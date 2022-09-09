Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why isn’t Harry wearing his military uniform at queen’s services?
Prince Harry will not be wearing his military uniform during services for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, according to his spokesperson. Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that at the five major ceremonial events leading up to and including the Queen’s state funeral, only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms.
Queen Latifah Fans Thought She Died Instead of Queen Elizabeth
There's no need to worry, because Queen Latifah is alive and well. Late last week, the British Royal Family announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, with her sudden death leading to the creation of multiple trending hashtags and topics that featured commentary ranging from the expected memorial posts to bizarre rumors about her being reincarnated as YouTuber Trisha Paytas' newborn baby girl. That said, it also seems as if all the conversation surrounding England's longest-reigning monarch also led to some confusion across the pond, as a sizable portion of Americans initially believed the internet was mourning the beloved musician, comedian and actress instead.
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leaves Buckingham Palace to lie in state – latest updates
Senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
French New Wave Legend Jean-Luc Godard Dies at 91
Legendary film director Jean-Luc Godard has died. He was 91. According to the New York Times, the Franco-Swiss filmmaker's longtime legal advisor, Patrick Jeanneret, confirmed that he'd passed away on Tuesday, September 13. Jeanneret also revealed that the pioneer of French New Wave cinema, who was suffering from "multiple disabling pathologies," had chosen to die by assisted suicide at his home in Rolle, Switzerland, where the procedure is legal under certain circumstances.
