search

If you’re looking for all of your BGR news in one place, there’s a new way to get it. BGR has partnered with Microsoft Bing for a Google Chrome extension called BGR News & Search. Using this new extension, you’ll be able to read the latest tech news, daily deals coverage, and expert product reviews from BGR’s trusted team of journalists and product reviewers.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Facebook's PyTorch AI ignites at the Linux Foundation

If you're not involved in machine learning (ML) or artificial intelligence (AI), chances are you've never heard of PyTorch. If you are, however, it's a different story. Meta's open-source PyTorch ML is very popular in building all manner of AI applications. The one thing holding it back, according to some, was its close ties to Facebook. That's no longer a problem. Meta has released the code to a new, independent Linux Foundation group, the PyTorch Foundation.
INTERNET
itechpost.com

Apple Releases iOS 16: Here's What's New, How to Install Update

IPhone users can now download and enjoy the newest features Apple has to offer with iOS 16. Apple has just released iOS 16, the "biggest update" it brings to the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as the capability to edit iMessages. The free update for iPhone 8 and newer devices comes after the tech giant last week revealed the iPhone 14, which became the subject of many memes on the internet.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

The best phones you can buy right now

Samsung and Apple have both released new versions of their flagship smartphones this year, and with so many other great models on the market, choosing the best phone for you may be a daunting task. Things like battery life, storage space, and even health and safety features factor into how well a new phone will fit into your existing lineup of mobile devices you need for work and entertainment.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Samsung's 43-inch M70B monitor doubles as a smart TV and is $100 off

When you're hard up for space in an apartment or dorm room, finding ways to maximize said space can be a total gamechanger. Samsung's 43-inch M70B UHD smart monitor and TV is a great way to get the best of both worlds while saving much-needed in-home real estate – while saving some cash. Right now, you can save $100 on the monitor/TV and get it for only $399 thanks to the Discover Samsung event going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

iOS 16 just dropped: Here are all the improvements you asked for

Apple officially released iOS 16 on Monday. Included in the new operating system are countless changes to how your iPhone works and, at times, looks. For the last few months, I've been using iOS 16 on my iPhone 13 Pro Max during the developer beta program. With the official release of iOS 16 starting today, anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the new operating system.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time

Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Uninstall Microsoft Edge From Windows 11

Although Microsoft Edge has made significant progress in recent years, it still lags far behind its biggest rival—Google Chrome. If you’re someone who does not like using Microsoft Edge, you may want to get rid of the browser entirely. It’s no secret that Microsoft wants users to use...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

What does iPhone 14's switch to eSIM mean for privacy, security, and travel?

SIM cards are small data cards, roughly the size of a Micro SD card. The SIM (subscriber identity module) contains, as the name implies, subscriber identity information that tells the telephone service carrier about who is using the phone. This is necessary to grant access to the carrier's network, as well as for billing. Law enforcement organizations also use SIM information to identify phones and their users.
CELL PHONES

