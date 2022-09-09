There's no need to worry, because Queen Latifah is alive and well. Late last week, the British Royal Family announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, with her sudden death leading to the creation of multiple trending hashtags and topics that featured commentary ranging from the expected memorial posts to bizarre rumors about her being reincarnated as YouTuber Trisha Paytas' newborn baby girl. That said, it also seems as if all the conversation surrounding England's longest-reigning monarch also led to some confusion across the pond, as a sizable portion of Americans initially believed the internet was mourning the beloved musician, comedian and actress instead.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO